SUPERMAN Featurette Spotlights Uplifting New Footage; Unveils Metamorpho, Lex Luthor's Armor, & More

To mark Superman Day, Warner Bros./DC Studios have released a behind-the-scenes featurette for James Gunn's Superman, and it's packed with brand-new footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 18, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios didn't release a new Superman trailer to mark Superman Day, but we do have a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting quite a bit of new footage and a couple of significant reveals.

In addition to our first full look at Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, the video features more of the mysterious Superman clone (believed to be named Ultraman) in action, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) inside the Daily Planet, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) striking a pose, and The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) facing various challenges (some offscreen).

We also get what appears to be a first look at Lex Luthor is his comic-accurate War Suit armour, although the distance makes it difficult to tell for certain.

Check out the featurette, which also includes interviews with director James Gunn and his cast, below.

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: First Look At Official Tie-In Funko POP And McFarlane Toys Lines Revealed
SUPERMAN: Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, And More Reveal Their Unique Takes On David Corenswet's Man Of Steel
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/18/2025, 12:52 PM
I can’t wait for this movie! Saw this behind the scenes about six times already and has me so pumped!
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 4/18/2025, 12:56 PM
Metamorpho looks insane. Love that he's fully practical.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/18/2025, 12:58 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - after all this time, I’m surprised they revealed his look in a behind the scenes video.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/18/2025, 12:57 PM
Metamorpho looks kinda shit 🤣🤣🤣
Superman's suit is horrible man 😩😩
And why does david almost look less imposing than nick hoult 😭🤣

I like superman's cloak and the use of practical robots though (i thought they were all cgi) 👀
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/18/2025, 1:00 PM
@JurassicClunge - also I like that James added Lex's powersuit 👀
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/18/2025, 12:59 PM
This was so much better than both trailers. Suit looks great, sounds like they’ve captured an hopeful tone, everyone looks like their characters and the costumes actually look good in motion. I’m pumped!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/18/2025, 12:59 PM
I swear that fellow looks like Zordon to me ever since the trailer.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/18/2025, 12:59 PM
Looks really cool
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/18/2025, 1:00 PM
Why is everything around the promos for this movie about James Gunn? All they do in these featurettes is praise how great he is, you'd think the guy was Kubrick. I wish i could see and read more about Corenswet and his relationship with the character, but all we ever get is Gunn, Gunn and Gunn. I get it but it bothers me.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/18/2025, 1:01 PM
@Webheaded225 - because he's a narcissist
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/18/2025, 1:00 PM
I'll come back to this when the dceu fails after 3 movies

