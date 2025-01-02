SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explaining How He's Setting Out To Meet Fan Expectations For DC Characters

Superman writer and director James Gunn has elaborated on his approach to meeting DC fan expectations with DC Studios' DCU and admits he's aware of the intense fandom surrounding the Trinity. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Screen Brief

Creature Commandos has proven itself a strong start to the new DCU, though it's Superman that will be make or break for DC Studios and its reboot of the DC Extended Universe. 

James Gunn's approach to starting afresh has raised plenty of eyebrows, particularly as it's not exactly a full reboot. While he's recasting characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, several actors from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad will reprise their roles. Jason Momoa, meanwhile, is ditching Aquaman's trunks and is set to rev into action as Lobo.

During a recent interview with Screen Brief, Gunn was asked how he plans to live up to fan expectations when it comes to the DCU's take on new and familiar DC characters. 

The Superman writer and director talked in detail about the challenge of trying to make everyone happy, particularly when these heroes and villains have been portrayed in so many different ways over the years (meaning a large percentage of comic book fans have very specific hopes and desires for them). 

"The biggest challenge is that everyone in the world knows who Superman is and where he came from. Some of that’s a benefit, like we don’t go into origin stories in this. Practically everybody knows that Clark Kent came here in a rocket as a baby, sent by his Kryptonian parents, and a farm couple adopted him. So, we don’t have to go through all that. That’s a benefit, in a way."

"But also, so many people in this world are so intimately attached to Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman—The Big Three. They have specific ideas about what that character is to them."

"Most people have come up to me and said, 'I never really related to Superman because he’s just too powerful. I relate to Batman because he’s like the underdog.' So that’s something I took into account from the beginning, that a lot of people don’t relate to him. I think it’s a little bit to do with how we see him at the beginning of the trailer, and the beginning of the movie, too."

"And other people like Superman because he can punch planets in half. So you’ve got to deal with all these different people who have different ideas of what Superman is supposed to be. And you have to deal with all of them and hopefully people are able to go and say, 'Well, okay, I like my idea what Superman is. Let’s see what this idea of Superman is. Let’s, let’s sit down for two hours and watch this movie and see what it is.'"

"That’s what you’ve got to do with the DCU, because things are going to keep changing and evolving. A lot of people keep telling me, 'Oh my god, you made this trailer just for me! I can’t believe it!' And you know, other people are going to feel differently about it, but they can still enjoy the story and enjoy how our view of Superman is, or whatever other DC character there is."

We can't fault anything Gunn is saying here and it sounds like he's taking the best possible approach to bringing these characters to life on screen. Inevitably, not everyone will be happy but the filmmaker clearly hopes to even find a way to satisfy even them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Every Movie Trailer To Watch Out For During Next Month's SUPER BOWL LIX
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/2/2025, 4:13 PM
Of course he does! He's a fan himself I'm sure there's no pressure..
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 4:51 PM
@narrow290 - there is...the tolerance for this universe is only one strike
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 4:17 PM
James, my dear James.

Why does this article or what he saying resonate??
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/2/2025, 4:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - There's a new quote from James Gunn, and articles about that usually get a few dozen comments at least. Gotta cast a wide net when page views and ad impressions are what puts food on the table.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/2/2025, 4:49 PM
Hmmm he better not get nerfed man 😭

I got a feeling he'll get his arse handed to him a few times.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 4:51 PM
I hope they nerf him ..superman is the main character
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 4:54 PM
Well said James!!

Every fan has their own specific taste , sensibilities , ideas & preferences for these characters especially the more popular ones so obviously it’s going to be hard to please everyone but it is what it is at this point.

All the creatives can do is absorb as much of the material as possible , see what connects with them and make that then hope it does the same with others aswell.

Anyway the movie and this universe works for me , it’s certainly been a good start so far imo.

View Recorder