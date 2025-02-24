SUPERMAN: James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Feature "A Lot Of Humor" According To New Report

Filmmaker James Gunn's comic book movies are typically pretty comedic, leading to concerns Superman will perhaps lean a little too much on humour. Here's what an insider has said about the reboot's tone...

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is the movie that officially kicks off the DCU after last year's Creature Commandos gave us a taste of what's to come on Max. While the likes of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns are already in production, make no mistake about it: DC Studios' future hinges on Superman's success.

Still, the response to the first trailer was overwhelmingly positive and all signs point to filmmaker James Gunn delivering the uplifting, hopeful take on the Man of Steel fans have been desperate to see in theaters again.

Gunn, who also runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, is no stranger to comic book movies. While the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy had a lot of heart, it was largely comedic, as were the likes of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker

That's led to concerns Superman will also be a "comedy." Talking during a recent episode of The Town, Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni shared, "I have been told by people at Warners that there's a lot of humor in [Superman]." 

Is this cause for concern? It's too soon to say, but probably not. In 2023, Gunn said, "I learned so much from making [the Guardians of the Galaxy] movies. But it’s not like 'Superman' is going to have exactly the same vibe as a 'Guardians' movie. It’s actually quite different."

He'd later elaborate on Superman's approach to humour when he explained, "People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it, but it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world."

"It's fantasy, it's taking from other things like Game of Thrones," Gunn continued, "where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist."

One character we expect won't be particularly comedic is Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. 2025 marks the villain's 85th anniversary and Gunn recently shared a new look at the villain that you can check out here

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

xfan320
xfan320 - 2/24/2025, 8:14 AM
Someone please post the Perry White "In other news: "Water is Wet" gif
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/24/2025, 8:16 AM
I meaaaaaaaaan he's a brighter and lighthearted character so it's expected. As long as it doesn't ruin moments of tension or seriousness and allows the film to take itself seriously when needed I'm cool with it.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 8:33 AM
@TheRationalNerd - Yeah, it depends a lot also on the type of humor. He's more lighthearted than Batman, but Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker type of humor won't work for Superman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/24/2025, 8:40 AM
@Urubrodi - so who said it has gotg and peacemaker humor????

I mean Gunn is as versatile as he can be. He has lighthearted humor in mantis, dumb humor in starlord, drax and peacemaker, and cynical humor in rockett.

Im sure he can perfectly capture Superman humor
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 8:18 AM
not concerned about the humor. i think Gunn respects the source material. i want the "humor/comedy" to be like it was in JLU or Superman TAS. it had funny moments but overall was a serious Superman who had levity and lighthearted when it was called for. I think we'll be ok... lets not overreact to one "source" on this.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 8:20 AM
This is bullshut.

Compared to what Synder did, I believe the tone is just going to be lighter..a lot lighter. But not to the point that it's going to be comedic in tone.

For [frick]s sake
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 2/24/2025, 8:23 AM
Comedy isn't the problem, the problem is Gunns execution and taste in humor.

The animated Justice League, BTAS, the comics, theres always humor present in these things.

Gunns biggest problem imo is he doesn't know when to drop the joke, or leave it on the floor, sometimes a moment needs to be serious for the audience to feel the weight, not cut short with a fart joke or a dance off
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/24/2025, 8:31 AM
@TrentCrimm - In otherwords, Gunns a Cornball, with corny jokes. His humor has always been very juvenile.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/24/2025, 8:45 AM
@TrentCrimm - i disagree. He can balance it well. He went from a danceoff to a touching moment with his mom upon holding the space stone.

Only he can do this.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 2/24/2025, 8:24 AM
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 8:29 AM
@Reeds2Much - #Canon
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 2/24/2025, 8:25 AM
No. This is a comic book movie, not a comedy movie. Too much humor will ruin the movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/24/2025, 8:25 AM
I am shocked I tell you!!!!

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 8:27 AM
Synder went the extreme opposite from returns to man of steel and now Gunn doing the same only the opposite.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 8:28 AM
I mean it has to right?

Everyone bitched about MOS being depressing so this is expected!

+ it's all James gunn knows!🤣
Repian
Repian - 2/24/2025, 8:35 AM
Clark will be the humorous side of Superman.
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/24/2025, 8:40 AM
“James Gunn movie features a lot of humor.”
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/24/2025, 8:41 AM
Gunn critics in full swing here after the disaster called BNW, lolz
Vigor
Vigor - 2/24/2025, 8:47 AM
@vectorsigma - you're confused. The people who would be shocked or alarmed by superman having comedy bits, are the same people who would criticize BNW without even seeing it
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/24/2025, 8:50 AM
@Vigor - makes sense. A lot of different kinds of haters here that i confuse one with the other!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/24/2025, 8:42 AM
James Gunn has a good track record when putting comic in comic book movies. Also remember Superman 1978. And that one is arguably still the GOAT.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/24/2025, 8:43 AM
Nooo, reallyyyy?! Shocking news LOL
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/24/2025, 8:52 AM
We’re definitely getting the cheesiest Superman ever.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/24/2025, 8:46 AM
Superman movies won’t be ruined from a little bit of comedy. After watching the GOTG films you can see it doesn’t detract from telling a compelling story.
If it’s Love and Thunder level of ridiculousness then earth prime is doomed!

