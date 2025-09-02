SUPERMAN Honest Trailer Mocks The Movie's Obsession With Social Media Trolls And Big Ultraman Reveal

SUPERMAN Honest Trailer Mocks The Movie's Obsession With Social Media Trolls And Big Ultraman Reveal

In the hilarious Honest Trailer for DC Studios' Superman, the movie's focus on internet trolls, that big Ultraman reveal, and the reboot's James Gunn-isms all come under fire. You can check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's been a while since we shared an "Honest Trailer" for a movie (the concept started wearing thin a while a few years ago, if we're being honest), but there's plenty of fun to be had with Screen Junkies' take on Superman.

There are the usual fun observations—some admittedly have more merit than others—and a couple that really ring true. From the baffling decision to make Jor-El essentially the same character as Invincible's Omni-Man to the fact that The Hammer of Boravia was Ultraman, who was really a Superman clone, the trailer hits the nail on the head at times.  

However, perhaps the most valid complaint is Superman's apparent obsession with internet trolls, and how that was likely inspired by James Gunn's own resurfaced Tweets (which were dug up by those unhappy with his take on politics). As you'll recall, that led to the filmmaker briefly being fired as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's director. 

It's also hard to deny that Superman, and, as a result, the wider DCU in general, featured a lot of Gunn-isms pulled from his other movies. 

"That's all it is, it's just an enormous sense of relief. It's relief, and then followed very quickly by excitement," Gunn recently said of the $600 million blockbuster. "Because Superman in some ways was the proof of concept. It was so, so hard, in the same way that Guardians [of the Galaxy] was so, so hard."

"Once you're in the groove, you realise, 'Oh, this is what works, this is what doesn't, this is where we can go with this.' It means now we have the freedom to tell these other stories in a way that's really exciting," he continued. "Now, I can just be creative and I don't have to be as concerned with the life and death of the DC brand as I was a month and a half ago."

As for the audience reception to Superman, Gunn is understandably pleased with how the movie has resonated. However, he doesn't intend to approach every DCU movie he takes the helm of in the same way. 

"I feel really embraced by the audience. My feeling is that the movie spoke to people, but it also spoke to people because there was a reason for its existence," he shared. "There was this message of kindness that spoke to people."

"That doesn't mean every story I'm going to tell is a message of kindness; it just means there needs to be a reason for the story to be told. You can't just be piling on stuff because it's the characters people liked," Gunn concluded. 

You can watch this Honest Trailer for Superman in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/2/2025, 2:09 PM
History is already not being kind to this film LOL
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/2/2025, 2:15 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - I’m glad because it wasn’t good. Just got hyped.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/2/2025, 2:59 PM
@JobinJ -

Even as someone who mostly enjoyed the movie, I agree.

The cast was good, the characters were good, the world is bright, hopeful, and well put together, but Gunn sucks.

That's a bit harsh but really most of my issues with the movie come down to his story decisions and directing style. Guardians of the Galaxy 1 gave the guy an ego and he's been riding it ever since with the dial turned up to 11.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:01 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - As it shouldn't. This film will be looked at in 10 years like how we currently look at Batman & Robin
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/2/2025, 2:19 PM
Haven’t seen an Honest Trailers post here in forever…of course Josh posts the one for Superman.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/2/2025, 2:21 PM
Superman 2025 is the worst depiction of Superman in a movie I have ever seen.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 9/2/2025, 2:27 PM
@Forthas - Should have opened your eyes during MOS.
Kiba
Kiba - 9/2/2025, 2:33 PM
@SpiderParker - Zing!
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/2/2025, 3:03 PM
@Forthas -

Damn for me the depiction of Superman was one of the few things I felt DID work. I really enjoyed Corenswet playing a younger Superman with a more human and relatable personality.

I genuinely have no complaints about Superman, I have a lot of story and script complaints lol But I did think Superman himself was rounded out really well.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:03 PM
@SpiderParker - The worst scene in Man of Steel is better than the best scene in Diaperman
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/2/2025, 3:06 PM
@SpiderParker - MOS was better. True superman fans realise the film is based on multiple superman stories from the lore making it comic accurate and it was written by Christopher Nolan & David S Goyer. Two filmmakers who understand comics and superman very well.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/2/2025, 2:22 PM
This movie was actual garbage. I’m glad people are starting to realize it. They’re looking past the hype and stupid jokes, and realizing this movie was a goofy, ridiculous, corny mess.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/2/2025, 2:25 PM
@JobinJ

User Comment Image
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/2/2025, 2:40 PM
@JobinJ - Some people are in serious denial they won’t admit it. Hanging on until they’re dying breath. All this just to prove a point that is utterly pointless.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:10 PM
@JobinJ - Glad people are finally waking up
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 9/2/2025, 2:26 PM
For context.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 2:33 PM
I hate people who complain about the “Gunn-isms” in this film…

Of course it contains them because it’s written and directed by him this his take on these characters and their world so it’s infused with his style and sensibilities to a degree which may work for others and not for some just like every creative or comic writer that takes on these characters.

I thought that is what we wanted in terms of wanting filmmakers with a distinctive voice behind these characters to make them feel fresh & such but I guess not.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/2/2025, 2:52 PM
64,000 views in an hour.
I don’t think they deserve their own article. Lmao
RafaelTorres
RafaelTorres - 9/2/2025, 3:01 PM
Damn Josh really takes any chance he can to focus on the negatives of this movie. I know it’s all about clicks but it seems like an obsession. I can’t imagine he’ll be posting the aggressively mediocre Fantastic Four’s honest trailer when that gets released.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:02 PM
@RafaelTorres - He's a shill for Marvel but at least he's honest when it comes to this "film"
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:02 PM
This film will be looked at in 10 years like how we currently look at Batman & Robin.

People on their second and third watches are surely liking this slop less and less. And then they go to Man of Steel and compare. And you know the rest.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
RafaelTorres
RafaelTorres - 9/2/2025, 3:05 PM
@WalletsClosed - I’d honestly rather watch Batman & Robin than any of that crap Snyder put to film.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:09 PM
@RafaelTorres - I'd rather watch Gigli, The Room, and Battlefield Earth on repeat for all 24 hours with my eyes forced open than ever watch any of Gunn's produced slop ever again
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/2/2025, 3:14 PM
LOL!!!! That was better than the actual "movie".

So glad they mention "Batman and robin'', becasue this is also how that film wil be remembered.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/2/2025, 3:16 PM
So what's the Over/under that Josh wil post the Honest Trailer for the Fantastic Four?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:26 PM
I just wanted to say. Superman 2025 has an imdb score of 7.3/10. And it hasn't even been a full 2 months since release. Man of Steel has a 7.1/1 after 12 years.

That means Diaperman has a lower rating than Far From Home, The Incredibles 2, Deadpool and Wolverine, and other shit movies. It has the same rating as the Fantastic Mid First Steps, Wonder Woman 2017, Shang Chi, Black Panther, and Avengers AoU. But according to the Gunn glazers and shills on this site, you'd think this movie wasn't divisive and people loved it.

And the score WILL go down, possibly to a 7.0 by next year, lower than Man of Steel. This "film" will not age well with history.

