SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific & The Man Of Steel In Stagg Enterprises

These latest photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman find the Man of Steel and his allies in Stagg Enterprises. Could this be how Metamorpho is introduced?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As filming continues in Cleveland on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, these latest photos and video take us to a new location, with the Man of Steel and several of his allies paying a visit to Stagg Enterprises.

In the comics, Stagg co-founder Simon Stagg was responsible for turning Red Manson into Metamorpho. There's no sign of Barry actor Anthony Carrigan here (yet), but there's speculation that that Superman (David Corenswet), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) might be on hand to witness the character's transformation.

We know that the heroes listed above (minus Supes himself) are employed/funded by Lordtech, and the prevailing theory seems to be that Maxwell Lord will enlist Stagg to bolster the ranks of his team by creating Metamorpho.

Check out the photos/video at the links below, and we'll be sure to update if and when we get a clearer look at what's going on in the building.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Superman is reportedly set to wrap in Cleveland later this week.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2024, 7:17 PM
Guy looks like Stewart from MadTV
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/15/2024, 7:32 PM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/15/2024, 7:34 PM
@ProfessorWhy - mad TV was my jam growing up
TheLight
TheLight - 7/15/2024, 7:37 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Stuart😂. LOVED MADtv! The early seasons were at its GOLD peak.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/15/2024, 7:50 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Well…now I can’t unsee that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2024, 7:25 PM
I still can’t believe he gave Guy the haircut…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Say what you want about the wig and the suit but I give Gunn credit for that!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/15/2024, 7:26 PM
Fred & Shaggy
HermanM
HermanM - 7/15/2024, 7:30 PM
Hope someone gets a shot of his ring 💍 close up
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/15/2024, 7:39 PM
Why are they wearing clothes from the 70s?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/15/2024, 7:46 PM
Aaand if someone doesn't realise those are corporation suits, not their real ones. Just wait and see.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2024, 7:47 PM
Does Maxwell Lord have a bigger role than Lex Luthor?
TheLight
TheLight - 7/15/2024, 7:50 PM
Good Grief that wig on Fillion looks like garbage. I can only hope that the wig is for the character, maybe due to some corporate nonsense by Lord to present more of a family friendly image for his PR and in the end, gets his balls back and reveals his real hair and new suit.


Also already I'm getting GOTG mojo from all of the heroes present. Feels more and more like a JL movie.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 7/15/2024, 7:57 PM
Red Manson? Rex Mason is Metamorpho's alter ego. You might want to fix that.
PaKent
PaKent - 7/15/2024, 8:05 PM
So they're going to use their real "superhero suits" in the last 5 minutes of the movie, just like in Xmen Apolcaypse?

