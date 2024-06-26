SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Hoult As A Battle-Scarred Lex Luthor

Things are winding down on the Cleveland, Ohio set of James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, but we're not quite done yet!

After arriving to the set under a cap earlier this week, we now have a first look at Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road) as the Man of Steel's nemesis, Lex Luthor.

We can't see what Hoult is wearing beneath the poncho, but his bald head is clearly sporting some cuts. Has Luthor been involved in a battle (Hoult has previously hinted that his take on the villain will see action), or was he simply hit with some of the debris we've seen scattered around Metropolis in previous photos?

Either way, Lex is looking a little the worse for wear here. Hopefully, we'll get a better look at Hoult filming his scenes as shooting continues.

For now, check out the photos at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”