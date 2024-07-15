SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific & The Man Of Steel In Stagg Enterprises

As filming continues in Cleveland on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, these latest photos and video take us to a new location, with the Man of Steel and several of his allies paying a visit to Stagg Enterprises.

In the comics, Stagg co-founder Simon Stagg was responsible for turning Red Manson into Metamorpho. There's no sign of Barry actor Anthony Carrigan here (yet), but there's speculation that that Superman (David Corenswet), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) might be on hand to witness the character's transformation.

We know that the heroes listed above (minus Supes himself) are employed/funded by Lordtech, and the prevailing theory seems to be that Maxwell Lord will enlist Stagg to bolster the ranks of his team by creating Metamorpho.

Check out the photos/video at the links below, and we'll be sure to update if and when we get a clearer look at what's going on in the building.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Superman is reportedly set to wrap in Cleveland later this week.