SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Takes Flight And The Man Of Steel Snaps Off A Salute In Spoilery New Set Video

This week, we've been treated to a first look at many of Superman's lead characters. However, the only two superheroes on hand have been the Man of Steel himself and Mister Terrific.

Now, a new set video has surfaced on social media showing the dynamic duo on a Metropolis rooftop. What's weird about this one, though, is the fact Terrific is wearing some sort of flying rig (on the page, he typically uses his T-Spheres to take flight).

Actor Edi Gathegi is lifted into the air and Superman snaps off a salute to his fellow hero before he makes an unsteady landing. It's a pretty cumbersome-looking contraption, though it could be that it's meant to be a battle suit of some sort.

We're expecting shooting to continue in Cleveland today, so it's possible we'll see more of this and other Superman cast members. Even if the big reveals are starting to wind down, we've seen enough at this stage to build excitement for the movie in a way the first official image didn't.

Set footage of Superman and Mr. Terrific in a rig pic.twitter.com/lJmQwqTn2q — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 27, 2024

Some new photos of Superman's extras have also been spotted showcasing the unique style we can expect to see in this comic book/retro-inspired take on the DCU from DC Studios.

EXTRA, EXTRA!



First look at some of the costumed extras sporting a unique range of styles on the set of Superman in @DowntownCLE pic.twitter.com/IKcF73H6Xy — Greater Cleveland Partnership (@GreaterCLE) June 26, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.