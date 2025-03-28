SUPERMAN Said To Feature A Massive Surprise Cameo; Reactions To Latest Test-Screening

As excitement continues to build for a new Superman trailer at CinemaCon next week (expected, but not confirmed), we have word on one of what is believed to be several surprise appearances in the movie, as well as reactions to the latest test-screening.

According to Jeff Sneider on last night's episode of The Hot Mic, James Gunn's DCU reboot will contain at least one massive cameo. He didn't say much, as he considers it to be a major spoiler, but we may have a little more to go on.

Speculation points to this character being Superman's father, Jor-El, and we've been told that this is the case, but it's going to be the actor, not necessarily who they're playing, that should generate the most buzz.

Another test-screening was reportedly held for Superman on Wednesday night, and once again, we're hearing mixed reports. Some were said to have "loved" the movie, while others didn't like what they saw at all (not exactly a huge surprise).

Superman had a test screening and from what I hear people loved it. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) March 27, 2025 The reaction to the Superman test screening was decidedly mixed. Some people thought it was okay, some liked it, and others didn’t. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 28, 2025

At the end of the day, different groups of people are going to have different reactions to every film they watch! It's always nice to hear that something so many fans are looking forward to is getting universal praise, but these test-screenings aren't always the best indicator of what to expect.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."