SUPERMAN: Recent "Icon" Teaser For DCU Reboot Passed 1 Million Views In Two Days

Earlier this week, we got a look at some new footage from James Gunn's Superman via a 30-second icon TV spot. The teaser only featured a couple of shots that weren't in the first trailer, but still gained a lot of attention - and not necessarily for positive reasons.

A quick glimpse of Superman (David Corenswet) as he came out of a barrel roll to avoid some rocks was met with quite a bit of ridicule, with some fans poking fun at the "goofy" look on the Man of Steel's face. There was a perception that the shot looked "off" because of iffy VFX, but Gunn later clarified that no CGI was utilized for the scene in question.

“There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.”

Whether the additional attention the teaser received due to this one shot factored in or not, "Icon" passed 1 million views on YouTube after just two days online. For some context, the first trailer notched up over 250 million views to become "the most viewed and talked about trailer in DC and Warner Bros. history,” so any new teaser was always likely to prove very popular.

Have another look at the new teaser below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."