SUPERMAN: Mister Terrific Takes Flight And The Man Of Steel Snaps Off A Salute In Spoilery New Set Video

A new video from the set of Superman shows Mister Terrific taking flight, but why is the hero decked out in such an elaborate rig? You can see his and the Man of Tomorrow's interaction after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 08:06 AM EST
This week, we've been treated to a first look at many of Superman's lead characters. However, the only two superheroes on hand have been the Man of Steel himself and Mister Terrific. 

Now, a new set video has surfaced on social media showing the dynamic duo on a Metropolis rooftop. What's weird about this one, though, is the fact Terrific is wearing some sort of flying rig (on the page, he typically uses his T-Spheres to take flight). 

Actor Edi Gathegi is lifted into the air and Superman snaps off a salute to his fellow hero before he makes an unsteady landing. It's a pretty cumbersome-looking contraption, though it could be that it's meant to be a battle suit of some sort. 

We're expecting shooting to continue in Cleveland today, so it's possible we'll see more of this and other Superman cast members. Even if the big reveals are starting to wind down, we've seen enough at this stage to build excitement for the movie in a way the first official image didn't. 

Some new photos of Superman's extras have also been spotted showcasing the unique style we can expect to see in this comic book/retro-inspired take on the DCU from DC Studios. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 9:04 AM
Looks awesome.

Snyder fans on suicide watch.

In Gunn we trust!
Amino
Amino - 6/27/2024, 9:41 AM
@HermanM - Not all of us DCEU Snyder fans are toxic, you know. ;p

I'm still concerned with the overall direction of this new (semi-new...?) universe and how cohesive it will all be. But as a standalone film, this looks very promising; baggy suit be darned.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 9:52 AM
@Amino - no but you all have terrible taste and your condemnation, praise, or concern posting means nothing for actual fans of DC. You guys are like the nolanites of yesteryear and will eventually share their fate in obscurity.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/27/2024, 9:08 AM
This is so exciting!
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 6/27/2024, 9:09 AM
I swear that's Bizarro. Look how white he is! Do the colors seem darker? Are the trucks missing? Or am I thinking too hard lol?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 9:18 AM
@Mixedsuperman - it's grainy footage from far away
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/27/2024, 9:21 AM
Look at how the civilians are dressed. It's very retro. I wonder if Gunn's universe is going for a timeless feel like Tim Burton's Batman films.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/27/2024, 9:28 AM
@comicfan100 - Some are retro others look modern. That bald dude in the blue suit with one button buttoned 100% could only exist over the last 5-10 years. But other people look like they are from the 70’s /80’s. It’s so weird!
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/27/2024, 9:49 AM
@mountainman - Yeah. Some of these styles are coming back irl, but it feels very intentional here.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/27/2024, 9:54 AM
@comicfan100 - Gunn may intentionally be trying to make the movie come from an indistinguishable time period.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 6/27/2024, 9:55 AM
@mountainman - Its kinda in the same spirit that Singer tried with Superman Returns. Just not as gothic heavy. There are definitely touches of art deco. I personally like a completely modern and semi futuristic world for Metropolis in the same fashion as like the latter seasons of Westworld.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/27/2024, 9:24 AM
Was hoping Mr.Terrific would be standing on his big black balls, but [frick] me right!!!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/27/2024, 9:43 AM
@BobbyDrake -

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/27/2024, 9:25 AM
Cosplayers are ready for SDCC i see.🤭
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2024, 9:32 AM
Hevksn
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/27/2024, 9:37 AM
I am so [frick]ing excited about this movie.

I just hope James Gunn doesn't kill off Mr Terrific.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/27/2024, 9:38 AM
Hold on, since when did Mr Terrifoc fly??
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/27/2024, 9:51 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - That's clearly some sort of jetpack of some kind. But he sometimes flies on his T spheres
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/27/2024, 10:00 AM
That has got to be the most awkward flying scene, even though it hasn't been edited, I've ever seen. That takeoff makes Superman IV believes a man can fly. yeeesh
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/27/2024, 10:06 AM
I hope this movie is good.

