SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel; Movie Said To Be "Very Jokey"

While fans await a second trailer for DC Studios' Superman, we have a look at some new promo art featuring David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

We have heard some mixed reports from test-screenings, with some heaping praise on James Gunn's DCU reboot and others voicing concern that the film is somewhat lacking (this is to be expected when different groups of people watch a movie, after all).

One talking point that seems to come up a lot is the amount of humor fans can expect, and during the latest episode of The Hot Mic, co-host Jeff Sneider says he's heard the movie is "very jokey," mentioning the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as a comparison.

He also reiterates that Gunn has a couple of "surprise cameos" lined up.

Check out the new artwork at the links below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."