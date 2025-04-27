SUPERMAN: Jimmy Olsen Actor Skyler Gisondo On The Casting Process And Bonding With David Corenswet

While there were a ton of casting rumors for Superman: Legacy, now known as Superman back in late-2023, there was only one name ever attached to the role of Jimmy Olsen, and that was actor Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clara Diet, Licorice Pizza).

This is a rare instance where the #1 fan choice for a character actually secures the role.

Jimmy Olsen is a rich comic book character with over 80 years of history as Superman's best pal. However, he gets into trouble so much, Olsen often wears a high-frequency supersonic Signal Watch that, when switched on, will signal to the Man of Steel that he needs to be rescued.

With all of that history in mind, how does Gisondo feel about taking on such a legacy character? Appearing on the DC Studios Showcase podcast, the actor revealed that he's anxious to see a first cut of the film and that he hopes he did the character's legacy justice.

When asked about what he brought to the role of Jimmy Olsen, Gisondo replied, "I don't know, hopefully something good, I haven't seen it yet. I brought my best. I brought my very best effort, and I hope it sufficed- but it was one of those cases where people were showing me during the casting process, people online were like, 'Skyler should be Jimmy' because of the freckles, and I kind of look like him."

"And so, it was one of those incredibly rare instances where it was lining up in this incredible way. And James said from the very beginning, he was like, 'You're Jimmy, you're it.'"

When the film kicks off, it seems Clark and Lois are pretty established in their careers as Daily Planet reporters, but what about Jimmy, who is often depicted as a few years younger?

Gisondo shared, "He's in a good spot. I think he's a little bit hungry for more. He's kind of a photojournalist and I think he also wants to be involved more in the writing component, as well. He cares a lot about the stories. But for a young guy at The Daily Planet, he's climbing the corporate ladder, I think he's doing pretty well."

At the close of the interview, Gisondo then shared that in the film, Jimmy is used to show the human side of Krypton survivor turned superhero.

"David and I got the opportunity to hang out a bit before we started filming and kind of just, [very easily] became friends. And our scenes, the little stuff we have together, we really are just buddies, there's a real ease to it.It's an opportunity to see the human side of Superman."

Gisondo then showed a bit of wit, adding, "And also- David's so yoked, he's huge in this movie, and I feel like I gave him the opportunity to talk to another dude with a similar body. He gets to relax because very rarely does he meet another dude that also lifts, and gets it and is jacked. So we kind of bro down, in that way."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.