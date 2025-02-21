SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

Is this the first time a studio executive has taken centre stage on a comic book cover?

We can't think of too many other instances of it happening, but a new Superman Unlimited #1 variant cover by Dan Mora will put DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn front and centre alongside Superman star David Corenswet.

This marks the filmmaker's second DCU "cameo" as he previously appeared in the opening credits for Creature Commandos, a show he created. Will Gunn eventually show up on screen in live-action?

It certainly seems possible and, prior to being appointed the DCU's boss, he played a role in the animated Harley Quinn TV series.

On this cover, Gunn is shown wearing DC Studios t-shirt and holding a laptop covered in the logos of what look to be various upcoming DCU movies and TV shows. The reaction online to Gunn getting his own comic book cover has, predictably, been pretty mixed.

Check out Gunn's comic book debut below (via Bleeding Cool).

James Gunn and David Corenswet will appear as a variant cover on ‘SUPERMAN UNLIMITED’ #1 by Dan Mora.



The issue comes out this May.



(Via @bleedingcool | https://t.co/VLGUOIG6pI) pic.twitter.com/sV1Bh5QYaE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) February 21, 2025 First look at Director James Gunn and David Corenswet's #Superman on Superman Unlimited #1 variant cover by Dan Mora. pic.twitter.com/GhH6uwC7on — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) February 21, 2025

DC Comics has also announced plans for new runs of Action Comics, Supergirl, and Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton. You can get a first look at those below.

Acclaimed writer Mark Waid returns to Superman this summer with artist Skylar Patridge (in her DC ongoing series debut) as the new creative team on one of DC’s flagship titles, Action Comics. Beginning with June’s Action Comics #1087, this new team also takes the series in a new direction, spotlighting Clark Kent as Superboy, in his hometown of Smallville on the Kent family farm. This can’t-miss story, with ties to the present storylines in DC’s comic books, takes the Boy of Steel to unexpected heights as he figures out what being a hero truly means. First stop, Metropolis’s Expo of Tomorrow! Will Clark be able to blend into the crowd? Or is Superboy about to make his public debut?!

DC's "Summer of Superman" publishing initiative welcomes (back) the Maiden of Might to the publisher’s roster of DC All In titles with the debut of Supergirl, an all-new DC All In series launching on May 14, written and illustrated by celebrated storyteller Sophie Campbell. Kara Zor-El has always been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but Campbell is taking Supergirl in a new direction among familiar surroundings, as she returns to the town of Midvale. With a new series, Supergirl also gets a new costume, designed by best-selling cover artist, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.