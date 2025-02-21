SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is featured on a new variant cover for this May's Superman Unlimited #1, and the filmmaker stands tall alongside the DCU's Man of Steel, David Corenswet.

Is this the first time a studio executive has taken centre stage on a comic book cover?

We can't think of too many other instances of it happening, but a new Superman Unlimited #1 variant cover by Dan Mora will put DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn front and centre alongside Superman star David Corenswet. 

This marks the filmmaker's second DCU "cameo" as he previously appeared in the opening credits for Creature Commandos, a show he created. Will Gunn eventually show up on screen in live-action?

It certainly seems possible and, prior to being appointed the DCU's boss, he played a role in the animated Harley Quinn TV series.

On this cover, Gunn is shown wearing DC Studios t-shirt and holding a laptop covered in the logos of what look to be various upcoming DCU movies and TV shows. The reaction online to Gunn getting his own comic book cover has, predictably, been pretty mixed.  

Check out Gunn's comic book debut below (via Bleeding Cool). 

DC Comics has also announced plans for new runs of Action ComicsSupergirl, and Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton. You can get a first look at those below. 

Action-Comics-Cv1087-variant-Patridge-Clark-Kent-Superboy-copy

Acclaimed writer Mark Waid returns to Superman this summer with artist Skylar Patridge (in her DC ongoing series debut) as the new creative team on one of DC’s flagship titles, Action Comics. Beginning with June’s Action Comics #1087, this new team also takes the series in a new direction, spotlighting Clark Kent as Superboy, in his hometown of Smallville on the Kent family farm.

This can’t-miss story, with ties to the present storylines in DC’s comic books, takes the Boy of Steel to unexpected heights as he figures out what being a hero truly means. First stop, Metropolis’s Expo of Tomorrow! Will Clark be able to blend into the crowd? Or is Superboy about to make his public debut?!

SUPERGIRL-1-OTO-VARIANT-ARTGERM-copy

DC's "Summer of Superman" publishing initiative welcomes (back) the Maiden of Might to the publisher’s roster of DC All In titles with the debut of Supergirl, an all-new DC All In series launching on May 14, written and illustrated by celebrated storyteller Sophie Campbell. 

Kara Zor-El has always been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but Campbell is taking Supergirl in a new direction among familiar surroundings, as she returns to the town of Midvale. With a new series, Supergirl also gets a new costume, designed by best-selling cover artist, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

KRYPTO-Cv1-main-Jae-Lee-June-Chung-copy

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton by writer Ryan North and artist Mike Norton is set to debut on June 18, and delivers a heartfelt and moving view of humanity, good and bad, through the empathic eyes of the ultimate outsider: a poor, lost dog, who just happens to have superpowers.

Through the five issues of Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton, Krypto explores Earth in search of his family. Finding himself lost and alone on our alien world—and with strange new superpowers quickly coming in—Krypto begins traveling the strange planet he finds himself in the middle of, always on the trail of his lost friend: Kal-El, a being now better known as Superman.

