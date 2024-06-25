SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals David Corenswet As Clark Kent...And It's Not What We Expected - Possible SPOILERS

We thought a first look at Cat Grant was going to be it for Superman set photos today. Instead, it seems nearby photographers were saving the best for last as we now have a shot of David Corenswet as Clark Kent!

Typically, the Man of Steel disguises himself with a pair of glasses and a slight change in hairstyle; in Christopher Reeve's case, his smartly combed hair was replaced with the now-iconic "Superman curl."

Filmmaker James Gunn appears to have taken inspiration from Superman: The Movie, albeit on a somewhat more extreme level. As you'll see below, the DCU's Clark has a messy mop of curly hair to better disguise himself. With it covering most of his forehead, we can now better believe that his colleagues at The Daily Bugle wouldn't recognise him as Superman.

This isn't necessarily what we expected but it suggests Corenswet will completely change his physicality as Clark Kent, a creative decision made by Reeve which no actor has really been able to successfully replicate since (though Brandon Routh gave it a good go in Superman Returns).

Also of note is the fact Clark is wearing round glasses which appear very similar to those worn by, you guessed it, Reeve's version of the reporter.

Take a closer look at Superman's Clark Kent below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.