SUPERMAN Home Release: Director's Commentary Previewed By James Gunn Ahead Of Next Week's Launch

Superman will be available for purchase on physical media starting September 23, which will also see several extras added to digital purchases.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 20, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Digital and physical copies of Superman (2025), the top-grossing comic book movie of the year, will become available on September 23. Ahead of that release, director and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has shared a brief preview of what his director's commentary will add to the movie. Check it out below.

NOTE: The digital version of Superman was first available for purchase on August 15 but did not include any of the extras, such as Director's Commentary. Superman fans who have already purchased the film on digital will have these additional items added at no extra cost.

Director’s Commentary and Behind-the-Scenes Deep Dive
James Gunn guides viewers through his vision for the iconic superhero with an exclusive director’s commentary track included on all home video editions. The release also features an impressive collection of bonus content, headlined by the hour-long documentary “Adventures in Making Superman,” offering an extensive look at the film’s production process.

Superman soared into theaters on July 11, 2025 and officially launched the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. The film grossed $615.3 million worldwide from an estimated production budget of $225 million. The film has an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 450 critic reviews.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

A pseudo-sequel has already been announced, Man of Tomorrow, which will find Superman and Lex Luthor forced to team up to confront an even deadlier foe. Rumors on social media speculate that the arch enemies will be combining forces to take on either Amazo or Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.

