SUPERMAN: Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Dishes On Action Scenes & Filming with Krypto!

SUPERMAN: Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Dishes On Action Scenes & Filming with Krypto!

Rachel Brosnahan discusses the first day of filming on Superman, shooting action scenes and her hilarious experience filming with an imaginary Krypto.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 16, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Interview Magazine

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, recently sat down with Interview Magazine and participated in the publication’s signature celebrity-on-celebrity interview format with fellow actress Amanda Seyfried of Mean Girls fame.

While the chat touched on a few lighthearted moments, most of it centered around Brosnahan’s on-set experience filming the highly anticipated DC reboot.

Reflecting on her first days on set, Brosnahan revealed she and co-star David Corenswet (Superman) jumped straight into one of the film’s most dialogue-heavy moments. “We were shooting the 10-page scene that David and I had tested with,” she recalled. “It felt like we could have been shooting an indie movie in a basement somewhere, which was amazing because we got to really discover these characters.

When Seyfried asked if this was intentional, Brosnahan joked, “I think so. We made out for a couple of hours and then we shot a 10-page-long scene.

Discussing the action-heavy side of the production, Brosnahan confirmed she had some stuntwork, but hinted at a mysterious sequence she can’t yet reveal. “I got to do a different thing, which I’m not really allowed to talk about, that didn’t involve wires but felt like maybe it should have,” she teased.

It was nuts. [Laughs] The stunt team is the best in the world. No matter how high up you get pulled or what ceiling you’re hanging from, you’re in good hands.”

She also mentioned she and Corenswet have “really cute videos” of themselves doing what she called “air ballet,” promising to share them once the film is released.

One of the most comical stories came when Brosnahan described filming a scene with Superman’s dog, Krypto, or rather, the idea of Krypto. “He’s so cute, but at least in my scene, there were limitations with the set,” she said. “There was a stand-in dog, but sometimes there was also a person in a CGI suit who played the dog, and then sometimes there was nothing.

Acting opposite a mostly imaginary character proved to be a unique challenge.

I’ve never felt like a worse actor in my entire life,” she laughed. “There was nothing there. James [Gunn] was on the god mic somewhere far away, going, ‘No. Rachel, you put your hand through the dog. Stop putting your hand through the dog.’ [Laughs]

With Superman steadily gaining momentum ahead of its 2025 debut, Rachel Brosnahan’s playful and down-to-earth vibe in the Interview Magazine feature only reinforces why she was the perfect choice for Lois Lane.

Her easy charm and sharp wit shine throughout the conversation, and as evidenced in the footage released thus far, she and David Corenswet have electric on-screen chemistry, suggesting their dynamic will certainly be one of the film’s standout elements.

Why SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Is Sick Of Your Who Would Win In A Fight? Debates
Related:

Why SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Is Sick Of Your "Who Would Win In A Fight?" Debates
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Movie Offers A Canon Explanation For Clark Kent's Glasses
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Movie Offers A "Canon" Explanation For Clark Kent's Glasses

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/16/2025, 5:04 PM
I love this
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/16/2025, 5:51 PM
@Pictilli -
Actual fun? Not in my CBMs!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 5:25 PM
I think Gunn said the 10 page scene they had all the Lois & Clark actors on the shortlist do together to get the best chemistry is the interview scene we got from the second trailer…

User Comment Image

Going by that , they do seem to have good chemistry since you seem them being romantic a bit there and just bounce off each other well which is good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder