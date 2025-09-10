SUPERMAN Has Soared On PVOD Platforms Following Abrupt End To Theatrical Run

Superman is a hit with over $614 million at the worldwide box office, and it seems the Man of Steel is making quite the impact in U.S. homes, as well.

Third-party research firm Samba TV reports that 527,000 households watched the Digital version of Superman during its first three days on PVOD platforms.

The DC Studios movie had a bigger 3-day performance than any other 2025 title tracked by the company. That includes A Minecraft Movie (6 days to reach 471,000 households) and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (6 days to reach 618,000 households).

While numbers like these should be taken with a pinch of salt, seeing as a Digital copy of a movie costs $30, Warner Bros. Discovery has likely made a very substantial chunk of change from Superman's debut in homes.

Needless to say, this should go some way in making up for a Digital release that cut the movie's momentum off in theaters. Despite that, Warner Bros. claims the blockbuster turned a $125 million theatrical profit.

Still, if these estimates are correct, and Superman has been purchased in upwards of 1.3 million homes, that's likely upwards of $40 million in Digital revenue from the U.S. alone. The studio stands to gain a lot more from that than traditional ticket sales.

DC Studios has already announced a Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. Very little has been revealed about the James Gunn-helmed movie, though it's expected to feature Superman and Lex Luthor teaming up and fighting each other.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

As a reminder, Superman arrives on 4K and Blu-ray on September 23.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.