SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet On Bulking Up For The Role & Obstacles He Faced While Filming

Superman updates have been few and far between since James Gunn's DCU reboot officially wrapped principal photography back in July, but star David Corenswet recently took part in a Q&A for the Manly Things podcast, and shared some details about his preparation to play the Man of Steel.

The Twisters actor didn't really divulge anything particularly exciting (we'd say any questions relating to the plot were ignored), but he did reveal how many calories he was consuming in order to bulk up to play the Man of Steel: "Somewhere between 4500 and 5000 a day, when I was keeping track."

Corenswet was also asked what sort of obstacles he faced while shooting the movie, and answered quite literally!

Check out some clips at the links below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."