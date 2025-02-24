SUPERMAN: James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Feature "A Lot Of Humor" According To New Report

Superman is the movie that officially kicks off the DCU after last year's Creature Commandos gave us a taste of what's to come on Max. While the likes of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns are already in production, make no mistake about it: DC Studios' future hinges on Superman's success.

Still, the response to the first trailer was overwhelmingly positive and all signs point to filmmaker James Gunn delivering the uplifting, hopeful take on the Man of Steel fans have been desperate to see in theaters again.

Gunn, who also runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, is no stranger to comic book movies. While the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy had a lot of heart, it was largely comedic, as were the likes of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

That's led to concerns Superman will also be a "comedy." Talking during a recent episode of The Town, Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni shared, "I have been told by people at Warners that there's a lot of humor in [Superman]."

Is this cause for concern? It's too soon to say, but probably not. In 2023, Gunn said, "I learned so much from making [the Guardians of the Galaxy] movies. But it’s not like 'Superman' is going to have exactly the same vibe as a 'Guardians' movie. It’s actually quite different."

He'd later elaborate on Superman's approach to humour when he explained, "People like Rachel [Brosnahan] are so funny and David [Corenswet] is very [funny as well], so there's humor in it, but it's trying to create something that is grounded, but also it's an incredibly fanciful world."

"It's fantasy, it's taking from other things like Game of Thrones," Gunn continued, "where it's this universe where superheroes actually exist."

One character we expect won't be particularly comedic is Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. 2025 marks the villain's 85th anniversary and Gunn recently shared a new look at the villain that you can check out here.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.