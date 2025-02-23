SUPERMAN: James Gunn Shares A Menacing New Shot Of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor To Mark Villain's Anniversary

2025 marks 85 years since Lex Luthor first appeared in the pages of 1940's Action Comics #23. To mark the occasion, Superman director James Gunn has shared a new behind the scenes photo of Nicholas Hoult as the DCU's version of the iconic villain.

The British actor and Nosferatu star looks suitably menacing as Lex but it remains to be seen how the upcoming reboot will go about putting a new spin on a villain we've seen in a lot of movies featuring the Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn has previously said this Lex will be more in line with the Golden Age's mad scientist, with the prevailing theory being that he experiments on metahumans (including Metamorpho). If so, Lex is likely the creator of Ultraman, Gunn's rumoured take on Bizarro who, in the DCU, will be Superman's clone.

We'll see, but Lex won't be the only villain in Superman. As well as Ultraman, it appears the hero will also face off with The Engineer...and whoever or whatever is powering that orb over Metropolis.

During a recent convention appearance, Hoult shared his take on why the billionaire businessman is right to be wary of Superman.

If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything," he pondered, "then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?

"There’s so much I want to do with Lex Luthor. I hope to play that character for a while, Hoult said of his DCU future. "I’m also excited to see what Marvel does with the X-Men. I’d be honored to play Beast again."

Take a closer look at Superman's Lex Luthor in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.