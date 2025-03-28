SUPERMAN Said To Feature A Massive Surprise Cameo; Reactions To Latest Test-Screening

SUPERMAN Said To Feature A Massive Surprise Cameo; Reactions To Latest Test-Screening

Though we don't know very much (and even if we did, we wouldn't spoil it), James Gunn's Superman is said to feature a huge surprise cameo...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 28, 2025 06:03 AM EST
As excitement continues to build for a new Superman trailer at CinemaCon next week (expected, but not confirmed), we have word on one of what is believed to be several surprise appearances in the movie, as well as reactions to the latest test-screening.

According to Jeff Sneider on last night's episode of The Hot Mic, James Gunn's DCU reboot will contain at least one massive cameo. He didn't say much, as he considers it to be a major spoiler, but we may have a little more to go on.

Speculation points to this character being Superman's father, Jor-El, and we've been told that this is the case, but it's going to be the actor, not necessarily who they're playing, that should generate the most buzz.

Another test-screening was reportedly held for Superman on Wednesday night, and once again, we're hearing mixed reports. Some were said to have "loved" the movie, while others didn't like what they saw at all (not exactly a huge surprise).

At the end of the day, different groups of people are going to have different reactions to every film they watch! It's always nice to hear that something so many fans are looking forward to is getting universal praise, but these test-screenings aren't always the best indicator of what to expect.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/28/2025, 6:52 AM
Oh no. Is it Cavil?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 7:32 AM
@FrankenDad - hopefully Cavill has enough pride to stay away from this shit but if he is in it he'll probably be jor-el 😬😮‍💨🙄
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/28/2025, 8:00 AM
@FrankenDad - No.
It's be Christopher Reeve's likeness used again without his consent, because Hollywood knows no decency.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/28/2025, 6:53 AM
Whoever it is, i have no question of the quality of this

#InGunnWeTrust
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/28/2025, 6:54 AM
Might be Chris Pratt as The Flash
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/28/2025, 7:08 AM
This will be the 3rd Superman movie in a row to get a mixed reaction. I really hope this isn't the case. DC needs a win.
TheLight
TheLight - 3/28/2025, 7:31 AM
@TheJok3r - Agreed. Superman needs a massive WIN. It can't just be "mixed reviews". It has have worldwide success.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/28/2025, 7:40 AM
@TheJok3r - Nah the audience which includes you cannot make up their minds as to what they want from a superman movie. Not the fault of the studio. They gave you superman returns which was nothing but pure nostalgia and y'all dismissed it. They gave you man of steel; a darker, serious take on Superman and y’all rejected it. They will give you a superman who owns a dog and has super friends that he hangs with and does superhero stuff but if y’all reject it (which some will inevitably) then who’s fault is that?

Fans are so bad these days. Whether it’s wrestling fans, Star Wars fans or comicbook fans, y’all are all ungrateful pieces of c***. The audacity of some people to criticise DD born again is ridiculous and imo unacceptable. As for Superman the solution is everyone should stick to the Reeve/Donner movies because at least with the first two movies they got it right and everyone accepted the program.

This film will have another polarising effect. I know what I want from a superman film and I have it in man of steel. Everyone else needs to make up their damn minds. What do you want? What are you expecting and go from there. Btw I’m not attacking you personally, just to make that clear. I hope you get what you want from this, I really do.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 3/28/2025, 7:41 AM
@TheLight - be prepared for this movie to suck, while still hoping it is awesome.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 3/28/2025, 7:49 AM
@CaptainAwkward - Dude, you couldn't be more right. "fans" these days are whiney little babies with an overinflated sense of entitlement.
The problem is the internet. because you can find a group for ANYTHING online, people will find a group that agrees with their opinion and then think that their opinion is right and only their opinion matters, which is wrong. Look at this website, there is no movie or TV show or comic that EVERYONE on the site will says sucks or everyone on the site will say is awesome, so why the hell are people stupid enough to think that only their opinion is valid?
EVERY superhero movie that comes out now is going to be polarising online, because online is where people go to complain about everything just for the sake of complaining. I'm glad studios ignore all of this. lol.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/28/2025, 7:51 AM
@CaptainAwkward - I actually really like Man of Steel and consider it to be the definitive modern take on the character. We should've gotten a sequel to it instead of BVS. Superman's fans are unfortunately too divided on what they expect from the character, resulting in basically nothing working.
epc1122
epc1122 - 3/28/2025, 8:01 AM
@CaptainAwkward - pretty much agree with you on everything but I will say that while returns was nostalgia filled, it did have its problems. Not much action and Superman being a stalker didn’t help. With that said, I still love the film. Man of steel I think needed some more humor or at least a happier Superman which I think a sequel would have helped but they jumped the gun because of marcels success. Pretty much everything else you wrote I agree with. Fans in general don’t know what they want.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/28/2025, 8:01 AM
@TheJok3r - I will always defend both MoS and BvS. Not perfect, but I enjoyed both. Some odd choices on BvS but MoS I thoroughly enjoyed. Also I don't hear much about how amazing Michael Shannon was as Zod.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/28/2025, 8:07 AM
@TheJok3r - some want a Superman who is a badass and fights all the time, some want a Superman who is compassionate and kind, some want a mixture of both. Suffice to say it’s a mixed crowd.

With that said Donner was able to capture that lighting in a bottle, twice.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/28/2025, 8:08 AM
@epc1122 - A few tweaks would've really put that film in a higher standing with fans. You already mentioned one with levity. A more joyful atmosphere would've helped fan acceptance. Also the color palette. I know Snyder under is all about the darkness and grit, but that just doesn't fit Superman. Everything else was great. About Returns... I really liked Routh in the role. Yes, mainly because he reminded me of Reeves, but I thought he did a great job. He played him again on the CW, and I thought he was great there too.
Repian
Repian - 3/28/2025, 7:23 AM
Alan Ritchson under the mask of Ultraman...
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 7:28 AM
Man , maybe that Tom Cruise rumor is true…

Anyway , it’s funny how 2 “scoopers” heard different things about a test screening last night.

Granted , maybe their sources told them this which means they were either there or heard from others who were though it could also mean one or both are pure BS so we’ll see.

So far , I think the movie seems good and I’m looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 7:29 AM
Superman isn't an easy hero to get right imo. Everything from suit to his demeanor will be polarising.

Some hang onto Reeve supes some like the more modern day realistic Cavill interpretation.

All I know is I'm willing to be fair/ open minded and say Gunns superman suit looks like hot trash 🗑 🤣😌😌😌
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 3/28/2025, 7:34 AM
@JurassicClunge - lol, I wouldn't call it "hot trash", but it sure looks like a snooze fest....like, the trailer is freaking boring...how do you make a boring Superhero movie trailer? even Eternals had a trailer that wasn't boring...sure, it wasn't great, but at least it wasn't boring.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 7:37 AM
@DarkeyeZ - i just meant the suit brother!

But yeah right now I can't tell what the movie will be like until a better trailer is released. The first tease just felt like a mashup of scenes to please the superman gatekeepers.

😮‍💨😅
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 3/28/2025, 7:53 AM
@JurassicClunge - correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't Supermans suit just supposed to be made of normal cloth material, and shares his level of invulnerability while he wears it? I don't understand why the keep making suits that look padded or bulky.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 8:12 AM
@DarkeyeZ - it's the design, it's so baggy and looks like it's made of cheap foam. It has the unnecessary shoulder padding and lines. Overall it looks horrible but then again it's straight out of James Gunn's playbook 😮‍💨😬

User Comment Image
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 3/28/2025, 7:32 AM
As expected. The movie looks boring as hell. Bring on Supergirl.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/28/2025, 8:09 AM
@DarkeyeZ - You’ve seen 60 seconds of it but it’s “boring as hell”.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 7:46 AM
maybe thats why she never got a chair
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/28/2025, 7:47 AM
Superman is one of my favorites when done correctly. It’s similar to why I like Captain America so much. You have a high moral character put in morally difficult situations. But it’s hard to execute without looking corny or bypassing what makes Supes special altogether for the sake of action.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 7:51 AM
People hate everything nowadays that doesn't meet the expectations they've set up in their own heads. They also hinge success on things that don't quite matter, like "bad CGI", or a "dumb jokes".

I see it here a lot. We'll use Gunn as an example seeing as this is a Superman article. There are some very notorious users who hate Gunn, and have made their minds up about him, and this film before they even saw a trailer. They act like they're justified in that hate because they claim they know exactly what Gunn will do. But they neglect to think about how their bias towards the director will innately have them hate anything he does, even if it is enjoyable. They'll scream about how they have every right to not like his content, as a sort of badge of honor. But again, they neglect to reflect on their bias and how it skews their point of view. How could they possibly enjoy something they are so vehemently against? How could they ever give it a chance when they've built their personality around a negative?

It's best to have an open mind in life going into everything. If you walk out not liking it that's fine, but don't pretend like there was absolutely nothing in there that you enjoyed. We as humans have the capability to seperate our personal opinions, and can both love and hate something at the same time. But these blanket statements of hate, misery, and anger do nothing but show a lack of understanding, and an inability to properly judge something on its merits. We of course are all creations of our experiences, likes, and dislikes. But we're smart enough to have complex emotions, and thoughts- which is what I wish folks would lean into more.

The next time you hate something, take a step back, and really think about it. Are you letting your emotions dictate your thoughts? Are you reacting instead of thinking? Is a past experience in your life informing how you're approaching it, and would you think the same way if that past experience wasn't in your life? These questions will undoubtedly help you enjoy everything in life more.

Also please do not take what I'm saying as you have to like, and enjoy everything just because. It's fine to have issues with something that doesn't speak to you. But it's not fine to let preconceived notions stop you from giving something a chance. We often fear the things we don't understand, and fear is the precursor to anger. If you dislike something, it could very well be because you just don't get it. And if you do get, but still don't like it, it likely means that you still just don't get it- which is fine. But do everyone else a favor who does enjoy it, don't try to convince them it's bad just because it doesn't sync up with the things you're drawn to. If you love something that someone else hates, do you not question them? It goes both ways. No one is right about what is good or what is bad; everything is subject to taste, and that taste is built over a lifetime.

If you made it this far in my novel, hats off to you lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 7:55 AM
@RedFury - User Comment Image

Very well said.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 8:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Thanks man, I appreciate you.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 7:58 AM
James Gunn calling his wife a massive cameo again?
User Comment Image
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 3/28/2025, 8:05 AM
its the Cavillerine
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/28/2025, 8:06 AM
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/28/2025, 8:09 AM
Cavill is Jor-El.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/28/2025, 8:18 AM
“ Though we don't know very much (and even if we did, we wouldn't spoil it)”

Funniest shit I’ve read all week

