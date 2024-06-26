SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicholas Hoult As A Battle-Scarred Lex Luthor

We caught a glimpse of Nicholas Hoult arriving to the Superman set under a cap, but these latest photos give us a first look at the actor in-costume as a battle-scarred Lex Luthor...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2024 07:06 PM EST
Things are winding down on the Cleveland, Ohio set of James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, but we're not quite done yet!

After arriving to the set under a cap earlier this week, we now have a first look at Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road) as the Man of Steel's nemesis, Lex Luthor.

We can't see what Hoult is wearing beneath the poncho, but his bald head is clearly sporting some cuts. Has Luthor been involved in a battle (Hoult has previously hinted that his take on the villain will see action), or was he simply hit with some of the debris we've seen scattered around Metropolis in previous photos?

Either way, Lex is looking a little the worse for wear here. Hopefully, we'll get a better look at Hoult filming his scenes as shooting continues.

For now, check out the photos at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

BassMan
BassMan - 6/26/2024, 7:07 PM
Ridiculous. You can obviously see a collar, and that’s just a poncho. In the not so distant distance, a joyless reach.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/26/2024, 7:09 PM
@BassMan - poetic
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/26/2024, 7:07 PM
He'll be the best part of this flick
BassMan
BassMan - 6/26/2024, 7:34 PM
@ProfessorWhy - he’s incredible in most everything he’s in. He’s gonna kill it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 7:12 PM
I would love to see Alex with the powersuit in this universe eventually but i sadly don’t think it will be on this so oh well…

Anyway Hoult’s gonna do great in the role , he already looks and feels like Luthor to me.

User Comment Image
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/26/2024, 7:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that’s a great picture. Really plays into the lavish billionaire tycoon.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/26/2024, 7:13 PM
Love everything I’m seeing. I really hope Matt Reeve Batman ends up in this universe. Pattinson and Cornsweat visually have a striking duality. By the time Brave and the Bold is announced & Batman part 3 arrives, they should be aliigned perfectly in the time line.

I suspect Reeves will give Pattinson a Robin as well.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/26/2024, 7:19 PM
@Spidey215 - Reeves involved with a Superman movie?
User Comment Image
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/26/2024, 7:54 PM
@Spidey215 - i dont understand why people like matt reeves version.

i describe his version as a "limp dicked version of batman"

his version wasnt at all menacing
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 8:06 PM
@Spidey215 - we don't need a piss poor detective Batman in this universe. We need the world's greatest detective.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 7:16 PM
Awesome.

I thought he cut himself shaving though for a moment.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/26/2024, 7:19 PM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 6/26/2024, 7:21 PM
@Spidey215 - It would be nice but I don’t think it will happen.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/26/2024, 7:26 PM
@RolandD - Agreed. But hey a guy can dream. They just have such a natural contrast that’s easy on the eyes. It remind me of Christopher Reeves and Michael Keaton.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/26/2024, 7:29 PM
@Spidey215 - hopefully they don't taint the Batman with the Gunnverse.

I'd rather Gunn do his own slapstick version.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/26/2024, 8:01 PM
@Spidey215 -
BATMAN CONSIDERATION:
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 8:06 PM
@Spidey215 - id rather a comic accurate Batman for DCU
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 8:07 PM
@DeadClunge - you mean taint the Gunn verse with Pattman. We need a real detective Batman for the DCU.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 8:08 PM
@HappyMan1 - nope and nope
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/26/2024, 8:17 PM
@McMurdo -
Oh, what? You want Jensen Ackles?

I'm sick and tired of hearing people say they want Jensen Ackles as Batman.

"Oh, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles! Look at me, I have a small penis and I want Jensen Ackles to play Batman!"

ENOUGH!!

My neega, I'd cast JARED PADALECKI before I cast Jensen Ackles!

MAN, FUC JENSEN ACKLES!
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/26/2024, 7:22 PM
Why is it so much to ask for actors to shave their head for a role? I get it, they can make it look pretty good without, but if I were an actor it’d be an easy yes, why not?
RolandD
RolandD - 6/26/2024, 7:25 PM
And people on here were complaining the other day that he wouldn’t be bald. Just by being cast he’s already a better Luthor than Eisenberg and it’s not that the latter can’t act. It was just a really weird take on the character, a la Lego’s Joker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 7:28 PM
@RolandD - it is a weird take on the character in that I could see it working but they I felt overdid the neurotic mess in BVS

He felt better in the JL post credits scene imo.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/26/2024, 7:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - funny, you should say that because as I was posting this comment, I was thinking about him and that justice league seen and you’re right, he seemed a little less geeky. I want my Luthor to be menacing. What a Lex Luthor Gene Hackman could’ve been with a better script, and by that I mean one that took him more seriously.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 7:43 PM
@RolandD - Gene Hackman’s version was definitely better for then Jesse’s in BVS but I get ya

I feel the best Luthors we have gotten have all been on tv like Michael Rosenbaum and Jon Cryer
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 8:29 PM
@RolandD - Exactly 💯 👏
BassMan
BassMan - 6/26/2024, 7:32 PM
Loving everything I see for the most part. Most excited for our live action introduction to Mr. Terrific. For all the haters who complained about Supes looking dull and colorless, here you go. Now complain about his pads and wrinkles that will probably be fixed post.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/26/2024, 7:34 PM
"these latest photos give us a first look at the actor in-costume"

Are you suggesting that a poncho is Lex's "costume"?

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/26/2024, 7:50 PM
Hoult as Luthor is potentially the most perfect casting for a villain since Hiddleston's Loki. Funny thing is they both auditioned for the lead hero role.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/26/2024, 7:54 PM
Maybe he's wearing one of the Legion of Doom costumes underneath those green robes.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Always thought Jon Cryer could rock the first one and Cudlitz the latter one, if the powers that be behind DC weren't such negative Nancies in letting DCTV keep going and not be so afraid all of a sudden of crossovers. Lame haters.

Or maybe he is wearing clothes similar to the 90s animated series.

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/26/2024, 8:06 PM
Feel like this and Nosferatu are really gonna catapult this guy to the big leagues. He’s clearly been working his ass off given the sheer volume of huge roles he *almost* got hahaha. Really great casting for Lex tho
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2024, 8:27 PM
Why does Lex Luthor look like a 20 something year old. Cornsweat looks like he could almost be his father.

