SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Unmasks And The Crowd Seems [SPOILER] Of The Man Of Steel In Latest Set Photos/Video

Another round of Superman set snaps here, and this time we get a first look at Isabela Merced without her Hawkgirl helmet, and a very interesting crowd video...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 04, 2024 07:07 AM EST
As we head into the second week of filming in Cleveland, another round of photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online.

The photos provide arguably our best look yet at the costumes donned by Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and we also get to see the latter without her helmet. As for the video, the short clip shows onlookers reacting a little strangely to the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

Possible spoilers from this point on.

The footage sees Superman - who appears to be a little shaky on his feet - walking through a crowd, and the people seem to be reacting with hesitation, possibly even fear, as the hero approaches. Are they simply shocked that the Man of Tomorrow has suffered a defeat, or is something else going on?

There's speculation that this may not actually be Superman, and Corenswet is also playing Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) clone (Ultraman/Bizarro) here.

Have a look at the photos and video for yourselves at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 7:29 AM
Ngl Merced seems like a major miscasting for Hawkgirl. She’s tiny.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 7:39 AM
@FireandBlood - she wasn’t exactly big by any standards in the animated series and that’s the gold standard for most for these characters
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 7:42 AM
@DudeGuy - She’s the average height of a woman in the DCAU, as Wonder Woman is tall. But Merced is 5’1. Absolutely tiny and she looks it.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 7:43 AM
@FireandBlood - I guess. I mean there’s no pleasing you either way so it’s not like it was ever going to matter.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/4/2024, 7:44 AM
@FireandBlood - but damn she sexy.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 7:49 AM
@DudeGuy - I’m all the way pleased about the casting for Superman and Lex, so not entirely sure what you’re getting at there.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 7:53 AM
@FireandBlood - what do you mean, you don’t know what I’m getting at? You’re not aware that you complain on every single article?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 7:56 AM
@DudeGuy - Well, that’s funny. Because the only thing I’ve complained about when it comes to this movie is the shitty costumes. Otherwise, everything’s been 👌🏾 when it comes to this particular movie.

Maybe you need to pay more attention. Or less, idk.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 8:03 AM
@FireandBlood - I have paid attention. All you do is complain. It would be one thing if it was only about this movie, but all you do is bitch and moan on every article day after day. I’ll give you credit for enjoying race swaps and LGBTQ+ storylines though.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:14 AM
@DudeGuy - Oh, you’re one of those guys. Now it makes sense. This isn’t about me “complaining” at all.

Even now, when we’re talking about the content of these movies, you guys just have to find a way to try pivot this into a debate about social politics. Well not today, buddy.

Enjoy your afternoon.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 8:30 AM
@FireandBlood - nothing wrong with advocating social politics, but when you act like those projects are the only thing worthy of praising when the quality often begs to differ and ridicule literally everything else constantly it’s enough to raise an eyebrow on anyone. prove me wrong I guess 🤷‍♂️
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:34 AM
@DudeGuy - Now you’re just spewing bullshit, but since you pay so much attention, why don’t you tell what projects I don’t praise? Or as you put it, always “complain” about.

I’ll wait…
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 8:40 AM
@FireandBlood - why should I go back and copy and paste your comments when you’ll just prove my point in the next day or two?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:46 AM
@DudeGuy - Because you’re talking a lot of shit right now, so back it up. But we both know you can’t.

Now I’m actually trying to think of a CBM/show I haven’t liked recently since Secret Invasion. 🤔 Maybe Echo? But I didn’t even finish that. It’ll be really enlightening to know what projects I don’t praise, especially the ones devoid of any diversity since apparently, everything is “woke” these days.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/4/2024, 8:48 AM
@FireandBlood - if it isn’t true there shouldn’t be any need to be this defensive about it. Didn’t you say “Well not today, buddy.

Enjoy your afternoon.”
Multiple comments ago? You’re losing it over something that apparently isn’t true lol
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/4/2024, 8:51 AM
@FireandBlood - But she's mighty!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/4/2024, 7:42 AM
Cosplay Mace???? WTF?? Get this 💩 right!!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


Ya know who would've gotten this right???

The team from BatntheSun. Look em up!!!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/4/2024, 7:44 AM
*Batinthesun
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/4/2024, 7:47 AM
I take it with the matching outfits etc. Gardner, Terrific and Hawkgirl are gonna be part of the Authority?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 7:50 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Probably JLI or a new incarnation of the Terrifics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 7:52 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - they all have Maxwell Lords company logo on their outfits so the theory is that they are part of a corporate sponsored team.

Perhaps some alamgamation of the JLI & The Terrifics?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/4/2024, 8:10 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - - Justice League. Probably the JLI. In fact that corporate logo they're all sporting on their chests says 'JL'.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 7:48 AM
Why THE F*CK is Hawkgirl wearing a jacket, man?

And there are people seriously defending this shit or being totally in damage-control mode.

Where was this energy when Singer was making his X-Men movies in the 2000s? Full of shit.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/4/2024, 8:46 AM
@Doomsday8888 - there was probably some uproar about the costume in xmen but wasn’t as loud since there was no social media then.

As for damage control, remember when some were defending the joker tats, saying is was a POC and not the final version
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 7:49 AM
Man , the battle damaged suit looks so good in that picture!!

In the video , Supes does seem a bit out of it and shaken it up hence the crow reacting scared or fearful of him which is interesting since it seems to be in the same scene where kids come up to him and he’s being nice & charming with them…

Idk , just spitballing but maybe someone has Kryptonite in the crowd?.

Also , both Guy and Hawkgirl have had worse or blander costumes in the comics & other media so these are just fine imo (though I wish the former had more green in his) and I’m sure work within the context of the film.
6of13
6of13 - 7/4/2024, 7:59 AM
I think what we are seeing are "uniforms" rather than costumes, seeing as that they are working for or being sponsored by Lord. Hopefully we see them in more accurate costumes later on.
Darth258
Darth258 - 7/4/2024, 7:59 AM
Is it the Jacket Society or Jacket League International?
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 8:14 AM
What people are saying about these bike outfits being uniforms is correct. However, looking at the superman suit, I can't see their actual suits being that much of an improvement over CW uniforms.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:17 AM
@DeadClunge - It’s all very reminiscent of the way people came up with every excuse under the sun as to why Leto’s Joker looked shitty.

Yes, they’re uniforms. But they’re shitty uniforms, and not because they’re meant to look shitty but because Gunn is shit with costumes. That’s why Superman’s looks shitty as well.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 8:25 AM
@FireandBlood - yep, and some of those people are now crying in the comments because we are not impressed with Gunns shitty superhero suit tastes 😂. Wild af 😅
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/4/2024, 8:16 AM
I don’t know if comic con is happening this month but if it is it would be nice to see some raw footage or something.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/4/2024, 8:23 AM
I know they're probably going for that Tim Burton timeless aesthetic with the '70s/'80s fashions, but... none of them have their phones out. There are celebrity superheroes in front of them, Superman even and nobody has their phones out.

Maybe this film takes place in different time periods.

Maybe Superman is a member of the JLI in the '80s (at a time when Guy Gardner was the GL of Sector 2814) and some event displaces both the JLI and a large number of Metropolis citizens into the modern day. At this point, Hal Jordan has been the Green Lantern for some time and is ready to pass the ring to John Stewart.

A world without Superman or the Justice League has led to the rise of a new kind of superhero. The Authority and their ilk, the cool, extreme badass super-anti-heroes of the '90s onwards.

This sets us up for a Kingdom Come, What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?/Superman Vs. The Elite kind of story.

This would have to mean that Lois, Jimmy et al would be the modern day staff of the Daily Planet and Clark Kent would just be meeting them all for the first time in this movie.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:29 AM
@ObserverIO - Time displacement/travel doesn’t really fit the theme of ‘Gods and Monsters’ though, and is basically what Marvel is already doing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/4/2024, 8:42 AM
@FireandBlood - True, but we do already have Booster Gold announced as a part of this first chapter.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 8:48 AM
@ObserverIO - That’s just Gunn being Gunn and loading up on lesser known/quirky characters.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/4/2024, 8:29 AM
Dat ass tho
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 7/4/2024, 8:53 AM
Should've gone with a more armour-ish costume then a leather... everything about that movie looks very meh

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

So far i'm not feeling it.. and i won't be suprised if i end up not paying for that crap just like the next StarWars movie

