SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals David Corenswet As Clark Kent...And It's Not What We Expected - Possible SPOILERS

Yesterday saw us finally get a first look at David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Tomorrow on the set of Superman, and the actor has now been spotted as Clark Kent! However, it's not what we expected...

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2024 03:06 PM EST
We thought a first look at Cat Grant was going to be it for Superman set photos today. Instead, it seems nearby photographers were saving the best for last as we now have a shot of David Corenswet as Clark Kent!

Typically, the Man of Steel disguises himself with a pair of glasses and a slight change in hairstyle; in Christopher Reeve's case, his smartly combed hair was replaced with the now-iconic "Superman curl."

Filmmaker James Gunn appears to have taken inspiration from Superman: The Movie, albeit on a somewhat more extreme level. As you'll see below, the DCU's Clark has a messy mop of curly hair to better disguise himself. With it covering most of his forehead, we can now better believe that his colleagues at The Daily Bugle wouldn't recognise him as Superman.

This isn't necessarily what we expected but it suggests Corenswet will completely change his physicality as Clark Kent, a creative decision made by Reeve which no actor has really been able to successfully replicate since (though Brandon Routh gave it a good go in Superman Returns).

Also of note is the fact Clark is wearing round glasses which appear very similar to those worn by, you guessed it, Reeve's version of the reporter.

Take a closer look at Superman's Clark Kent below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2024, 3:51 PM
Superman looks kinda fr man no cap
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/25/2024, 3:51 PM
Damn, that's actually pretty awesome.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 4:06 PM
@RegularPoochie - I agree. I'm digging the mop-top. It's one more way to keep his identity secret besides just the suit he where's to work in, the hat he sometimes wears, and the epic glasses. Plus the fact he can handle two different personas is a major plus.
grouch
grouch - 6/25/2024, 4:26 PM
@RegularPoochie - damn, no it isn't lmao
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 3:53 PM
I mean that’s a good Clark Kent disguise tbf 🤷‍♂️
GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/25/2024, 3:55 PM
@FireandBlood - for real. Superman is the world’s greatest actor. Clark Kent reporter is a masterclass performance
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 3:58 PM
@GhostDog - Exactly and idk about everyone else but I love me some bumbling fool Cark Kent. Shit is jokes.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/25/2024, 4:02 PM
@FireandBlood - I love it! Why to have comedic relief side character, when the man himself can be the one, lol.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/25/2024, 4:21 PM
@GhostDog -
Clark Kent is his alter ego but in real life he's Supes. The exact opposite of most other characters in disguise.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/25/2024, 4:26 PM
@FireandBlood - Where's the big blue Super-suit collar??? Must mean the Super-suit is nanotechnology.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 4:31 PM
@emeraldtaurus - Good point… 🤔
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 6/25/2024, 3:54 PM
Be honest, grown men don't have haircuts like that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2024, 4:03 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - grown men ? Weird tastes man
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/25/2024, 4:03 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - tou would be amazed that they actually do, lmfao!
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/25/2024, 4:11 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - I think there's more to this picture that we could understand at this point. If you closely look at his hair it almost looks like a blatant wig over the top half of his head. Maybe a bully put it on him? Gunn is notorious for throwing out false leads. By the time you get to the movie you realize between his photos and videos (trailers) are a hodgepodge meant to mislead. I think it's genius actually because we get our fix and it doesn't ruin the movie.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 4:27 PM
@SpideyQuad - What are you talking about? When has James Gunn EVER done that?

All those Guardians films were made on a soundstage.

And I dont remember anything like that for SS
MG0019
MG0019 - 6/25/2024, 4:28 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - Well, Clark is supposed to be a massive dork. And he definitely looks it here 😅

I’d say it’s a good addition to the Clark disguise. His features are hidden behind a mop of hair & glasses. Only the bottom half of his face is exposed; like Batman’s mask 😏
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2024, 4:28 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - User Comment Image

BARK KENT
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 3:54 PM
Got some All Star Superman Clark Kent vibes off of Gunn's version of reporter Clark:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 3:54 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 4:21 PM
I'm very happy he has a secret identity in this and Lois will not know that Clark is Superman. It is about time the secret identity came back.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 4:22 PM
Clark will try to hit Lois with that skibidi riz but she only goons for Superman.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 6/25/2024, 3:54 PM
Gunn is COOKING

I see the vision
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/25/2024, 4:30 PM
@GhostDog - he ain't cooking, he ain't cooking at all..In fact he's 'bussing'

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/25/2024, 5:00 PM
@GhostDog - Gunn's a director. He probably does well enough he can afford a chef to do his cooking for him. But since they're filming, they typically have catering all day.
valmic
valmic - 6/25/2024, 3:54 PM
Let me get that Clark Kent

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/25/2024, 3:57 PM
@valmic - User Comment Image
valmic
valmic - 6/25/2024, 3:58 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - lol. I live NYC and all the kids look like this right now.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/25/2024, 4:13 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Nice budds, bub!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 3:55 PM
I’ll say this. Casting so far has been A1. His us with some Batman and Wonder Woman casting like this and Supergirl, they might just slowly pull everyone back in
Deckacards
Deckacards - 6/25/2024, 4:09 PM
@FireandBlood - All it's gonna take Lois is simply grabbin Clark's phone and holding it up to Superman's face post-save :)

"Hmmm...isn't that interesting. Clark left his phone behind...and your face just unlocked it."
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 4:11 PM
@Deckacards - Or Clark just doesn’t have FaceID setup

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/25/2024, 3:55 PM
Noooooooooooooo!

They stitched a sheep onto his head!
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/25/2024, 3:57 PM
Clark "Chia Pet" Kent...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2024, 3:58 PM
absolutely bussin no cap superman
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/25/2024, 3:59 PM
I'm sure it’ll be touched up in post, but I like how much they’re trying to differentiate between the two.

General question for everyone: With all of the surveillance and facial recognition technology we’re under nowadays, how hard or easy would it be for Superman to hide his identity?
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/25/2024, 4:08 PM
@MyCoolYoung - It’s a good question. In general I think it’d be almost impossible to hide his identity in this day and age without going to ridiculous extremes. I remember some version of him had a trick where he would subtly vibrate his face a bit so that facial technology didn’t pick him up properly as Superman, but yeah just the way people use the internet nowadays I don’t see him lasting longer than a couple months, especially if he’s always writing articles about himself and potentially has a byline photo!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/25/2024, 4:09 PM
@MyCoolYoung - very easy. Even I can actually do it even without any fricking tech, lmfao.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 4:17 PM
@MyCoolYoung - he could change up in the skies or easily see/hear where the government A.I./Big can take care of them too. Plus his apartment complex would work out too. or the batcave. or the men's restroom/locker rooms 😒🫢
HermanM
HermanM - 6/25/2024, 4:18 PM
@CerealKiller1 - It would identify him as looking similar to Superman in some respects, but that alone isn't enough to prove that it is him.

Why would Superman pretend to be Clark Kent?

No one suspects Superman of doing anything aside from being Superman at all times, and he wouldn't do or say anything to suggest otherwise.
1 2 3

