SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares First Official Look At Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen

Celebrating the anniversary of Jimmy Olsen’s debut, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has shared a first official look at Skyler Gisondo as the DCU’s Jimmy Olsen. Check them out here!

By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Today marks 83 years since Jimmy Olsen made his DC Comics debut and Superman writer and director James Gunn has shared two new shots of Skyler Gisondo's version of the character. 

One was released on X and the other on Instagram; the actor is wearing the same costume we saw in set photos, suggesting that will be his main look throughout the duration of this movie.

The actor certainly looks the part and is best known for roles in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, Vacation, The Righteous Gemstones, and Santa Clarita Diet.

It's been a while since we've seen Clark Kent's friendship with Jimmy explored on screen (in the DCEU, the photographer was shot in the head before ever encountering the Man of Steel). With Gunn - a huge comic book fan - in charge of the DCU, that finally looks set to change. 

"Happy Anniversary to Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as an 'office boy' in Action Comics 6)," Gunn says in the posts below. "Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see [Skyler Gisondo's] portrayal in Superman on July 11, 2025."

Take a closer look at Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen in the social media posts below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

