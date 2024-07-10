SUPERMAN Set Video Shows Stuntmen Rehearsing A Brutal Battle Between The Man Of Steel And An Unknown Foe

As work continues on Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, a new set video shows stuntmen rehearsing an epic action scene which sees the Man of Tomorrow brutally taking down an unknown for. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Over the past couple of days, Superman has moved production to Cleveland's Detroit-Superior Bridge with James Gunn directing extras and stunt performers as they flee from Metropolis (resulting in cars colliding). 

Next up is Progressive Field which, based on what we've heard from the set, is being transformed into "LordTech Field."

Yesterday afternoon, stuntmen were spotted rehearsing a scene which appears to show Superman battling an unknown foe in the air before dragging them face-first across the baseball stadium's ground. 

Not only is it impressive that this sequence is being shot practically, but it dismisses the complaints from those who feel Gunn is making Superman too soft by embracing the comics. Yes, that's a legitimate complaint on social media!

The actors are expected to report to Progressive Field LordTech Field soon, and we'd bet on the Man of Steel delivering a beatdown to the mysterious masked brute believed to be the DCU's Ultraman or Bizarro. Hopefully, we'll see them doing battle later today!

Check out the footage in the X post below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/10/2024, 5:52 AM
Having a decent version of Bizzaro show up would go a long way with me
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 5:55 AM
MMMM... wish superman would drag me like that
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/10/2024, 6:03 AM
Hey! That's collateral damage!

This fight better not be around civilians, that stadium needs to be completely empty if they fight there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 6:06 AM
That’s cool , hopefully it’s a good fight scene but that score man…

That theme especially from MOS is so good , I just wish it was tied to a better version of Superman but oh well.

?si=OXpAnqkj25rW6ImL

I hope John Murphy’s score for this is good because he’s got some big shoes to fill with John Williams & Hans Zimmer!!.

