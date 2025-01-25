SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Celebrates The DCU's Krypto With Photo Shared On Social Media

Superman writer and director James Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new, albeit familiar, look at the DCU's Krypto. While this image will likely be familiar to those of you who watched the first trailer on repeat, the filmmaker has dropped a great hi-res shot of the adorable alien pooch.

The DC Studios co-CEO paired that with a piece of comic book artwork showing Superman flying through the skies of Metropolis alongside Krypto.

Gunn has previously described the Man of Tomorrow's relationship with Krypto as "complicated" and further elaborated on that point by saying, "You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

While not confirmed, we expect Krypto's story to continue in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, particularly if that movie heads in the same direction as the comic book it shares a name with.

Seeing as this admittedly isn't the most exciting reveal the filmmaker has shared, we do have a small bonus in the form of some newly surfaced comments from Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion.

Asked what he can tease about the DCU movie, he responded, "What can I say? I will tell you that James is one of those directors who will play the music for the scene while you're filling the scene so you know and can feel it as an actor and a character."

Based on those remarks, we can likely expect Superman to deliver another memorable soundtrack, similar to Gunn's previous comic book projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

Check out Gunn's latest Superman tease below and keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.