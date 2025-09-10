SUPERMAN Has Soared On PVOD Platforms Following Abrupt End To Theatrical Run

Superman arrived on Digital platforms much sooner than anyone anticipated, and it seems Warner Bros. Discovery made the right decision based on these early figures for its first three days on sale...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is a hit with over $614 million at the worldwide box office, and it seems the Man of Steel is making quite the impact in U.S. homes, as well. 

Third-party research firm Samba TV reports that 527,000 households watched the Digital version of Superman during its first three days on PVOD platforms.

The DC Studios movie had a bigger 3-day performance than any other 2025 title tracked by the company. That includes A Minecraft Movie (6 days to reach 471,000 households) and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (6 days to reach 618,000 households). 

While numbers like these should be taken with a pinch of salt, seeing as a Digital copy of a movie costs $30, Warner Bros. Discovery has likely made a very substantial chunk of change from Superman's debut in homes.

Needless to say, this should go some way in making up for a Digital release that cut the movie's momentum off in theaters. Despite that, Warner Bros. claims the blockbuster turned a $125 million theatrical profit. 

Still, if these estimates are correct, and Superman has been purchased in upwards of 1.3 million homes, that's likely upwards of $40 million in Digital revenue from the U.S. alone. The studio stands to gain a lot more from that than traditional ticket sales. 

DC Studios has already announced a Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. Very little has been revealed about the James Gunn-helmed movie, though it's expected to feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up and fighting each other. 

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

As a reminder, Superman arrives on 4K and Blu-ray on September 23. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/10/2025, 8:05 AM
Can you at least use a different verb than soared? We've come to accept the shilling, but damn, do you have to be so lazy you can't look up a new word?
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 9/10/2025, 8:08 AM
@JacobsLadder - Upthrusted is a nice word.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/10/2025, 8:21 AM
@MarvelousMarty -

That sounds like you are giving it up the asshole to some innocent person

Nolanite out
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/10/2025, 8:06 AM
I'm hindsight, I really wish I didn't waste money and just watched this garbage at home
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/10/2025, 8:11 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - hi Hindsight.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/10/2025, 8:39 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I know how you feel. I felt the same way about 'MAN OF STEEL'
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/10/2025, 8:07 AM
would have liked a director who understood the importance of having a character like Supe on the big screen instead of rushing it on streaming platforms. Gunn is so hip with the kids these days
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/10/2025, 8:09 AM
User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 9/10/2025, 8:40 AM
@Matchesz - Safran is a proven marketing genius, so I think they're doing okay.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/10/2025, 8:10 AM
Hopefully all the people that waited for streaming and liked it will go to see Man of Tomorrow (if it looks good.) I liked Superman way more than I thought I would. Glad I got my ass out to a theater.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 9/10/2025, 8:18 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Just wait, until HBO Max is aviable worldwide. Then more will star at home, and stream future WB movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 8:29 AM
Sweet , I’m glad to see Superman doing well at home if the data is true which I hope so since it’s a solid film and deserves its success imo!!.

Also speaking of Final Reckoning since it was brought up , how we feeling about it now?.

I still like it but it’s definitely flawed and would rank low on my MI list as of now.

Favorite to least…
1.Rogue Nation
2.Fallout
3.Dead Reckoning/Ghost Protocol
4.MI:3
5.Final Reckoning/Mission Impossible
6.MI:2

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/10/2025, 8:35 AM
User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 9/10/2025, 8:37 AM
@SuperCat - Good question. It doesn't look like it. lol
Laridian
Laridian - 9/10/2025, 8:36 AM
Glad I got to see this in theaters. I'm fine with smaller box office windows, personally. I've got a great set up at home, but seeing on the big screen was a blast. Can't wait to see 'SUPERGIRL' in theaters too.
Termin8r
Termin8r - 9/10/2025, 8:44 AM
Does anyone writing these articles actually read before the write? The Variety article said that Superman is EXPECTED to make 125 million in profit. It has not ALREADY made that. I know Josh is Josh, but..... come on.

