SUPERMAN Prequel Novel Refers To The Kryptonian As Metahuman

Superman, the first DCU movie coming out this summer, is getting a prequel novel called Welcome to Metropolis. The book is being published by Penguin Random House and is aimed at a younger audience, but could be worth checking out if one wanted to learn more about the brand new DCU.

Here’s the official synopsis for the novel:

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025!"

"Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film."

"'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

The part of that synopsis that is drawing the attention of many long time Superman and DC fans is the fact that Superman is referred to as a metahuman.

In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human being who acquires powers through whatever comic book shenanigans apply. The Flash, who got his powers through being struck by lightning at the exact time chemicals spilled on him, Clayface, depending on the iteration, received his powers through a chemical experiment gone wrong, and Firestorm, who received powers through another experiment that combined two personalities, were all born as human beings. Characters that are not human beings generally don’t fall under the definition of metahuman.

Aquaman is not a metahuman as he is Atlantean, Wonder Woman is not a metahuman as she is an Amazon, and Martian Manhunter is not a metahuman as he’s a Martian. Characters that have no powers like Batman and his Bat Family, Mister Terrific, and Green Arrow are not considered metahumans even though they often perform feats that seem superhuman.

Generally, Superman, and all other super people from Krypton, are not considered metahumans as they are not human beings.

The author of the prequel novel James Prescott took to X to defend his use of the term, and he’s pretty adamant that he used the word right.

Meta human is a term used for anyone with superhuman abilities, human or not.



Calma. https://t.co/lR7s6O41dt — James Prescott, Superhero (@JamesPrescott77) April 17, 2025

Of course, the term metahuman and its definition is very convoluted as it has decades of usage that can vary. James Gunn and the powers that be at DC may simply be changing the definition of the term to fit a broader group of super powered people.

