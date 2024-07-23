SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Some Cool New Artwork Of David Corenswet As DCU's Man Of Steel

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Some Cool New Artwork Of David Corenswet As DCU's Man Of Steel

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has shared a new look at David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow in artwork gifted to him by the reboot's camera department. Take a closer look right here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

If you watched Twisters this past weekend (and if you didn't, you really should have) then you may have noticed Superman star David Corenswet towering over his co-stars! 

The actor wasn't playing the most likeable character but, if this was your first exposure to him, it's fair to say he has a suitably chiselled jawline to, visually at least, put a convincing spin on the DCU's new Man of Steel.

While work on James Gunn's reboot continues, it's no longer shooting out in the open and that's put a quick end to a steady stream of revealing set photos. In the meantime, the filmmaker has taken to Instagram to share some new artwork of Corenswet's Superman. 

He says this is "from the camera department," meaning it could be something they created just for fun rather than being an "official" piece of promo art for the movie or anything along those lines. Still, they've been up close and personal with the DCU's Superman, so this is no doubt a good indication of how he'll look in action. 

Comic-Con takes place in San Diego this weekend, but outside of The Penguin and Creature Commandos, we're not expecting much from DC Studios. Gunn may choose to share something from Superman on social media, though we wouldn't get your hopes up.

Take a closer look at these new Superman stickers, one of which features Gunn, in the Instagram gallery below.

We'd also like to make you aware of a cause that some of you might like to help out with this week. You can learn more by following the link in the X post below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

narrow290
narrow290 - 7/23/2024, 11:03 AM
First!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2024, 11:07 AM
@narrow290 - it should have been mee!!
User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/23/2024, 11:08 AM
@narrow290 - Hey wow COOL!
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2024, 11:37 AM
@narrow290 - what’s your prize ?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/23/2024, 11:49 AM
@dragon316 - I no longer feel like I'm screaming into the void :)
HermanM
HermanM - 7/23/2024, 11:10 AM
Nice, although I do hate the collar here and Gunn's T shirt neckline looks better. I'm glad they fixed it a little for the movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 11:12 AM
Seeing Corenswet in Ttwisters had me surprised because i havent seen him in the trailers and was thinking twice if it was indees him.

Enjoyable movie.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 11:16 AM
@vectorsigma - Glad to hear positive things about the movie! I haven't really kept up on it besides when a buddy said they were filming some scenes at his work.

Does it capture some of the magic from the first one?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 7/23/2024, 11:25 AM
@vectorsigma - Was he any good in it?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 11:27 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yes, i think it is on par with the first one.

I enjoyed the dynamics of the differing approach of the 2 storm chasing teams. Perfect casting doe Powell. Daisy is cute. Corenswet is too underwritten so it is good he has Superman now.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 11:28 AM
@vectorsigma - Awesome! I also assume this is one that should be seen in theaters. Would you agree?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 11:29 AM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - his character is too thinly written that he is forgettable, not an acting problem but more on the writing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 11:33 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah, imo, although a "sequel", it is a breath of fresh air with all these cbms.

Also, if you still dont know, Kosinski, the director of Top Gun Maverick wrote the story so you can get an idea how the movie was handled.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/23/2024, 11:21 AM
“it's fair to say he has the right chiselled jawline“

lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 11:36 AM
That’s cute.

Also man if it wasn’t for the trunks , the suit really does remind me of the New 52 one at times.

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 7/23/2024, 11:37 AM
Nice artwork, but I still think that it's wild af that on a movie that an entire movie studio is banking on to start a new cinematic universe that tbh lowkey has to be essentially perfect; that Gunn decided that the new Superman suit needed to be based on the New 52 of all things (like I get that he wanted to take inspirations from all the different eras of Superman but that damn collar needed to be left in the past lmao).

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/23/2024, 11:49 AM
I don't know about this cornsweeper guy
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/23/2024, 11:51 AM

Booger

