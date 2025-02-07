SUPERMAN: James Gunn And Ozu Remind Fans To Tune Into The Puppy Bowl This Sunday For New Teaser

Superman may not be getting a new TV spot during this year's Super Bowl, but it's been confirmed that we will see something new from the DCU reboot this Sunday during the Puppy Bowl.

Director James Gunn has now shared a video alongside his adorable rescue dog Ozu, reminding fans to tune in. There's no new footage from the movie here, unfortunately, but the Puppy Bowl spot will almost certainly feature some Krypto-focused shots that weren't in the first trailer.

Here's what Gunn had to say about the Man of Steel's four-legged friend - whose appearance is partially based on Ozu's - in a recent interview.

"You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

We refuse to believe it!

Check out the new video at the link below.

#OzutheDog & I invite you to check out the Puppy Bowl this weekend to see talented pups compete for the Krypto Super Play Award!



Watch along with us Sunday Feb 9 at 2p ET | 11a PT on @AnimalPlanet, @Discovery, @TBSNetwork, and @truTV. pic.twitter.com/Dfiny7YBsU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 7, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."