SUPERMAN Gets Its Best Poster Yet As International Trailer Reveals New Super Breath And Heat Vision Scenes

A new Chinese poster for Superman has been released, along with a trailer showing David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow using his Super Breath and Heat Vision to great effect. You can watch it here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is confirmed to release in China next month, and filmmaker James Gunn has shared an epic new poster featuring the Man of Steel, Lex Luthor, the Justice Gang, and characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Metamorpho.

We also have a new trailer featuring Superman using his Super Breath to save a dog from Metropolis' rampaging Kaiju. Later, the hero is shown battling The Engineer and using his Heat Vision to try and stave off her attack.

The closing moments of this sneak peek also establish what kind of Superman we're getting in the DCU. After Krypto has seemingly trashed the Fortress of Solitude, he reels off a "What the hey?" It seems this farmboy can't even bring himself to say "heck," never mind "hell."

Asked by Entertainment Weekly whether his next DC Studios movie will be a Superman sequel, Gunn said, "What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

"I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this,'" he continued. "But it's probably what I will direct. Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably."

It's widely believed that Gunn is moving forward with World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up which feels eerily similar to what Zack Snyder did when he followed 2013's Man of Steel with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Check out the new Superman trailer and poster below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is A Working Name In New Teaser
SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is "A Working Name" In New Teaser
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/25/2025, 5:19 AM
Where I'm from, 'S' means Shoulderpads
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 5:22 AM
This is a much better trailer than all the others so far. It feels less messy somehow.
The other trailers are like LOUD MESSY NOISE RANDOM SHIT BING BANG KABOOM WTF SUPERMAN. June 8th.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/25/2025, 5:31 AM
@ObserverIO - Over-exaggeration much? At least get the date right.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 5:33 AM
@ObserverIO - The movie is like one big giant milkshake. You got all the flavours in there. Cookies n cream. Strawberry cheesecake and raspberry sherbet. Bubble gum, red velvet, mint, rum raisin, banana, pralines n cream and of course the one and only American Birthday Cake. Let’s see how it feels once it’s digested. 👍🏿
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 5:48 AM
@SpiderParker - it available july 8th in other locations. Unless you are a flatearther
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/25/2025, 6:57 AM
@vectorsigma - Yes, it came out on June 8th and you've already seen it. Or maybe your reading comprehension isn't sufficient to distinguish a problem with that. Just curious: How many times did your teacher have to tell you the Earth isn't flat before you took it to heart?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 7:24 AM
@SpiderParker - it is a typo, you just lack the necessary skills to process it and need to have someone tell it to you
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/25/2025, 7:39 AM
@SpiderParker - Okay this is the amended description, without exaggeration and with the correct date:
LOUD MESSY NOISE RANDOM SHIT BING BANG KABOOM WTF SUPERMAN. July 11th.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 5:22 AM
That's such a marvel style poster 😂
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 5:38 AM
@JurassicClunge - Let’s be real a couple of characters really didn’t need to be on the poster. Metamorpho and the engineer could have been left out. It looks like a justice league movie than a superman film. Traditionally Superman posters focused solely on Clark. Now we got the backstreet boys and nsync on this poster too lol.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/25/2025, 5:38 AM
@JurassicClunge - I don't remember a Marvel poster with the villain riding the heroes back
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 5:46 AM
@Canyoublush - you do know there are other posters right?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2025, 5:50 AM
@JurassicClunge - it is for China so it makes sense
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:03 AM
@ProfessorWhy - lmao you're right! James Gunn is such a visionary 😌 he sets the trends 👀
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:04 AM
@Canyoublush - 😂😂 his backup dancers are needed.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 6:05 AM
@vectorsigma - even western marvel posters look like this sir! 😬
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/25/2025, 9:28 AM
@vectorsigma - You do know I don’t give a damn about other posters if this is the official one.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/25/2025, 5:48 AM
Excellent. Now that's a poster.

I've only watched the first teaser of this. Looking forward to going in kinda mostly blind-ish.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/25/2025, 8:24 AM
@theBlackSquare - Agreed except I haven't even watched the teaser. I'm trying to go in as blind as possible.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/25/2025, 10:12 AM
@TDKRnry88 - Well played! I truly believe this is the way.
Repian
Repian - 6/25/2025, 6:23 AM
Dean DeBlois is set to direct the Superman sequel and Mason Thames is set to play the only valid clone, Superboy.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/25/2025, 9:22 AM
@Repian - HTTYD is the best live action remake I've seen so far. And I don't even care that it was a beat for beat remake. Just saw it last night and they knocked it out of the park.

I could see him playing SB.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 6:53 AM
That is a pretty sweet poster but this one is still my favorite…

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see the movie since it still looks good imo!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/25/2025, 7:10 AM
Brosnahan has nice milkers
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/25/2025, 7:16 AM
Very best so far!
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 8:06 AM
Don’t like poster terrible pose Superman is in last poster was better
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 6/25/2025, 9:21 AM
FINALLY! THIS is a trailer that gets my interest. I don’t know what took them so long (unfinished VFX?) - but this actually makes me consider seeing this in the theater.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/25/2025, 9:22 AM
Who's the chick on the top right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 10:09 AM
"What the hey dude"
User Comment Image

