SUPERMAN Star Anthony Carrigan On Creating Kryptonite As Metamorpho In James Gunn's DCU Reboot

Superman will feature a lot of characters as filmmaker James Gunn looks to launch his new DCU with a bang. From Krypto the Superdog to the Justice Gang, the Man of Steel will share the spotlight with many heroes...including Metamorpho.

Gotham alum Anthony Carrigan underwent a significant physical transformation for his role as Metamorpho in Superman, and as Rex Mason, he'll have a noteworthy role in the DCU reboot.

For starters, the character will fall under Lex Luthor's influence and, as we've seen in recent TV spots, he'll be forced to create Kryptonite by the villain. "You're in a situation where it's having to hurt someone, having to be an agent of the bad guy," Carrigan tells Entertainment Weekly.

"What the film does brilliantly is it puts you in this situation of, 'Oh! He has no choice.' He has to be doing this, and you see how painful it is," the actor teased, likely referring to Baby Joey, a character primarily featured in merchandise for Superman.

Carrigan added that Superman will include "certain elements," alluding to Metamorpho's backstory. However, this won't be an origin story for the comic book superhero as the actor says we'll find him "in full swing of who he is."

Reflecting on the process of becoming Metamorpho, he said, "It's things that were glued on me, but then they painted on detail, and then more things were glued onto that. I'm not kidding when I say that I was glued in, I was sewn in, I was completely enveloped. I was tied in...roped in, basically. But all in service of this incredible costume."

"I think the reason why [writer/director and DC Studios co-head James Gunn] called me in specifically was because I really understood on a human level this idea of feeling different, feeling like something that has happened to you feels like a curse," Carrigan continued, referring to his struggles wih alopecia areata. "That was this unspoken thing that James and I understood."

"Then, once I really started to ask him questions about it, there was this sense that he really wanted someone who was quite tortured with what was going on. The really human quality of struggling with that, I think, comes through," Carrigan concluded.

Are you excited to see what Carrigan brings to the table as Metamorpho in Superman?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.