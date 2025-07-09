SUPERMAN Spoilers: A First Look At ULTRAMAN Unmasked Has Now Leaked Following Early Fan Screenings

Superman has generated some extra early buzz with yesterday's Amazon Prime screenings, but for fans looking to avoid spoilers, that's now become a little more difficult.

Of course, if you've made it this far, chances are you're either not too bothered about spoilers or you simply can't wait until this weekend to see what's to come in the Man of Tomorrow's DCU debut. This afternoon, we're talking Ultraman.

In Superman, Ultraman is revealed as a Lex Luthor-controlled clone of Kal-El with little to no free will. The villain controls him through a series of coded fighting commands, with David Corenswet pulling double duty as the Man of Steel and his doppelganger.

We told you earlier this week that when the Ultraman is finally unmasked, it's just David Corenswet with long hair, and a first look at him has been shared on Reddit.

As you'll see below, the brutish baddie doesn't have grey skin, so he doesn't appear to be filmmaker James Gunn's take on Bizarro. While that character likely provided some inspiration for Ultraman, Gunn probably had the Multiversal versions of the character in mind, too. Remember, they're alternate reality, evil versions of Superman.

During the final battle, Superman defeats Ultraman by throwing him into the black hole that opens above Metropolis (reportedly a result of Luthor's pocket dimension). There's nothing to suggest the clone dies, but also no clear indication that confirms or even hints that he'll return in a future movie as Bizarro.

When it was first revealed that Ultraman would be a Superman clone—love or hate them, the scoopers were right—many fans didn't react positively to the idea. However, those glowing first reviews didn't complain too much about it, while fans also appear happy with how the movie's antagonists are handled. Likely helping matters is how great Nicholas Hoult is as Lex.

Theories about Ultraman's identity ranged from Parasite to a White Martian and even Supergirl at one point. He also wasn't Henry Cavill, despite that being a popular suggestion on social media!

What do you think about this first look at the unmasked Ultraman?

Ultraman

byu/Head-Acanthocephala inLeaksAndRumors

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.