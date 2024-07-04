SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Unmasks And The Crowd Seems [SPOILER] Of The Man Of Steel In Latest Set Photos/Video

As we head into the second week of filming in Cleveland, another round of photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online.

The photos provide arguably our best look yet at the costumes donned by Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and we also get to see the latter without her helmet. As for the video, the short clip shows onlookers reacting a little strangely to the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

Possible spoilers from this point on.

The footage sees Superman - who appears to be a little shaky on his feet - walking through a crowd, and the people seem to be reacting with hesitation, possibly even fear, as the hero approaches. Are they simply shocked that the Man of Tomorrow has suffered a defeat, or is something else going on?

There's speculation that this may not actually be Superman, and Corenswet is also playing Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) clone (Ultraman/Bizarro) here.

Have a look at the photos and video for yourselves at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”