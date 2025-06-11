SUPERMAN "Tickets On Sale" Posters Revealed Along With Some VERY Unique Popcorn Buckets

SUPERMAN &quot;Tickets On Sale&quot; Posters Revealed Along With Some VERY Unique Popcorn Buckets

Superman tickets are now on sale (and they're selling fast), and along with some cool new posters for the movie, we have a first look at theater-exclusive popcorn buckets and more. Check them out here!

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tickets for Superman went on sale earlier today, and following that epic (final?) trailer, we have some new posters from the premium format screens that will screen the movie next month. 

These are all pretty cool, though only a few make use of new imagery. Regardless, we'll continue to update if and when more efforts land. 

Superman will only play on IMAX screens for two weeks before The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes along and takes them. That should be more than enough time for the DCU reboot to, hopefully, break some box office records.

Early screenings for Superman begin on July 8, but filmmaker James Gunn isn't worried about spoilers slowing the movie's momentum come opening weekend. Responding to a fan on Threads, he said, "A) Hearing a spoiler won’t kill the movie. The enjoyment of the film isn’t based solely on its surprises. B) But if it does concern you please be careful of where you go online during those few days!"

See these new posters for Superman below.

With these posters comes our first look at Superman's theater-exclusive merchandise. There's nothing here quite as mind-blowing as that giant-size Galactus popcorn bucket, but we can't fault any of these. 

The most unique might be the dog bowl you can eat your popcorn out of, and we're not exactly shocked that Krypto is being put front and centre here for the most part. The newspaper box might be the most inventive effort, though the same could be said for Superman's Heat Vision being used to pop the corn. 

Exclusives like these have become a big money-maker for theaters at a time when they need all the help they can get. Fortunately, it does look like there will be items to suit all budgets. 

Check out Superman's popcorn buckets and more in the X thread below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/11/2025, 1:17 PM
Got my tickets for July 8th in fake IMAX. Cant wait.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 1:23 PM
@regularmovieguy - same, on a side note: they better sign Shemar Stewart and stop [frick]ing around. Easy 14-3 season inbound woo hoo!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/11/2025, 1:30 PM
@bobevanz

Lol you going to be at Newport? That’d be a geek if we were in the same theater.

And I’m feeling good about the season outside of not having Shemar and Trey signed. Absolutely ridiculous they can’t get these deals done.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 1:45 PM
@regularmovieguy - no I picked West Chester, but this is definitely a small world after reading this haha. Very interesting indeed
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/11/2025, 1:21 PM
That Heat Vision Popcorn Bucket looks awesome.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 1:22 PM
Oh I'm gonna try to get a couple of these buckets, I'm a true gigachad who supports their theater by buying concessions. I also get rewards muahaha
Irregular
Irregular - 6/11/2025, 1:29 PM
@bobevanz - The AMC A-List coming in CLUTCH!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/11/2025, 1:43 PM
@bobevanz - man… I spend like 70 dollars every time I go. We’re a family of 4 but supporting is a must for me

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 1:23 PM
I cant lie the red daily planet newspaper despenser thing that Americans have as a popcorn bucket looks great.


Waiting for @vectorsigma to cry of happiness 😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:42 PM
@JurassicClunge - hell yeah 😭 and those krypto merchandise will sell like hotcakes
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 1:56 PM
@vectorsigma - I'm glad they upped their game. These at least look worth the money they're charging for them 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 2:02 PM
@JurassicClunge - they should! A lot is hinging on the success of this movie so they cant rely on those horrible cheap buckets when we started the conversation on this topic 😅
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/11/2025, 1:25 PM
Sidenote- why do people still go see movies in 3D? I understand for the studio it's more money but the film says Filmed for IMAX and if it doesn't state Filmed for 3D or made for 3D then other than a few pop outs the 3D isn't going to be good.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/11/2025, 1:28 PM
@Steel86 - That's a good point. I can't even remember the last 3D movie I saw in theaters but it certainly has been a long time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 1:27 PM
Nice posters…

I especially like the last one of him holding the building!!.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/11/2025, 1:27 PM
Going Friday morning! Can't wait!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 1:44 PM
I got the early Imax Prime screening and the first Dolby Cinema showing on opening day. I wish I had a laser Imax around here grrrr. I'll just buy the projector for AMC lmao
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:54 PM
So where are these bum scoopers scooping that there will be a trailer released today????
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 2:03 PM
Need that heat vision bucket
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/11/2025, 2:05 PM
Just got my ticket for Thursday @ 330 in Dolby!

Just one month to go!

Nolanite out

