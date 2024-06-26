SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Reveal Much Closer Look At The Engineer, [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Reveal Much Closer Look At The Engineer, [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Reveal Much Closer Look At The Engineer, [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Another batch of photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman here, and this time we have a much closer look at María Gabriela de Faría's The Engineer, as well as a couple of surprising characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following last night's big reveal that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will be facing a formidable new foe in James Gunn's Superman reboot, we have another batch of photos from the Cleveland, Ohio set which give us a much closer look at this mysterious villain.

We're still not exactly sure who this is (Ultraman? Midnighter? Bizarro? Ulysses?), but whoever it turns out to be, he is clearly powerful enough to pose a physical threat to the Man of Tomorrow and keep him pinned to the ground.

The photos also give us a better look at María Gabriela de Faría as Authority member The Engineer, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., who are evidently working together to apprehend Superman. Is Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) giving the orders? Or will we learn that Amanda Waller is pulling the strings?

Check out the new snaps at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN: The Mysterious Character Spotted In Set Photos May Not Be Who You Think - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Mysterious Character Spotted In Set Photos May Not Be Who You Think - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals New Look At [SPOILER] Taking Down The Man Of Steel And Surprise DCU Cameo
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals New Look At [SPOILER] Taking Down The Man Of Steel And Surprise DCU Cameo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/26/2024, 3:38 PM
Hopefully we get a trailer for Comic Con
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 6/26/2024, 3:42 PM
@WakandaTech - is DC even gonna be there? I feel like we won't get a teaser trailer until Christmas or Thanksgiving at the earliest.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/26/2024, 3:47 PM
So, Grillo is playing that guy he always plays.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/26/2024, 3:48 PM
@Goldboink - Yup.
The1st
The1st - 6/26/2024, 3:54 PM
@Goldboink - Yes. The father of a Joel Kinnaman type 😁
SuperSoldierG
SuperSoldierG - 6/26/2024, 3:49 PM
Frank Grillo crying that Marvel didn't give him a better part to play than C-lister just to join DC and become the same type character. 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 3:51 PM
I wish Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr was more greyed up then he is otherwise it’s gonna be harder to buy him as Joel Kinnaman’s dad (unless he had him young).

I’m surprised they didn’t do that given the concept art unless the design has changed…

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder