SUPERMAN Is Currently Being Test-Screened; James Gunn Says David Corenswet Is Going To "Freak Everyone Out"

We now have confirmation that James Gunn's Superman reboot is currently being test-screened, as the director offers high praise to star David Corenswet in a new interview...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2024 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We had heard that Superman would likely be test-screened at some point this month, and THR has now confirmed that director James Gunn is currently showing his DCU reboot to select audiences for the very first time.

Test-screening attendees are usually under strict embargo when it comes to discussing the movies they see, but as we know, this doesn't always prevent a few details (sometimes more than a few) from finding their way online. We assume the studio will be particularly careful when it comes to any major spoilers for this movie being disclosed, but it's best to be careful while scrolling on social media just in case.

At any rate, now that we know test-screenings are being held, you can bet there'll be at least a couple of fake reports doing the rounds in no time.

While speaking to the trade about the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, Gunn also shared updates on Superman and the second season of Peacemaker.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," he said. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

"And then season two of Peacemaker is also going to take people by surprise. We take a very different route than the first season, and it’s a really magical story that people are going to be blown away by. Frank Grillo, of course, is a major part of that [and Superman], as his character, Rick Flag Sr., from Creature Commandos."

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/3/2024, 8:02 PM
Please don't let this be another guardians of the galaxy rip-off
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/3/2024, 8:12 PM
@Gabimaru - hey ,,Concord is amazing
Baf
Baf - 12/3/2024, 8:03 PM
...you can bet there'll be at least a couple of fake reports doing the rounds in no time
and you can get them all right here...
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/3/2024, 8:06 PM
Gunn needs to simmer down after the glowing endorsement he gave to The Flash.
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/3/2024, 8:15 PM
@Dotanuki - to be fair, he may have seen a different cut of the film that wasn’t in the theaters. I’ve read reports/rumors that they made a lot of edits to the movie because of the changes in leadership sign wb.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 8:07 PM
I have no doubt David Corenswet will be great as Clark Kent/Superman….

I mean , these clips themselves prove that imo.

?si=Yl4qjRuMrWGeDX4X

?si=2Q_nJ0m3ICPA5kjz

Also , I may just be reading too much into it but this is the second time he’s used the word “magical” to describe Peacemaker S2 which makes me think we might be going a more supernatural route with this which could be interesting.

Anyway , looking forward to both!!.
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/3/2024, 8:07 PM
Man this movie is a MASTERPIECE stfu
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/3/2024, 8:12 PM
I’m not sold on Cornswet. But, I hope Gunn can make a good product. Not a super fan of what he’s done thus far but no matter what there will be people who’ll like it, and that’s all that matters.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/3/2024, 8:19 PM
My greatest hope is that as the credits roll, everyone turns to the person next to them and says, “I can’t BELIEVE James Gunn directed this!”.

