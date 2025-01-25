SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Celebrates The DCU's Krypto With Photo Shared On Social Media

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Celebrates The DCU's Krypto With Photo Shared On Social Media

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to share an official shot of the DCU’s Krypto, highlighting the superpowered pooch alongside some comic book artwork. You can check it out here!

Jan 25, 2025
Superman writer and director James Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new, albeit familiar, look at the DCU's Krypto. While this image will likely be familiar to those of you who watched the first trailer on repeat, the filmmaker has dropped a great hi-res shot of the adorable alien pooch.

The DC Studios co-CEO paired that with a piece of comic book artwork showing Superman flying through the skies of Metropolis alongside Krypto.

Gunn has previously described the Man of Tomorrow's relationship with Krypto as "complicated" and further elaborated on that point by saying, "You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

While not confirmed, we expect Krypto's story to continue in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, particularly if that movie heads in the same direction as the comic book it shares a name with. 

Seeing as this admittedly isn't the most exciting reveal the filmmaker has shared, we do have a small bonus in the form of some newly surfaced comments from Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion. 

Asked what he can tease about the DCU movie, he responded, "What can I say? I will tell you that James is one of those directors who will play the music for the scene while you're filling the scene so you know and can feel it as an actor and a character."

Based on those remarks, we can likely expect Superman to deliver another memorable soundtrack, similar to Gunn's previous comic book projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker

Check out Gunn's latest Superman tease below and keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/25/2025, 12:17 PM
Why is this dog getting more marketing than Superman himself ? I really can't help but feel that he's going to end up being a side character in his own movie (again).
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/25/2025, 12:20 PM
@TheJok3r -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/25/2025, 12:24 PM
@TheJok3r - He's baby Yoda on steroids
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 12:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I gotta admit, that's a cute dog
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 12:35 PM
@TheJok3r - what's wrong with that? Nobody complained about anything in the GOTG movies. It's the same formula here. It'll work
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/25/2025, 12:39 PM
@TheJok3r - A lot of dog lovers in the world.

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 1/25/2025, 12:47 PM
@TheJok3r - Dogs sell. The vast majority of Superman fans will go and see the movie regardless, because they love the character. Focusing the early marketing on the dog helps to bring in another type of audience while also showing that tonally this is a different take on Superman that is more readily embracing the more light-hearted sides of the comics.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/25/2025, 12:21 PM
Gunn is a hack
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 12:34 PM
@AllsNotGood - what have you done with your life lmao
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 12:43 PM
@bobevanz - he wasted it
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/25/2025, 12:45 PM
@bobevanz - well I never went to film school
captainwalker
captainwalker - 1/25/2025, 12:21 PM
The dog looks retarded.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/25/2025, 12:30 PM
@captainwalker - User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 12:31 PM
@captainwalker - Retardog is Krypto's arch nemesis
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/25/2025, 12:27 PM
Here come people to hate on Gunn and a dog again because they are miserable sadsacks themselves who have no joy in their lives…

Also in regards to Fillion’s comments , that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s putting on songs or a soundtrack on set or in the film since he’s even said the movie is more score oriented then his previous works.

He’s said that him & John Murphy worked on & completed the score of the film before they started shooting which Gunn says he does on all his films so Nathan is likely referring to that…

Looking forward to hearing the rest of the score since I like what I have heard so far!!.

?si=NpsUG9wB3xNUXrNs
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 12:34 PM
So many haters in the comments. They're gonna be extra salty when this makes a billion dollars and it's the best Superman movie ever! Lol I'm kidding. Kal and his best friend are the only things left from Krypton. A fish out of water story would work perfectly and it's something we haven't seen. Imagine being the strongest person alive, but you're so very alone. At least he has his puppers with him. Eat shit haters. This will make more money than ANY MCU movie this year. I'll even go as far to say the reviews will be ever greater. [frick] Snyder and [frick] the DCEU
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/25/2025, 12:46 PM
@bobevanz - not a chance. Do you people have shares in these movies....why are you so obsessed with how much a film makes like you get a cut
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/25/2025, 1:02 PM
@AllsNotGood - gunn fans are rabid as hell 😅🥴
captainwalker
captainwalker - 1/25/2025, 1:15 PM
@bobevanz - The dog and half of the cast are unnecessary.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/25/2025, 12:37 PM
We will learn that the Superman trilogy is not about Superman, it's about Krypto. But we will learn this on the third movie. Lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/25/2025, 1:00 PM
Ay yo, google:

"New Spider-Man cartoon Venom woman afro"
Titan417
Titan417 - 1/25/2025, 1:01 PM
Krypto is a huge reason I want to see these movies. Krypto grounds Superman as a being. A boy needs a dog and sometimes the dog ends up being the comical mischievous part. Superman movie is going to be a home run . ✌️
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/25/2025, 1:01 PM
Krypto the homeless dog 😅
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/25/2025, 1:05 PM
SCRAPPY DAPPY DOOOOOOO!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/25/2025, 1:21 PM
Props to Gunn for giving Krypto some screen time. Now hopefully Ace The Bat Hound gets some love as well.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/25/2025, 1:41 PM
Krypto: "Throw Me A Frickin Bone Here."

