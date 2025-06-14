SUPERMAN Promo Features A Touching Exchange Between Clark Kent And His Pa For Father's Day

Tickets went on sale for Superman earlier this week, and it feels like DC Studios is now pulling out all the stops to raise as much awareness as possible for the first DCU movie. That's obviously not a bad thing, and Warner Bros Discovery looks to be fully behind the reboot.

It's Father's Day this weekend, and a new Superman promo marks the occasion with a touching exchange between Clark Kent and his father, Jonathan.

This feels like it could be a pivotal moment in the movie, and potentially ties into a major revelation about Jor-El (you can read more about that here).

Superman will likely humanise Kal-El in a way other recent movies featuring the character have not. With that in mind, putting his relationship with his adoptive parents front and centre makes a lot of sense, and they look to be a key part of the hero's journey here.

"Over the years, the stories that I've told have gotten more...how to say it...less in your face," filmmaker James Gunn recently said of his approach to Superman. "I wanted to tell the story about someone who was truly good in a world that doesn't value goodness, in a world that makes fun of basic kindness and basic human values."

He added, "The fact that he can fly and lift buildings and shoot laser beams out of his eyes was really secondary to who he was as a person and what he stood for."

Gunn is saying all the right things, and the movie will hopefully live up to what he's promising. The expectation among fans is that Superman will deliver the take on this character they've been waiting to see on screen again since Christopher Reeve first donned the cape in 1978.

Check out this latest Superman promo in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.