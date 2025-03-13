SUPERMAN: James Gunn Reportedly Still Has Some "Major Casting Surprises" In Store

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Reportedly Still Has Some &quot;Major Casting Surprises&quot; In Store

James Gunn's Superman is set to take flight just under fourth months, but we're hearing that the filmmaker still has some "major casting surprises" in store for fans...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're now just under four months away from the release of James Gunn's Superman, but it seems there are a couple of key cast members that the Guardians of the Galaxy director managed to keep under wraps during production.

In his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider says he's heard that there are still "some major casting surprises in Gunn’s Superman," and he believes that Kal-El's biological father, Jor-El, is one of them (we would assume that his mother, Lara Lor-Van, is another).

Sneider speculates - and that's all it is - that Tom Cruise, who signed a deal with Warner Bros. last year, could be eyed for a DC role. If Cruise was to sign on for a superhero project, it would have to be as a major character or possibly a smaller, but still important cameo. Jor-El could fit the bill, but we can't see a casting coup of that magnitude staying out of the press - or the rumor mill at the very least.

Sneider adds: "I thought it might be Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt — and who knows, it still might be — but a source suggested that Gunn wouldn’t do that to Marvel’s Kevin Feige, seeing as how we likely haven’t seen the last of Star-Lord in the MCU."

We can't think of many other characters that would be deemed vital to Superman lore that haven't been cast, but a recent report on the latest test-screenings did mention "surprise villains," so perhaps General Zod will make an appearance?

If Gunn and the studio have managed to keep these (possible) surprises secret for this long, we probably won't find out for sure until we're sitting down to watch the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion On Jerk Green Lantern Guy Gardner: He Thinks He Could Take On Superman
Related:

SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion On "Jerk" Green Lantern Guy Gardner: "He Thinks He Could Take On Superman"
If SUPERMAN Flops, What Happens To DC Studios And WB?
Recommended For You:

If SUPERMAN Flops, What Happens To DC Studios And WB?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/13/2025, 1:22 PM
Tom Cruise as Jor-El….lol
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/13/2025, 1:28 PM
@MisterBones - Jor-El had Brando and Crowe.

It's not entirely out of the question...
RedFury
RedFury - 3/13/2025, 1:28 PM
@MisterBones - Supes certainly didn't get his height from his father then lol
Pampero
Pampero - 3/13/2025, 1:26 PM
If we connect this information with the recent rumors about surprise villains, maybe Tom Cruise will make a cameo as Zod.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/13/2025, 1:34 PM
@Pampero - if we get Zod again before Parasite, Brainiac, Metallo, Bizzaro, Mongul or many others, I'm shitting myself
ferf
ferf - 3/13/2025, 1:39 PM
@KurtCrawler - like… in protest? Or involuntarily lmao
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/13/2025, 1:26 PM
His reanimated Grandpa.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 3/13/2025, 1:27 PM
This guy is just making things up. Call it speculating sure - but he's doing it purely for his own clout and benefit. The proof is in the pudding "I thought it might be Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt — and who knows, it still might be — but a source suggested that Gunn wouldn’t do that..." Just taking stabs at who has worked with Gunn in the past - and mentioning Tom Cruise ONLY because he ALSO makes movies with WB?! Lol the whole rumour game is pure fiction - just nerds on twitter playing mad libs with actors names
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/13/2025, 1:36 PM
@foreverintheway - Yes, its people with no idea just trying to get twitter followers and make money. Then these writers take it and run giving these people "credibility". The internet economy is built in a way that bull**** and hyperbole wins over truth. Editorial integrity is dead. If someone try to have integrity they don't make enough money to stay afloat because the average person (us lol) is way more likely to click on something inflammatory just because of the initial WTF reaction.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 1:28 PM
Interesting…

I don’t see Cruise playing Jor El though perhaps he could pull it off.

Since it’s all just speculation anyway , I think Brendan Fraser could be good!!.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/13/2025, 1:29 PM
I have never really enjoyed the focus on krypton. I prefer to focus on superman's earth life. It can wait to be explored in sequels when brainiac comes into play or when he meets his cousin and she becomes supergirl.

Tom Cruise as batman confirmed!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/13/2025, 1:31 PM
another great scoop from Jeff Sneider's "best" source 👏
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 3/13/2025, 1:33 PM
Hmm this is interesting. If the role is small, I can see him as User Comment Image Jor-El but if its a major role, I can see him as a few others, such as User Comment Image Blackhawk,Ted User Comment Image Kord,HOURMAN User Comment Image ,TRIGON User Comment Image ,Reverse-Flash User Comment Image , or User Comment Image BRAINIAC
Forthas
Forthas - 3/13/2025, 1:35 PM
This film is tonally all over the place! It does not sound like it is well thought out.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/13/2025, 1:36 PM
Sounds like Tugg Speedman
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/13/2025, 1:40 PM
When is TC supposed to be making this so-called movie that will be shot in "space?" He's currently working on a WB film with John Goodman, which Goodman recently injured himself on location. Then... mentions of a Top Gun III!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 1:44 PM
@JayLemle - dude , I admire his ambition but idk any studio who would risk them doing that space movie.

However it is Tom Cruise who is a crazy bastard so we’ll see.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/13/2025, 1:47 PM


Tom Cruise as Vandal Savage.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder