SUPERMAN Spoilers: A First Look At ULTRAMAN Unmasked Has Now Leaked Following Early Fan Screenings

SUPERMAN Spoilers: A First Look At ULTRAMAN Unmasked Has Now Leaked Following Early Fan Screenings

Another big Superman leak has just dropped, this time revealing a first look at who or what lies beneath Ultraman's mask! It's a shocker, but read on if you're not too concerned about being spoiled...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman has generated some extra early buzz with yesterday's Amazon Prime screenings, but for fans looking to avoid spoilers, that's now become a little more difficult.

Of course, if you've made it this far, chances are you're either not too bothered about spoilers or you simply can't wait until this weekend to see what's to come in the Man of Tomorrow's DCU debut. This afternoon, we're talking Ultraman. 

In Superman, Ultraman is revealed as a Lex Luthor-controlled clone of Kal-El with little to no free will. The villain controls him through a series of coded fighting commands, with David Corenswet pulling double duty as the Man of Steel and his doppelganger.

We told you earlier this week that when the Ultraman is finally unmasked, it's just David Corenswet with long hair, and a first look at him has been shared on Reddit.

As you'll see below, the brutish baddie doesn't have grey skin, so he doesn't appear to be filmmaker James Gunn's take on Bizarro. While that character likely provided some inspiration for Ultraman, Gunn probably had the Multiversal versions of the character in mind, too. Remember, they're alternate reality, evil versions of Superman.

During the final battle, Superman defeats Ultraman by throwing him into the black hole that opens above Metropolis (reportedly a result of Luthor's pocket dimension). There's nothing to suggest the clone dies, but also no clear indication that confirms or even hints that he'll return in a future movie as Bizarro. 

When it was first revealed that Ultraman would be a Superman clone—love or hate them, the scoopers were right—many fans didn't react positively to the idea. However, those glowing first reviews didn't complain too much about it, while fans also appear happy with how the movie's antagonists are handled. Likely helping matters is how great Nicholas Hoult is as Lex.

Theories about Ultraman's identity ranged from Parasite to a White Martian and even Supergirl at one point. He also wasn't Henry Cavill, despite that being a popular suggestion on social media!

What do you think about this first look at the unmasked Ultraman?

Ultraman
byu/Head-Acanthocephala inLeaksAndRumors

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Clip Reveals Exactly How The Hammer Of Boravia Is Able To Defeat The Man Of Steel
Related:

SUPERMAN Clip Reveals Exactly How The "Hammer Of Boravia" Is Able To Defeat The Man Of Steel
SUPERMAN's Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Revealed Following First Screenings
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN's Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Has Been Revealed Following First Screenings

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/9/2025, 4:07 PM
I bet he's coming back as bizarro at some point.
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 7/9/2025, 4:14 PM
@Lisa89 - SEEING IT TOMORROW. 2:45 PM. So ready !!! My favorite Superhero.
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 7/9/2025, 4:13 PM
All Lex had to do was put glasses on his clone, and then he'd be like, oh shit...that's the reporter from the Daily planet.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/9/2025, 4:14 PM
I’m seeing it on Friday. Did Lois being, um, “basically instinctual” make the cut?

User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/9/2025, 4:25 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/9/2025, 4:46 PM
@ElJefe - Newman!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/9/2025, 4:47 PM
@Lisa89 -

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder