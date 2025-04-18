SUPERMAN Featurette Spotlights Uplifting New Footage; Unveils Metamorpho, Lex Luthor's Armor, & More

DC Studios didn't release a new Superman trailer to mark Superman Day, but we do have a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting quite a bit of new footage and a couple of significant reveals.

In addition to our first full look at Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, the video features more of the mysterious Superman clone (believed to be named Ultraman) in action, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) inside the Daily Planet, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) striking a pose, and The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) facing various challenges (some offscreen).

We also get what appears to be a first look at Lex Luthor is his comic-accurate War Suit armour, although the distance makes it difficult to tell for certain.

Check out the featurette, which also includes interviews with director James Gunn and his cast, below.

We’re just getting started. #Superman - Only in Theaters and @imax, July 11 #LookUp

Watch the behind the scenes look now and ❤️ this post to get updates from @Superman before it hits theaters. pic.twitter.com/6LyMotZmAO — Superman (@Superman) April 18, 2025

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."