SUPERMAN: New Set Photos Reveal Much Closer Look At The Engineer, [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Following last night's big reveal that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will be facing a formidable new foe in James Gunn's Superman reboot, we have another batch of photos from the Cleveland, Ohio set which give us a much closer look at this mysterious villain.

We're still not exactly sure who this is (Ultraman? Midnighter? Bizarro? Ulysses?), but whoever it turns out to be, he is clearly powerful enough to pose a physical threat to the Man of Tomorrow and keep him pinned to the ground.

The photos also give us a better look at María Gabriela de Faría as Authority member The Engineer, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., who are evidently working together to apprehend Superman. Is Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) giving the orders? Or will we learn that Amanda Waller is pulling the strings?

Check out the new snaps at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”