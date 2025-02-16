SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals New Look At Man Of Steel; David Corenswet Meets STEEL's Shaq In Hilarious NBA Promo

SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals New Look At Man Of Steel; David Corenswet Meets STEEL's Shaq In Hilarious NBA Promo

New Superman promo art puts the spotlight on the DCU's Man of Steel and a newly released NBA promo sees David Corenswet, James Gunn, and Steel star Shaquille O'Neal admiring the hero's new costume...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2025 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Merchandise for Superman is slowly starting to find its way into stores and a new trailer surely can't be that far away. In the meantime, a new look at the DCU's Man of Tomorrow has been revealed on the packaging for a kid's toothbrush.

It's an admittedly random place to see Supes but we'd bet on the iconic superhero being all over store shelves this summer. 

Despite the DC brand's struggles in recent years, Superman (and Batman) remain its most easily marketable characters. Putting the spotlight on the character like this is a wise move by DC Studios. 

Will it translate to all-important box office revenue? That remains to be seen, especially as Superman is sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

A new Superman promo hyping up the NBA on TNT has also been released. In that, filmmaker James Gunn and actor David Corenswet hang out with Steel star, and sporting legend, Shaquille O'Neal as he admires the hero's new suit. 

Gunn has also shared several outtakes from the video and the trio clearly had a lot of fun making this. It's a shame there's no new footage from Superman, but Warner Bros. Discovery is still putting the full might of its brands behind the upcoming reboot to raise as much awareness as possible.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Type Of Journalist Lois Lane Will Be In The DCU
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Type Of Journalist Lois Lane Will Be In The DCU
SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Striking An Iconic Flight Pose
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Striking An Iconic Flight Pose

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/16/2025, 4:33 AM
That's legit the worst superman suit put to film 😭

Also I thought Gunn was short, he looks near the same height as david here.🤔
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/16/2025, 4:36 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Camera angles can alter the height of someone to make them look taller also he might be wearing lifts. He’s supposed to be around 6 foot.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/16/2025, 4:48 AM
@CaptainAwkward - wow I thought he was like 5'8" or something, didn't realise he was about 6 foot.😯
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/16/2025, 5:14 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Are you looking forward to the new superman movie?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/16/2025, 4:35 AM
Nah for real they should give shaq a cameo just for jokes. Imagine shaq falling out of a building and superman swooping into save him like he would Lois. 😆😆😆😆😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/16/2025, 4:48 AM
@CaptainAwkward - why Shaq ...better a basketball player of historic relevante like George Floyd
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/16/2025, 4:53 AM
@Malatrova15 - yes, speak more on relevance
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 2/16/2025, 5:01 AM
@CaptainAwkward - spoiler alert Shaq owns the Daily Planet - that would be one heck of a cameo lol.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/16/2025, 5:06 AM
@Malatrova15 - George who? Sorry I’m only familiar with shaq, Koby, LeBron and Jordan. Anyone else is a nobody to me but then I was never into basketball. Also shaq is funny, he’s a clown and he would suit this movie perfectly because it looks goofy asf.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/16/2025, 4:52 AM
Looks fantastic, the suit is so much better than Snyderman's and has all of the right parts and colors, I am just not a fan of the collar, but the rest is great and even the collar doesn't look bad here.

In Gunn We Trust!
BruceBatz
BruceBatz - 2/16/2025, 4:54 AM

They should definitely take a couple pages from the Richard Pryor ERA of the Christopher Reeve FILM, "Superman III', I believe, and follow through with what that film intended, but this time, actually stick the landing, by bringing some wholesomeness, warmth, and timeless harmless Comedy, to the franchise; mixing seriousness with comic elements that enhances, the mood/tone, without taking away from the story's narrative drive.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/16/2025, 4:54 AM
When I see the suit, I can hear the sound of velcro
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/16/2025, 5:10 AM
@ProfessorWhy - lmfao 😅🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder