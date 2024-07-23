SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Some Cool New Artwork Of David Corenswet As DCU's Man Of Steel

If you watched Twisters this past weekend (and if you didn't, you really should have) then you may have noticed Superman star David Corenswet towering over his co-stars!

The actor wasn't playing the most likeable character but, if this was your first exposure to him, it's fair to say he has a suitably chiselled jawline to, visually at least, put a convincing spin on the DCU's new Man of Steel.

While work on James Gunn's reboot continues, it's no longer shooting out in the open and that's put a quick end to a steady stream of revealing set photos. In the meantime, the filmmaker has taken to Instagram to share some new artwork of Corenswet's Superman.

He says this is "from the camera department," meaning it could be something they created just for fun rather than being an "official" piece of promo art for the movie or anything along those lines. Still, they've been up close and personal with the DCU's Superman, so this is no doubt a good indication of how he'll look in action.

Comic-Con takes place in San Diego this weekend, but outside of The Penguin and Creature Commandos, we're not expecting much from DC Studios. Gunn may choose to share something from Superman on social media, though we wouldn't get your hopes up.

Take a closer look at these new Superman stickers, one of which features Gunn, in the Instagram gallery below.

We'd also like to make you aware of a cause that some of you might like to help out with this week. You can learn more by following the link in the X post below.

‘SUPERMAN’ extra was diagnosed with Moyamoya cerebrovascular disease and is undergoing brain surgery. Her family have set up a GOFundMe to cover unforeseen medical costs.



If you can help, please follow the link:https://t.co/5YFDvWkviU pic.twitter.com/yW2pTgwpuO — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 22, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.