SUPERMAN: James Gunn Shares A Menacing New Shot Of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor To Mark Villain's Anniversary

Superman director James Gunn has shared a new look at Nicholas Hoult as the DCU’s Lex Luthor, offering a glimpse at what’s to come when this version of the villain takes on David Corenswet’s Man of Steel.

By JoshWilding - Feb 23, 2025 01:02 PM EST
2025 marks 85 years since Lex Luthor first appeared in the pages of 1940's Action Comics #23. To mark the occasion, Superman director James Gunn has shared a new behind the scenes photo of Nicholas Hoult as the DCU's version of the iconic villain. 

The British actor and Nosferatu star looks suitably menacing as Lex but it remains to be seen how the upcoming reboot will go about putting a new spin on a villain we've seen in a lot of movies featuring the Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn has previously said this Lex will be more in line with the Golden Age's mad scientist, with the prevailing theory being that he experiments on metahumans (including Metamorpho). If so, Lex is likely the creator of Ultraman, Gunn's rumoured take on Bizarro who, in the DCU, will be Superman's clone. 

We'll see, but Lex won't be the only villain in Superman. As well as Ultraman, it appears the hero will also face off with The Engineer...and whoever or whatever is powering that orb over Metropolis.

During a recent convention appearance, Hoult shared his take on why the billionaire businessman is right to be wary of Superman.

If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything," he pondered, "then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?

"There’s so much I want to do with Lex Luthor. I hope to play that character for a while, Hoult said of his DCU future. "I’m also excited to see what Marvel does with the X-Men. I’d be honored to play Beast again."

Take a closer look at Superman's Lex Luthor in the social posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/23/2025, 1:06 PM
"Menacing"


😑
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/23/2025, 1:06 PM
Best CBM of the year incoming
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/23/2025, 1:07 PM
As a baldy. He has a good shape head.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/23/2025, 1:10 PM
Outstanding. Going to be the best live action Lex of all time. I can't wait for this movie!

Hail Gunn!
In Gunn We Trust!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/23/2025, 1:15 PM
@Pictilli - I agree but let's not get too masturbatory with the Hail Gunn stuff or our opinions with dissolve into shillery. This place may become a battlefield the closer we get to release of this film. I think it's going to be great but there are many Feige Warriors and Snyder Brats who are dying for this film to fail.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 1:21 PM
@McMurdo - WOW!!!!

That was a fairly level headed response! Congrats!

dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/23/2025, 2:04 PM
@Pictilli -
killadeathray
killadeathray - 2/23/2025, 2:16 PM
@dagenspear - What in God’s holy name are you blathering about?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/23/2025, 2:31 PM
@dagenspear - stop proselytizing, it's rude. Plus you are a crazy person
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/23/2025, 1:13 PM
Not menacing and Gunn doesn't describe the picture as that either so not sure why you did.
Anywho, Nick will be awesome and I'm looking forward to his performance.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/23/2025, 1:14 PM
He is going to kill this role, cannot wait
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 1:14 PM
I chuckled when I saw that picture! He does not look menacing whatsoever.


THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/23/2025, 1:16 PM
Man, Nicholas looks like the Lex straight out of the comic books.

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 1:21 PM
What's menacing about Lex is he doesn't look menacing, but he is.

He's myopic and has tunnel vision.

He could be a great aid to freedom and peace, but he becomes a great threat to them by hindering means of keeping freedom and peace.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/23/2025, 1:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I just hope that Lex's talks with Bialya do indeed lead to freedom and peace, because if he plans on teaming up with them and Kahndaq so he can conquer Pozharnov and claim their Nth metal supplies, then he will bring us closer to WWIII than the Corto Maltese Missile Crisis.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 1:24 PM
James Gunn and Warner Bros. are definitely going to have Lex become president so they can indoctrinate people with the idea that President Trump shouldn't be president.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - That's very interesting.

I like Trump and what he stands for… that's saying what's on his mind. You dont get that with Politicians.

But then again, he's not a politician, is he? He's a businessman who became President.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/23/2025, 1:34 PM
@THEKENDOMAN

That’s an incredibly surface level view of Trump.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/23/2025, 1:40 PM
@regularmovieguy - I agree. But that's my view for here and now. Can't go deeper mate, this is not the platform.

But I'm both eyes to read yours.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/23/2025, 1:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Bro Lex being president has been used in animated series and shows for over twenty years

Who cares about whether or not Trump is president
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/23/2025, 2:17 PM
@dagenspear - wouldn't even bother. His entire personality is based around our President of the United States. It's a disorder.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/23/2025, 1:36 PM
These dudes with hair stealing bald actors jobs! Not far. These “hairys” took our jobs!

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 1:57 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Hopefully they got Kelly Nelson as hair stylist. That chick does bald heads like no one else !

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/23/2025, 1:47 PM
He's definitely giving off some Agent 47 vibes. Maybe they can recruit him if they ever do another film with some actually good talent behind the camera.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/23/2025, 1:53 PM
phucking bald
User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/23/2025, 1:55 PM
Mark my words Hoult will be the saving grace and standout of this upcoming movie. He will literally carry this movie on his back. Sadly Superman will not be the most interesting character in his own film. This isn’t Gunn’s fault, you can blame the studio for that.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/23/2025, 1:57 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/23/2025, 2:20 PM
@RegularPoochie - User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/23/2025, 2:22 PM
That was kind of a lackluster image. 🤷‍♂️

