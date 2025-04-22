SUPERMAN Prequel Novel Refers To The Kryptonian As Metahuman

SUPERMAN Prequel Novel Refers To The Kryptonian As Metahuman

The Last Son of Krypton's summer blockbuster us also getting a prequel novel, but the synopsis of it refers to Superman, a Kryptonian, as a metahuman.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 22, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Superman, the first DCU movie coming out this summer, is getting a prequel novel called Welcome to Metropolis. The book is being published by Penguin Random House and is aimed at a younger audience, but could be worth checking out if one wanted to learn more about the brand new DCU. 

Here’s the official synopsis for the novel:

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025!"

"Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film."

"'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

The part of that synopsis that is drawing the attention of many long time Superman and DC fans is the fact that Superman is referred to as a metahuman. 

In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human being who acquires powers through whatever comic book shenanigans apply. The Flash, who got his powers through being struck by lightning at the exact time chemicals spilled on him, Clayface, depending on the iteration, received his powers through a chemical experiment gone wrong, and Firestorm, who received powers through another experiment that combined two personalities, were all born as human beings. Characters that are not human beings generally don’t fall under the definition of metahuman.

Aquaman is not a metahuman as he is Atlantean, Wonder Woman is not a metahuman as she is an Amazon, and Martian Manhunter is not a metahuman as he’s a Martian. Characters that have no powers like Batman and his Bat Family, Mister Terrific, and Green Arrow are not considered metahumans even though they often perform feats that seem superhuman.

Generally, Superman, and all other super people from Krypton, are not considered metahumans as they are not human beings. 

The author of the prequel novel James Prescott took to X to defend his use of the term, and he’s pretty adamant that he used the word right. 

Of course, the term metahuman and its definition is very convoluted as it has decades of usage that can vary. James Gunn and the powers that be at DC may simply be changing the definition of the term to fit a broader group of super powered people.

Are you going to check out Welcome to Metropolis? Let us know in the comments!

Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/22/2025, 12:32 PM
What's the problem with that?
grendelthing
grendelthing - 4/22/2025, 12:37 PM
@Pictilli - Superman isn't human. He's an alien.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/22/2025, 12:43 PM
@grendelthing - I think you're confusing the way Marvel uses the term "metahuman" versus the way DC uses the term "metahuman."
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/22/2025, 12:36 PM
“James Prescott took to X to defend…”

😂

“Defend”

🤦‍♂️ 🙄 🤦‍♂️
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2025, 12:40 PM
I assume no one will know he's an actual alien. The public does not know yet.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 4/22/2025, 12:54 PM
@MisterBones - you’re using logic in a place where only snap-reaction emotional responses are allowed…
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 1:02 PM
@MisterBones - Ma and Pa Kent do
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 12:43 PM
He is not... Matahumans are enhanced HUMAN individuals by technology or genetics, he is Just from another planet.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/22/2025, 12:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - Does The Flash count as technology?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 1:07 PM
@HammerLegFoot - yes, he was enhanced by a chemical related accident.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/22/2025, 12:44 PM
"Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home"

So the world is filled with other super hero's, he's just the first?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2025, 12:45 PM
Cool, some little trivia for anybody remotely new to the world of comics.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 4/22/2025, 1:00 PM
Aquaman is half-human, though.

So perhaps in his case the argument for his being metahuman, might apply (.....even though,.....granted,...his powers come from his Atlantean side).

And Wonder Woman, strictly speaking ....or I guess,...arguably, is a demigod - depending of course on whether you go with her origin explanation that she (and other Amazonians/Themiscyrans) were directly borne of Zeus or just happened to be created by him.
In Greek mythology some of the demigods who weren't necessarily the result of Zeus or the Olympian gods procreation, but were just created by them were nonetheless still considered demigods.

But yes, in the context of the DC-verse, demigods wouldn't strictly be metahumans.
(Although,.....it DOES beg the question whether Hercules (who, coincidentally is both a DC and Marvel character) is a metahuman or a demigod (as he's considered in Greek mythology) on account of the fact that like Aquaman he in fact IS Half-human (Wonder Woman is not) - and like Aquaman, his "powers" or super-strength come from his non-human side.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/22/2025, 1:19 PM
@spr0cks - Imo anyone who is a hybrid but inherits evolutionary qualities through genetics is a metahuman. Aquaman is a metahuman, Thor is a metahuman. For me it’s the possession of supernatural powers or metaphysical abilities. All mutants are metahumans, etc. Superman is no different. Although I’d class him as more of a Demi-god or omega level being.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 1:04 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 1:04 PM
According to Wikipedia…

“I𝐧 𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧-𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐜, 𝐦𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥, 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞…”

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metahuman

Granted , metahuman has had many different definitions not just within DC but comics in general but if we go by the one listed above then Superman does fit that term imo.

