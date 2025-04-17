SUPERMAN: Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, And More Reveal Their Unique Takes On David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

Tomorrow is "Superman Day," but will we get a new look at James Gunn's Superman movie? While a poster or TV spot isn't outside the realm of possibility, we're not banking on a full trailer, as it wasn't that long ago DC Studios dropped a 5-minute sneak peek.

In the meantime, we have some awesome new variant covers which will be released in comic book stores between May and July. Created by artists Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, Dan Mora, Nicola Scott, Dan Jurgens, and Jerry Ordway, they all depict the DCU's Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet.

With Superman taking inspiration from Grant Morrison and Quitely's All-Star Superman series, it's undeniably awesome to see his take on the latest actor to bring this hero to life on screen.

During a recent interview, Corenswet made it clear he's well aware of the pressure a role like Superman brings. He also acknowledged that there's a good chance he'll only ever be remembered for playing the Man of Tomorrow. And he's fine with it.

"Would this be worth doing if this was the only thing I do as an actor for the rest of my life?" he pondered. "I think the answer is yes."

"Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake?" the actor added, citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison. "All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever."

Check out these new Superman-inspired variant covers below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.