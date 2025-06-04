THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets A Giant-Size Galactus Head Popcorn Bucket, Along With H.E.R.B.I.E., Fantasticar, More

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Gets A Giant-Size Galactus Head Popcorn Bucket, Along With H.E.R.B.I.E., Fantasticar, More

Theater merchandise for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it includes a huge Galactus popcorn bucket, along with impressive efforts based on H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantasticar, and more...

By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We were hoping Marvel Studios would pull out all the stops with its theater merch for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they haven't let us down.

The show-stopping piece is a giant-size Galactus popcorn bucket that's the biggest ever created at 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches tall. Theaters already charge a premium for items like this, so expect it to boast a similarly large price tag as well. 

H.E.R.B.I.E. is another fantastic (pun intended) piece, with the adorable robot set to hold both your popcorn and beverage. There's also a Fantasticar popcorn container and plenty of other goodies which, hopefully, will suit all budgets. 

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed Galactus in all his glory outside of promo art and toys, so it's a little surprising that our first "official" look at the villain comes in the form of a popcorn bucket. Regardless, it'll make one heck of a statement piece if you sit down in the theater with this thing. 

A new trailer was released earlier today alongside half a dozen posters for the long-awaited MCU reboot. 

You can see all The Fantastic Four: First Steps theater merch released so far in the X posts below.

Cinemablend recently spoke with The Fantastic Four: First Steps co-producer Grant Curtis and learned more about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's hopes for the MCU's take on Marvel's First Family.

"Kevin [Feige] more than anyone really wanted to continue to do those characters justice and put them on the Mount Rushmore of the MCU that they've never been on," he explained. "It goes back to what I just said. The only way you can do that is to take off any handcuffs.:

"That's also kind of what we all do for a living, is try to tell the biggest, coolest narrative possible on a fiscally responsible scale. And we've been able to do that," Curtis added.

Some new stills have also been released, with the focus more on the team's family dynamic than costumed action:

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tickets Now On Sale; Marvel's First Family Assembles On Stunning New Posters
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Tickets Now On Sale; Marvel's First Family Assembles On Stunning New Posters
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Introduces [SPOILER] In Epic New Tickets On Sale Trailer
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Introduces [SPOILER] In Epic New "Tickets On Sale" Trailer

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 10:37 AM
Galactus popcorn bucket looks sick.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/4/2025, 10:39 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2025, 10:41 AM

Popcorn surprise for everyone!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 10:41 AM
Ok , I couldn’t care less about popcorn buckets & stuff but the Galactus one especially is genius since a big part of his character is hunger.

Anyway , the spectacle and costumes are fun and all but the character dynamics is where this movie will either fail or shine so I’m glad they are focusing on that!!.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 6/4/2025, 10:46 AM
I NEED that Galactus popcorn bucket!!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/4/2025, 10:49 AM
OK. Gimmicks work. I'm not liking the Silver Surfer nonsense, but 100% i need that Galactus bucket in my office.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 10:53 AM
@GeneralZod - I’ve already started blocking out the real estate on my bookcase

