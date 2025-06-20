SUPERMAN Gets A New Theatrical Poster As Fans Share Reactions To 30-Minute Preview Screening

The Superman world tour kicked off in the Philippines yesterday, with around 30 minutes of footage from the movie screened at a fan event in Manila, which director James Gunn and stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan attended.

A full breakdown of the preview has not been shared online, but from what we can gather, it was from early on in the movie (though not the very start) and, not too surprisingly, didn't feature any major reveals.

We do have some reactions from fans who caught the screening, which are all highly positive.

In addition, a new poster for the DCU reboot has been released, giving us a retro-style look at the Man of Steel with his supporting characters featured below in the style of the original theatrical one-sheet for Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie. We also have a leaked version of the teaser that was shown at the event, but it only contains one new shot of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Superman hit box office tracking yesterday, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

Manila thank you so much for the warm reception as we begin our tour. #Superman — James Gunn

Oh, this is cool pic.twitter.com/4DjUf2pDWo — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 19, 2025

No way I saw the first 30 minutes of Superman after feeling so hopeless the entire day. Needless to say it was DAMN BEAUTIFUL. Time absolutely flew by…



AND SUPERMAN HIMSELF AND THE CAST WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME.



Look Up!#Superman#LookUpManila pic.twitter.com/aAhZaaZW7w — mig (@migomegamig) June 19, 2025

I GOT THE CHANCE TO WATCH THE FIRST 30 MINS OF SUPERMAN AND IT WAS AMAZING!!! @corenswet @JamesGunn HAS DONE IT, SUPER STOKED FOR THIS ONE!!! #Supermanmovie

Superman also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."