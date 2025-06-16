SUPERMAN: Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Dishes On Action Scenes & Filming with Krypto!

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, recently sat down with Interview Magazine and participated in the publication’s signature celebrity-on-celebrity interview format with fellow actress Amanda Seyfried of Mean Girls fame.

While the chat touched on a few lighthearted moments, most of it centered around Brosnahan’s on-set experience filming the highly anticipated DC reboot.

Reflecting on her first days on set, Brosnahan revealed she and co-star David Corenswet (Superman) jumped straight into one of the film’s most dialogue-heavy moments. “We were shooting the 10-page scene that David and I had tested with,” she recalled. “It felt like we could have been shooting an indie movie in a basement somewhere, which was amazing because we got to really discover these characters.”

When Seyfried asked if this was intentional, Brosnahan joked, “I think so. We made out for a couple of hours and then we shot a 10-page-long scene.”

Discussing the action-heavy side of the production, Brosnahan confirmed she had some stuntwork, but hinted at a mysterious sequence she can’t yet reveal. “I got to do a different thing, which I’m not really allowed to talk about, that didn’t involve wires but felt like maybe it should have,” she teased.

“It was nuts. [Laughs] The stunt team is the best in the world. No matter how high up you get pulled or what ceiling you’re hanging from, you’re in good hands.”

She also mentioned she and Corenswet have “really cute videos” of themselves doing what she called “air ballet,” promising to share them once the film is released.

One of the most comical stories came when Brosnahan described filming a scene with Superman’s dog, Krypto, or rather, the idea of Krypto. “He’s so cute, but at least in my scene, there were limitations with the set,” she said. “There was a stand-in dog, but sometimes there was also a person in a CGI suit who played the dog, and then sometimes there was nothing.”

Acting opposite a mostly imaginary character proved to be a unique challenge.

“I’ve never felt like a worse actor in my entire life,” she laughed. “There was nothing there. James [Gunn] was on the god mic somewhere far away, going, ‘No. Rachel, you put your hand through the dog. Stop putting your hand through the dog.’ [Laughs]”

With Superman steadily gaining momentum ahead of its 2025 debut, Rachel Brosnahan’s playful and down-to-earth vibe in the Interview Magazine feature only reinforces why she was the perfect choice for Lois Lane.

Her easy charm and sharp wit shine throughout the conversation, and as evidenced in the footage released thus far, she and David Corenswet have electric on-screen chemistry, suggesting their dynamic will certainly be one of the film’s standout elements.