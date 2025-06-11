SUPERMAN "Tickets On Sale" Posters Revealed Along With Some VERY Unique Popcorn Buckets

Tickets for Superman went on sale earlier today, and following that epic (final?) trailer, we have some new posters from the premium format screens that will screen the movie next month.

These are all pretty cool, though only a few make use of new imagery. Regardless, we'll continue to update if and when more efforts land.

Superman will only play on IMAX screens for two weeks before The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes along and takes them. That should be more than enough time for the DCU reboot to, hopefully, break some box office records.

Early screenings for Superman begin on July 8, but filmmaker James Gunn isn't worried about spoilers slowing the movie's momentum come opening weekend. Responding to a fan on Threads, he said, "A) Hearing a spoiler won’t kill the movie. The enjoyment of the film isn’t based solely on its surprises. B) But if it does concern you please be careful of where you go online during those few days!"

See these new posters for Superman below.

With these posters comes our first look at Superman's theater-exclusive merchandise. There's nothing here quite as mind-blowing as that giant-size Galactus popcorn bucket, but we can't fault any of these.

The most unique might be the dog bowl you can eat your popcorn out of, and we're not exactly shocked that Krypto is being put front and centre here for the most part. The newspaper box might be the most inventive effort, though the same could be said for Superman's Heat Vision being used to pop the corn.

Exclusives like these have become a big money-maker for theaters at a time when they need all the help they can get. Fortunately, it does look like there will be items to suit all budgets.

Check out Superman's popcorn buckets and more in the X thread below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.