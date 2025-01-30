SUPERMAN: Recent "Icon" Teaser For DCU Reboot Passed 1 Million Views In Two Days

SUPERMAN: Recent &quot;Icon&quot; Teaser For DCU Reboot Passed 1 Million Views In Two Days

The recently released "Icon" teaser for James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot has passed 1 million views on YouTube after just two days online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 30, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier this week, we got a look at some new footage from James Gunn's Superman via a 30-second icon TV spot. The teaser only featured a couple of shots that weren't in the first trailer, but still gained a lot of attention - and not necessarily for positive reasons.

A quick glimpse of Superman (David Corenswet) as he came out of a barrel roll to avoid some rocks was met with quite a bit of ridicule, with some fans poking fun at the "goofy" look on the Man of Steel's face. There was a perception that the shot looked "off" because of iffy VFX, but Gunn later clarified that no CGI was utilized for the scene in question.

“There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.”

Whether the additional attention the teaser received due to this one shot factored in or not, "Icon" passed 1 million views on YouTube after just two days online. For some context, the first trailer notched up over 250 million views to become "the most viewed and talked about trailer in DC and Warner Bros. history,” so any new teaser was always likely to prove very popular.

Have another look at the new teaser below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPER BOWL 2025: Several Major Movie Trailers Have Been Confirmed - And Debunked - For The Event
Related:

SUPER BOWL 2025: Several Major Movie Trailers Have Been Confirmed - And Debunked - For The Event
SUPERMAN - I Really Hope Ultraman Does Not Make His DCU Debut James Gunn's Movie
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN - I Really Hope Ultraman Does Not Make His DCU Debut James Gunn's Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/30/2025, 4:47 PM
Feeling good about this one…
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/30/2025, 4:48 PM
This movie has to be great

it does not need to make 1 Billion

But if it's great and people leave the theater with massive Hype moving forward

then it did what it needed to do
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/30/2025, 4:48 PM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/30/2025, 4:50 PM
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/30/2025, 4:56 PM
Should have held a press event for it 😅
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/30/2025, 5:00 PM
Awesome
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/30/2025, 5:01 PM
Didn't get the criticism for his face. We're so use to cgi and everything looking perfect or off we're too quick to judge. Remember he's coming out of a spine and wind is blowing in his face.
Sidenote- over 1 million views for a TV spot in two days is a lot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 5:04 PM
@Steel86 - I was the one of people who felt it seemed off but as you said , he’s flying which is leading to wind being in his face and he’s coming out of a spin so his face will be distorted to an extent

It’s not really a big deal as it was made out to be since it’s gonna likely be barely on screen
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/30/2025, 5:09 PM
Now that it's an article about the teaser, that one image isn't used? I was kinda getting used to it by now. Missed a perfect opportunity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 5:09 PM
That’s a lot of people viewing the tv spot repeatedly to analyze Davids face at the end lol..

Kidding aside (somewhat) , it is pretty cool to see this much genuine hype & interest not just around DC but Superman especially again!!.

User Comment Image

I think it’s looked good so far so excited to see it out aswell!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder