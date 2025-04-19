SUPERMAN Halloween Costumes Reveal A Closer Look At Hawkgirl's Wings And The Justice League Logo

SUPERMAN Halloween Costumes Reveal A Closer Look At Hawkgirl's Wings And The Justice League Logo

Newly revealed Superman Halloween costumes reveal a closer look at Hawkgirl's organic wings, the "JL" logo on her, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific's costumes, and the mysterious Engineer. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

"Superman Day" delivered a few exciting surprises for fans, including a new Superman featurette (you can catch it below, if you missed it) and the first wave of products from companies like Funko and McFarlane Toys. 

Now, we have some Halloween costumes. Produced for kids, adults, and pets, these offer a closer look at the costume designs - albeit slightly simplified - for Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and The Engineer.

What do they tell us about James Gunn's reboot? Not much, but those are definitely organic wings that Kendra Saunders is rocking in the DCU (James Gunn confirmed as much back in February). 

We can also see that they each have the "JL" Justice League logo on their chests, confirming a version of this superhero team already exists in this reality. Based on what was revealed in set photos, they're likely part of Maxwell Lord's corporate Justice League International.

While Gunn has played coy when asked about a future team-up, it seems likely a classic version of the League will eventually assemble to take on a world-ending threat. When and where that will happen remains to be seen. 

A few months ago, Sean Gunn was asked how his DCU version of Maxwell Lord will differ from Pedro Pascal's interpretation in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984

"I can tell you that the one obvious thing is it's me playing the role. It doesn't just mean I'm going to give a different interpretation," the actor started. "Your own body is the vessel for what you're doing, so obviously...no one is gonna confuse me and Pedro Pascal's performance. So we're obviously going to do something different."

"I think that James is good about directing me towards the relevant source material," Gunn continued. "So, I think, the whole concept of the character takes a different type of tack. I saw the movie and Pedro is obviously a great actor, but what he does in that movie is not really relevant to anything that I'm doing."

Take a closer look at the new Superman Halloween costume below. 

\

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

