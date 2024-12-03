SUPERMAN Is Currently Being Test-Screened; James Gunn Says David Corenswet Is Going To "Freak Everyone Out"

We had heard that Superman would likely be test-screened at some point this month, and THR has now confirmed that director James Gunn is currently showing his DCU reboot to select audiences for the very first time.

Test-screening attendees are usually under strict embargo when it comes to discussing the movies they see, but as we know, this doesn't always prevent a few details (sometimes more than a few) from finding their way online. We assume the studio will be particularly careful when it comes to any major spoilers for this movie being disclosed, but it's best to be careful while scrolling on social media just in case.

At any rate, now that we know test-screenings are being held, you can bet there'll be at least a couple of fake reports doing the rounds in no time.

While speaking to the trade about the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, Gunn also shared updates on Superman and the second season of Peacemaker.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," he said. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

"And then season two of Peacemaker is also going to take people by surprise. We take a very different route than the first season, and it’s a really magical story that people are going to be blown away by. Frank Grillo, of course, is a major part of that [and Superman], as his character, Rick Flag Sr., from Creature Commandos."

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."