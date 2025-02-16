SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals New Look At Man Of Steel; David Corenswet Meets STEEL's Shaq In Hilarious NBA Promo

Merchandise for Superman is slowly starting to find its way into stores and a new trailer surely can't be that far away. In the meantime, a new look at the DCU's Man of Tomorrow has been revealed on the packaging for a kid's toothbrush.

It's an admittedly random place to see Supes but we'd bet on the iconic superhero being all over store shelves this summer.

Despite the DC brand's struggles in recent years, Superman (and Batman) remain its most easily marketable characters. Putting the spotlight on the character like this is a wise move by DC Studios.

Will it translate to all-important box office revenue? That remains to be seen, especially as Superman is sandwiched between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A new Superman promo hyping up the NBA on TNT has also been released. In that, filmmaker James Gunn and actor David Corenswet hang out with Steel star, and sporting legend, Shaquille O'Neal as he admires the hero's new suit.

Gunn has also shared several outtakes from the video and the trio clearly had a lot of fun making this. It's a shame there's no new footage from Superman, but Warner Bros. Discovery is still putting the full might of its brands behind the upcoming reboot to raise as much awareness as possible.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.