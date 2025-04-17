SUPERMAN: Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, And More Reveal Their Unique Takes On David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

SUPERMAN: Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, And More Reveal Their Unique Takes On David Corenswet's Man Of Steel

Ahead of "Superman Day," DC Comics has revealed several new variant covers featuring various takes on the DCU's Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet. You can check out the full gallery after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tomorrow is "Superman Day," but will we get a new look at James Gunn's Superman movie? While a poster or TV spot isn't outside the realm of possibility, we're not banking on a full trailer, as it wasn't that long ago DC Studios dropped a 5-minute sneak peek.

In the meantime, we have some awesome new variant covers which will be released in comic book stores between May and July. Created by artists Frank Quitely, Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, Dan Mora, Nicola Scott, Dan Jurgens, and Jerry Ordway, they all depict the DCU's Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet.

With Superman taking inspiration from Grant Morrison and Quitely's All-Star Superman series, it's undeniably awesome to see his take on the latest actor to bring this hero to life on screen. 

During a recent interview, Corenswet made it clear he's well aware of the pressure a role like Superman brings. He also acknowledged that there's a good chance he'll only ever be remembered for playing the Man of Tomorrow. And he's fine with it. 

"Would this be worth doing if this was the only thing I do as an actor for the rest of my life?" he pondered. "I think the answer is yes."

"Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake?" the actor added, citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison. "All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever."

Check out these new Superman-inspired variant covers below. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/17/2025, 5:13 PM
What kind of dyslexia do I have if I misread the first two words as “Quite Frankly”?
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/17/2025, 5:16 PM
That collar and the lines in the suit though.....
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/17/2025, 5:21 PM
@captainwalker - Forget the collar and lines. What about the GIGANTIC fuсking shorts?
jst5
jst5 - 4/17/2025, 5:22 PM
@captainwalker - That and the way the suit is made makes Supes look like he has zero chest.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/17/2025, 5:24 PM
It's not surprising that Frank's is the best. I've always loved his Superman; he draws Clark larger than life.

Also fun because of how much this movie owes to All-Star Superman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 6:24 PM
@HistoryofMatt - He got the eyes wrong though.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 6:25 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/17/2025, 5:56 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - that is pretty damn awesome not gonna lie
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/17/2025, 5:28 PM
Where’s your drawing, Josh???
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 4/17/2025, 6:32 PM
@ElJefe - A Wilding original.

User Comment Image
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 4/17/2025, 5:28 PM
“Blurg…something-something this one detail I don’t like…. Movie will suck… everything sucks… he’s a cuck…. When will I ever find joy in this world???….” If your comment resembles this, consider walking into traffic asap! You’re welcome.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 5:29 PM
I like Jim Lee's sketch of him and Krypto the most. The one from Dan More and the final one with him surrounded by the Super-robots is also cool.
Repian
Repian - 4/17/2025, 5:36 PM
@NinnesMBC - I would like to see the Super-Robots fighting Brainiac's probe robots and rescuing Metropolis citizens while Superman fights Brainiac. I think they would be a great help for Superman in the sequel.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 5:47 PM
@Repian - That would be creative especially in this case where they will try to make you grow attach to these robots, so them engaging against Brainiac's will also have you at the edge of your seat that nothing irreperable happens to them. Hopefully it happens.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/17/2025, 5:43 PM
They look good jim lee looks better
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 4/17/2025, 5:54 PM
LOL. Even Jim Lee is like, "Nah. My Superman does pull-ups."
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/17/2025, 5:56 PM
I see Frank Quietly hasn’t improved any.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/17/2025, 6:34 PM
@PatientXero - It’s one of those styles you either like or you don’t like. I understand what you’re saying. I for one like his style.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/17/2025, 5:56 PM
Most of them dont get the likeness down at all, but I like them all for various reasons. I can honestly draw better than the last one though...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 5:58 PM
wheres gunn's wife?
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/17/2025, 6:23 PM
Really like most of these variants but my favorite is probably the first one with Nicola Scott and would love to see a colored version of jim lee’s. Dan Jurgens used to be my favorite but that was when I was younger. I feel like his takes a step back to some of the other ones. I also really like Jorge Jimenez’s version.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/17/2025, 6:36 PM
I like the Nicola Scott and Frank Quitely drawings the best, just something really nice about how they capture the character.

