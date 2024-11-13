SUPERMAN Finalist Tom Brittney Reveals He Tore Henry Cavill's Suit While Auditioning For DCU Role

Grantchester star Tom Brittney was among those who auditioned for the role of Clark Kent in James Gunn's Superman, and he's now reflected on donning - and tearing - Henry Cavill's Man of Steel suit...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Hellish (via ScreenRant)

We may never know the full list of actors who auditioned for the lead role in DC Studios' Superman. However, British actor Tom Brittney has now confirmed he was among those who got to suit up for James Gunn. 

Reports swirled at the time that he was a finalist for the role, with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult rounding out the final three. The latter was eventually cast as Lex Luthor, with Corenswet ultimately given the opportunity to play the Man of Tomorrow. 

Whether Gunn will find Brittney, best known for roles in Grantchester and Invasion, another character in the DCU currently remains to be seen. 

Talking on the Hellish podcast, Brittney revealed, "It was actually Henry Cavill's Superman suit - it was his actual suit. It takes about half an hour to get into it - to get sewn into it. And yeah, I think I might have accidentally ripped it." He'd jokingly add, "I was more muscular than Henry Cavill, that’s the only reason."

Like Corenswet, Brittney doesn't look all that different from Cavill and actually stands an inch taller than the Justice League star.

Despite missing out on the role of a lifetime, the actor had only good things to say about what Corenswet will bring to the table as Clark Kent. "I mean, the guy was born to play Superman, he looks exactly like him. I think he’s a wonderful actor."

Brittney joins a long list of actors who just missed out on playing Superman, but his comments have confirmed that Corenswet wore Cavill's costume for his screentest, something fans have long speculated might be the case. 

Many people wanted an American to play the hero in this reboot, and they got their wish with the Twisters and Hollywood star.

You can listen to the full interview with Brittney in the player below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/13/2024, 6:45 AM
"I was more muscular than Henry Cavill, that’s the only reason."

Riiiiiiight, suresuresure, yupyupyup….
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 11/13/2024, 7:22 AM
@NodrickStripson - "He'd jokingly add..."
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/13/2024, 7:11 AM
“…and that’s when my Johnson ripped the OTHER sleeve, and I said can I try on that Batman suit? And they said nooo and I said when not? Cuz I’ll give your poor suit a rectal prolapse? Haha can you believe they had me black listed? And they tell people it’s cuz I make the suits armpits smell like balls, but everyone knows what that means”
“That you’re uncoordinated and don’t know how to put on the suit?”
“Nooo that I was Love Sausage’s stunt double, look if you’re not gonna take me seriously-
“You’re right this podcast is over”
“Wait no!”
“Gtfo”
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2024, 7:12 AM
Everyone else fails upwards in hollywood except for Henry Cavill
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/13/2024, 7:41 AM
@Matchesz - One thing about Cavill is, we know Superman wasn’t his fault. He’s actually good in other roles and since Superman, we’ve seen him walk away from a character that’s being done a disservice (The Witcher).

I wouldn’t say he’s failing. I’d say despite everything, he’s become not only a reasonably well respected actor, but an icon in geekdom and has a big future ahead of him.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2024, 7:44 AM
@Matchesz - Cavill just can’t act. That and he has extremely poor selection taste when it comes to picking projects. He’s a decent physical performer though.
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 11/13/2024, 7:32 AM
he does looks like superman than shorty corenswet
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2024, 7:41 AM
@solskulldeath - Corenswet is taller than this guy and Cavill. He is 6’4.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/13/2024, 7:56 AM
I call booshitt!
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2024, 7:59 AM
While I MUCH prefer Cavill to be Superman, I certainly don't want him to be in the James Gunn DC universe.

