SUPERMAN: Major Cameo Leaks As Jor-El Actor Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS

With test screenings underway, it was only a matter of time before major spoilers started to surface and it looks like a source has leaked the Oscar-nominated actor that will be breathing life into Jor-El!

News
By RohanPatel - Mar 28, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

With test screenings fully underway for James Gunn's upcoming Superman, it was only a matter of time before spoilers started to surface and it looks like a major cameo has found its way online.

SPOILERS AHEAD

While the rumor mill had floated the names of Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt possibly being in the mix for Jor-El in recent weeks, the noted leaker ViewerAnon has learned the actor's true identity, and, while it's unsurprisingly one of Gunn's former Guardians of the Galaxy stars, it's an actor we'd only heard, not seen before. 

As per his sources, 12x Academy Award-nominee Bradley Cooper (The Hangover; Guardians of the Galaxy; Avengers: Endgame) has been enlisted to play Jor-El, the father of Superman. 

He'll only appear in the first few minutes of the movie, so while it's not really a major plot spoiler, it does seemingly reveal that we'll once again be visiting the destruction of Krypton and meeting baby Kal-El before he's sent to Earth. 

Warner Bros will host its CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday evening, so we'd reckon a new trailer could be made available online around the same time it debuts in Vegas, but we'd want everyone to also temper expectations as it's just as likely they'll keep that footage just for the CinemaCon audience. 

Cooper recently guest starred on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, and received much acclaim for his performance as Elijah Gemstone, which may have put him in the frontrunner spot for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. 

The perennial Oscar nominee is, of course, best known to comic book movie fans for his role as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having voiced the role since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. He's also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Avengers: Infinity WarAvengers: EndgameThor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While his name wasn't announced on Wednesday with the first half of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Cooper is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming Avengers sequel and/or in Avengers: Secret Wars

His other recent credits include, but are not limited to, A Star is BornMaestroIFAbbott ElementaryDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among ThievesNightmare AlleyLicorice PizzaThe Mule, Chef, War Dogs, Limiteless, Aloha, and The Hangover trilogy. 

Superman will star David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast consists of Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), Neva Howell (Martha Kent), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Beck Bennett (Steve Lombard), Mikaela Hoover (Cat Grant), Christopher McDonald (Ron Troupe), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Milly Alcock (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), Alan Tudyk (TBD), and Will Reeve (TBD).

Superman hits theaters on July 11!

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/28/2025, 6:21 PM
Awesome casting!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/28/2025, 6:48 PM
@Pictilli - He definitely has that same nice-guy vibe as most of the Superman actors. Just now realizing we've never had a sane Jor-El in live action...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/28/2025, 6:52 PM
@Pictilli - i know right!? Who Will say Jonathan Majors Comeback was Jor El
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 6:24 PM
User Comment Image
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 3/28/2025, 6:24 PM
Its going to be insanely difficult to not see him as anything other than a space raccoon but im willing to try.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/28/2025, 6:49 PM
@Kneeonbrown - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/28/2025, 6:25 PM
It doesn’t get better this .

[frick] these haters.

DC is here to stay.

Bradley Cooper? Forget about it.

It would had been nice to have Uncle Tom but Bradley is just perfect.

Let’s go.

For [frick]s sake
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 3/28/2025, 6:26 PM
Perfect casting. Bradley has great range. He’ll be a heroic Jor-el, just like Russell was in Man Of Steel!!!!
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 6:28 PM
Gotg 5! 😮‍💨😮‍💨

I bet bautista is ultra man
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 6:30 PM
TBH I would've preferred Kurt Russell since his VOL.2 look screamed Jor-El.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 6:36 PM
@NinnesMBC - i always felt like he would be a better Pa Kent but could have worked as Jor El also.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 6:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He surely could have played both. His advantage is being a veteran actor. I feel that Bradley Cooper would nail Jor-El but in a couple more of years.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 6:41 PM
@NinnesMBC - i think he could nail it now

Let’s not forget that Jor El has been portrayed older & younger in some iterations like Superman The Animated series & such.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 6:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It's true and I can agree with the argument that it's logical to present Jor-El as a young person since he and Lara had just become fathers and welcomed baby Clark/Ka-El to the world before Krypton exploded.

Being honest it comes down to the fact that I've never seen Bradley Cooper in a father role so far at all in all his career. So seeing him briefly playing it here will make it harder to judge.
grif
grif - 3/28/2025, 6:31 PM
not sure why but i think mr terrific is going to steal the movie
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/28/2025, 6:50 PM
@grif - It would be so ironic if Mr. Terrific was anything but
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 3/28/2025, 6:33 PM
I can't believe Supermans dad is a rabbit.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 6:33 PM
I think they should be more careful and think twice about test screening some movies if they want to avoid these kind of leaks in the future.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 6:38 PM
@NinnesMBC - test screenings have been a part of Hollywood for decades…

Honestly i think Scoopers should be cognizant of not spoiling something like this moreso.

Hell , some scoopers claimed that they knew but didn’t want to spoil it but this guy did it because people called him a liar…

Just petty behavior imo.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 7:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It does seem that today AnonViewer grew tired and decided to get back at some people that questioned him previously and thus this is the result.

At the end of the day regardless of the scooper I think it comes down to us and how we choose to go into the movies, spoiled or unspoiled.
dracula
dracula - 3/28/2025, 6:36 PM
Not the role id expect for him but i can dig it
captainwalker
captainwalker - 3/28/2025, 6:41 PM
Jor El always has a wise demeanor and Cooper doesn't, between the suit and the dog I fear his film will disappoint.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/28/2025, 6:41 PM
Makes a lot of sense. Cooper is both respected like Crowe & Brando were and has shown a willingness to cameo in projects like D&D and Righteous Gemstones
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/28/2025, 6:46 PM
Nice!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 6:47 PM
I could buy this due to the Gunn affiliation aswell as Cooper is known for making surprise cameos in various projects at times….

He is not someone I would have thought about for Jor-El but i could see him pulling it off so im down!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 6:50 PM
You will bow before me, Jor-El!

First you!

And then, your heirs!

Clive Revill passed away on March 11th. He was the original voice of Emperor Palpatine in The Empire Strikes Back.

?si=qlQ5atm5kkoW8K5F
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/28/2025, 7:03 PM
Lady Gaga as Lara, right ?

