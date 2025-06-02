SUPERMAN: New Report Reveals How Much It Needs To Turn A Profit And What Failure Would Mean For DCU's Future

SUPERMAN: New Report Reveals How Much It Needs To Turn A Profit And What Failure Would Mean For DCU's Future

A new report from the trades reveals Superman's budget and how much the DC Studios movie will need to turn a profit and be considered a hit, but what becomes of the DCU if the reboot underperforms?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Wrap

This July, Superman arrives in theaters, and its success—or potential lack thereof—will dictate the DCU's future. Whatever happens, Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are on the way. However, the future beyond that is uncertain. 

According to a new report from The Wrap, Superman has a $225 million budget. The trade spoke to one talent agent who believes the movie will need to gross as much as $700 million worldwide if it hopes to be considered a success. 

"While release dates are important, I don’t think the challenge is 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' or any other film," they shared. "The challenge is almost entirely a question of if Superman resonates with today’s audience. Did they successfully update an Eisenhower-era character so the 2025 Gen Z audience can identify with him?"

"The simple brand recognition of Superman will probably take them to or close to $500 million worldwide, but anything above that will be because the audience identifies with the title character," the insider added. 

Another source believes $500 million would be enough for Superman to turn a small profit. Warner Bros. Discovery expects more, though, especially as David Zaslav is banking on DC, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings to help turn around the studio's recent financial struggles. 

If Superman underperforms, it sounds like big changes could be made to DC Studios' plans. 2026 has already taken shape with the projects mentioned above, but 2027 is less certain following the apparent cancellation of Sgt. Rock due to supposed issues with the UK weather.

"'Supergirl' is a much safer bet than, say, 'Sgt. Rock,'" an unnamed source posits, "which despite a good package, is a property with zero awareness in the greater landscape. There are better superheroes ripe for adaptation in the DC library."

A DC insider, meanwhile, adds, "Outside of anything Batman-related, DC will most likely wait to react to how 'Superman' performs before deciding on which superhero from their library to tackle next. Greenlighting 'Supergirl' may seem risky, but it extends the new universe they are trying to establish and shows a commitment to the larger brand."

With The Batman Part II seemingly stuck in limbo and development on The Brave and the Bold moving at a glacial pace, the DCU relying on the Dark Knight to turn things around could be easier said than done. 

Still, there are already rumblings that James Gunn is planning a World's Finest movie, pairing Superman up with Batman in what would be a safe bet and potential guaranteed hit for DC Studios (even if it feels oddly similar to the way Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice followed Man of Steel in the DCEU).

It's hard to imagine WBD ditching Gunn and Peter Safran at the first sign of trouble, and they'd likely be allowed to right the ship with a 2027 slate that brings some bigger-name characters to theaters.

For now, though, outside of Superman and a few others, Gunn remains focused on producing movies and TV shows highlighting C-Listers like Amanda Waller, Booster Gold, Clayface, and Swamp Thing. He needs to expand the franchise beyond familiar characters, so taking some risks is necessary, given how much the brand was tarnished by the DCEU.

Those just need to be balanced with some hits, and the hope is that Superman will be exactly that come July 11. 

SUPERMAN Flexes In New Standee Showcasing Metropolis
Related:

SUPERMAN Flexes In New Standee Showcasing Metropolis
FANTASTIC FOUR V SUPERMAN: James Gunn Says There's Room For Both
Recommended For You:

FANTASTIC FOUR V SUPERMAN: James Gunn Says There's Room For Both

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/2/2025, 10:28 AM
All the money
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 10:28 AM
"Another source believes $500 million would be enough for Superman to turn a small profit"

Yup, i think 500mill in this climate won't be terrible. A better RT score than MoS won't hurt it's chances either of them being able to continue with the DCU brand.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 10:47 AM
@UnderBelly - Another source believes $500 million is NOT Realistic with Superman has a $225 million budget.

Then Marketing and Advertising costs needs to be added.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 11:07 AM
@UnderBelly -

Superman's James Gunn would probably have to at bare minimum have to make closer to $600 million to turn a profit. $500 million isn't enough.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 11:14 AM
We can and will win this.

We will end the woke MCU and woke second DCCU.

We will boycott.

We will make these communist hackfrauds' stupid trashy woke anti entertainment slop products fail, again and again.

They will reboot the MCU and DCCU and make them less woke and more based, with fewer raceswaps, genderswaps, woke messaging, ugly clothes, and girlbosses.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/2/2025, 11:23 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - All Movie Studios

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/2/2025, 11:24 AM
@UnderBelly - I made this argument last week. Unfortunately, for a film to be considered successful its needs to be over 500 mil now. And that really sucks. Im a Marvel nut-rider and its their fault.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/2/2025, 11:25 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ... girl bosses?
are you a child? bro. GTFO with that shit. for [frick]s sake. And get Maga out your name. You dont deserve a place with us.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 11:28 AM
@AllsGood -

Diversity was the strength of the Mayans, Aztecs, Lakota, Cherokee, Apache, Nakota, and South Africans.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/2/2025, 10:31 AM
Gunn already said it's not close to this way back so I'm gonna say it's fake news.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/2/2025, 10:33 AM
$700M for a $225M movie doesn’t make sense.

$565M would be the amount needed to break even.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 10:39 AM
@RockReigns - huh?

I thought the general rule is to double the films budget. As the true total is inclusive of marketing, which usually cost the same.

So around 450, 500 to be safe.

I'm not an expert on these things though so just wanting to know how you came that amount?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 10:41 AM
@UnderBelly - * double the cost as the marketing and theatre/cinema fees usually comes to about the same cost as the budget.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/2/2025, 10:42 AM
@UnderBelly - I always read that it’s usually 2.5x of the production budget; which makes it around 562.5; but I rounded it up to nearest 5.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 10:45 AM
@RockReigns - ok, fair enough.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/2/2025, 10:53 AM
@RockReigns @UnderBelly - That budget likely doesn't include marketing (usually $100+ million), and it's more of a perception thing based on those comments. $500+ million will be fine to break even/turn a small profit, but $700 million will mean it's considered a real "hit."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2025, 10:58 AM
@RockReigns - does that $225 million include marketing? Or is that just for the movie being?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 6/2/2025, 11:00 AM
@JoshWilding - Good to know.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/2/2025, 11:01 AM
@JoshWilding - Thanks for the insight. But yeah, i always thought that the marketing budget added to the cut for the cinemas usually end up being same as the production budget. so doubling the budget more or less is the break even number. (we know some things go over budget and also marketing from cooperations such as Disney don't end up costing as much as expected as they own most of the companies who's advertising for them lol.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 11:27 AM
@JoshWilding - I think it makes 7 hundo easy with the pre hype it's generated.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 11:27 AM
@lazlodaytona - that's without marketing.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 10:33 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 10:34 AM
Interesting.

I know nothing about this box office business nor do I pretend to but the little I do understand is to essentially double your budget to make a profit so if Superman is 225 million then something like 425 million & such would be fine which is doable in this day & age I feel…

That’s probably a simplistic idea and the truth is more complicated then that but still.

Also I completely understand them still moving forward with the likes of Supergirl and Lanterns because if Superman is a succeed , you don’t want to wait too long to ride that momentum wave.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/2/2025, 10:34 AM
Fans focus way too much on budgets and profits these days. You ain't executives, so what's the point?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/2/2025, 10:47 AM
@AlexGSpeaks - Because the financial success of the movie will determine if there’ll be a sequel or not and in this case it’ll determine if the entire new DC cinematic universe will blossom or die on arrival.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 6/2/2025, 10:54 AM
@AlexGSpeaks - Because the whole world is obsessed with money! Unfortunately.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 11:09 AM
@AlexGSpeaks -

It seems you're upset that some woke slop trash B flicks are not making a profit.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/2/2025, 10:36 AM
$225 million budget ? This movie looks nowhere near that expensive. Why on earth would they green light a Superman movie with such a budget when both Superman Returns and Man of Steel under performed ?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2025, 11:00 AM
@TheJok3r - the green lantern effects alone, even if he may be only in a fifth of the movie, has gotta cost quite a bit
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/2/2025, 11:24 AM
@TheJok3r - "Why on earth would they green light a Superman movie with such a budget when both Superman Returns and Man of Steel under performed ?"

Because it is not true and this is just one of the many negative pieces on DC in this site
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/2/2025, 11:29 AM
@TheJok3r - bro it Def looks that expensive. The power sets and scale alone.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/2/2025, 10:36 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/2/2025, 10:45 AM
I mean

Do we need to have this as a [frick]ing article?

Why the [frick] is this even a topic.

We [frick]ing know if the movie doesn't make at least triple its budget, it's not classified as a big hit; we know if the [frick]ing movie performs below budget, we have a [frick]ing bomb.

So why the [frick] do we need to read about this before the [frick]ing movie is out?

All these [frick]ing write-ups pointing to Superman failing, stop wasting your [frick]ing time, it's going to be a [frick]ing guaranteed hit.

For [frick]s Sake
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/2/2025, 10:52 AM
Considering man of steel, which began the roll out out of a series of films that had some of the worst writing, directing and treatment of legendary characters ever witnessed, grossed roughly 650 million, I don't see how this film grossing less could be considered a success in any way
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/2/2025, 11:07 AM
If it makes under 700m they gonna move the goal posts to say it was a success 😩😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/2/2025, 11:12 AM
700M is easy for this.

The choice of adjectives for a DC article here is really something.

Try to look for the same wording in flops like BNW and Thunderbolts here.

MARVEL SHILLS
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/2/2025, 11:14 AM
For context, both Superman Returns and Man of Steel turned a profit, but neither of them was the hit WB wanted. Hence SR not getting a sequel and MoS2 getting turned into BvS.

The last time they were happy with the Superman BO results was with Superman 2, WB having unreasonable expectations for Superman is par for the course. lol
Irregular
Irregular - 6/2/2025, 11:15 AM
I think 700M is honestly what it's going to be. Maybe a little more. Like 750M.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/2/2025, 11:19 AM
Doesn't matter how much it makes it'll be judged on quality
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/2/2025, 11:20 AM
"The challenge is almost entirely a question of if Superman resonates with today’s audience.“

Exactly. Biggest issue I took with Man of Steel Supes is how unrelatable Snyder made him.

Don’t mean to bring marvel into this, but always loved this quote “Marvel is about humans trying to become gods. DC is about gods trying to be more human.”

And that’s a challenge in itself exploring humanity in 2025. Morals seem lower than ever with how many corrupt billionaires there are (lex Luther is sure to mirror this). Looking forward to seeing Gunns take.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder