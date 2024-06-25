SUPERMAN Set Photo Reveals First Look At Skyler Gisondo As The DCU's Jimmy Olsen

The latest photo from the set of DC Studios' Superman offers our first proper look at Skyler Gisondo in costume as the DCU's Jimmy Olsen. You can take a closer look at Clark Kent's best pal right here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2024 08:06 AM EST
It appears work has resumed on Superman today as we have a first clear look at Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as the DCU's Jimmy Olsen.

He doesn't have his trusty camera in hand (at least not as far as we can tell) but is taking in the devastation that's rained down on Metropolis. 

Zack Snyder decided against adding Jimmy to the cast of Man of Steel and later addressed the character's absence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Controversially, the filmmaker made Clark Kent's best pal a CIA agent who was shot in the head after a minute or so of screentime. 

Gisondo looks the part of Jimmy, anyway, and we're optimistic that this reboot will properly explore his friendship with Clark and Superman. 

This comes after Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) were shown emerging from the same ship. Based on its size and what else we've seen from the movie's Cleveland set, we believe this is Mister Terrific's T-Sphere craft. 

Gunn has proven himself a pro with ensemble casts after helming The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that Superman will be surrounded by a large group of characters who play an active role in the story. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2024, 8:48 AM
He’s been playing Jimmy Olsen his whole life.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/25/2024, 9:24 AM
@Lisa89 - looks good...no one cares how jimmy looks

the suit blows
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

EVEN WHEN YOU ADD THE COLLAR, CAVILL’S SUIT IS STILL BETTER! SO STOP LYING. THIS SUIT SUCKS DIK

User Comment Image
Brondern
Brondern - 6/25/2024, 8:51 AM
So basically just a ginger dude lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2024, 8:52 AM
ginger.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 9:00 AM
@harryba11zack - dude. That's racist..
NickScryer
NickScryer - 6/25/2024, 8:59 AM
Now this is what I'm talking about! Actual set photos, not some endless rumours articles without merit.
Too bad Disney now prefers to film everything on stage with animated backgrounds.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 8:59 AM
#jimmyolsen for president! 2024 elections.

Let's make these political a$$hats on the right and left look horrible so if a fictional character is written in so much that character wins!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2024, 9:18 AM
This movie is gonna go so hard. Perry White looking dashing too.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/25/2024, 9:21 AM
Well, that's a Jimmy Olsen looking mother[frick]er alright.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 6/25/2024, 9:22 AM
I’m trying really hard to not be excited about this lol

I’ll be the first to admit I was bummed when WB decided to end the Snyderverse. Outside Miller as The Flash, it was perfect casting for me. So hearing that Gunn would be in the Pilot seat now, I was worried. I really enjoy the GOTG movies, but as a person he’s really weird to me. I was unsure what HIS take on Superman, the hero that started it all, would be.

The more set pics I see, I like. Yeah, Supe’s suit is a little baggy for me, and I would have preferred the classic “S”, overall I’m pretty stoked.

