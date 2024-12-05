SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is "Not An Ensemble;" Debunks Latest Trailer Date Rumor

When the cast of James Gunn's Superman reboot (then titled Superman: Legacy) began to expand with the addition of several DC Comics heroes such as Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Green Lantern Guy Gardner, there was some concern that David Corenswet's Man of Steel might be a little overshadowed in his own movie.

While the first DCU big-screen feature will likely lay the groundwork for a Justice League (or Justice Society) team-up down the line, Gunn has now assured fans that Superman is "not an ensemble story," and the focus will remain on the trio of main characters.

“At the middle of everything is Clark, Lois and Lex," said the filmmaker during an Instagram Live interview. "It’s about these three characters.”

Gunn also debunked a recent rumor that the first trailer will be released on December 16.

We still don't know exactly when the teaser will debut. We heard Christmas Day during one of the NBA games, but most insiders reckon it will be within the first two weeks of December.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos0 in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."