SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Reaction To Laughable AI Trailer

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to share his reaction to an AI trailer for the DCU reboot that's been doing the rounds, and his three emoji response says it all.

The fake teaser - which, believe it or not, has actually fooled a few people online - was shown on the French 2 news channel over the weekend. It begins with a snippet from an interview about the Super/Man Christopher Reeve documentary, before showing a couple of laughably unconvincing shots of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnaham).

The trailer also uses footage from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, and whoever created it didn't even bother to alter Henry Cavill's face to make him look a bit more like his successor as our next big-screen Superman.

As for when we are likely to see a first real trailer for Gunn's Superman, the filmmaker wasn't quite ready to share a specific update during NYCC, simply stating: "It won’t be too long, but it won’t be too soon.”

Gunn also promised that “David Corenswet is going to blow people the f*ck away. He's the best physical action star I've probably ever worked with. Rachel Brosnahan, people are going to die for her as well."

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."