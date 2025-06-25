SUPERMAN Gets Its Best Poster Yet As International Trailer Reveals New Super Breath And Heat Vision Scenes

Superman is confirmed to release in China next month, and filmmaker James Gunn has shared an epic new poster featuring the Man of Steel, Lex Luthor, the Justice Gang, and characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Metamorpho.

We also have a new trailer featuring Superman using his Super Breath to save a dog from Metropolis' rampaging Kaiju. Later, the hero is shown battling The Engineer and using his Heat Vision to try and stave off her attack.

The closing moments of this sneak peek also establish what kind of Superman we're getting in the DCU. After Krypto has seemingly trashed the Fortress of Solitude, he reels off a "What the hey?" It seems this farmboy can't even bring himself to say "heck," never mind "hell."

Asked by Entertainment Weekly whether his next DC Studios movie will be a Superman sequel, Gunn said, "What I'm working on is in some way...I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

"I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this,'" he continued. "But it's probably what I will direct. Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably."

It's widely believed that Gunn is moving forward with World's Finest, a Batman/Superman team-up which feels eerily similar to what Zack Snyder did when he followed 2013's Man of Steel with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Check out the new Superman trailer and poster below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.