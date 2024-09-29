SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Details His Intense Weight Gain To Become The DCU's New Man Of Steel

Superman star David Corenswet recently appeared on the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast and while he couldn't say much about his role as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow, the actor did detail his physical transformation.

Becoming Superman is no easy feat for an actor and he told the hosts, "I wasn't 238 [pounds] when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max. I didn’t fit into any of my pants."

Coresnwet added that it was difficult to maintain his peak weight during production and admitted that his initial transformation "didn't feel great" because getting used to all that extra weight was a challenge.

In fact, it was during a table read for Superman that he realised he'd bulked up to a 2XL Champion sweatshirt!

"That was at the peak of my bulk," Corenswet said on the podcast. "And then I slowly lost weight before we started shooting. I started shooting at about 228, 230...I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could."

This past May, Paolo Mascitti, the Superman cast's personal trainer shared, "David Corenswet worked his ass off; I can’t wait to share more of the training we did to prepare to play this iconic character."

We've seen plenty of Coresnwet on the movie's set thanks to set photos and he definitely looks the part of Superman. The big test now will be the movie itself, of course, and elsewhere in this interview, the actor appears to suggest the marketing campaign could begin this winter.

Could we get a teaser trailer in front of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim? We'd say there's a very good chance and another official look at the first DC Studios movie is long-overdue at this stage.

You can check out the full interview with Corenswet in the players below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.