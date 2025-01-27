SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Poses With WONDER WOMAN Fan Favorite Eiza González For New Boss The Scent Promo

Superman will likely be the movie that puts actor David Corenswet on the map, turning him into an A-List star in the process. His profile has already skyrocketed since being cast as the DCU's Man of Steel and he's now the face of Boss The Scent.

The Twisters actor has been joined by Ambulance star Eiza González for the campaign, a fun coincidence seeing as many fans would love to see her play the DCU's Wonder Woman.

They look pretty great together, and it surely won't surprise you to see that it took almost no time at all for someone to transform them into Kal-El and Diana Prince. It works wonderfully (pun intended) and may well be a glimpse at what's to come when James Gunn finally casts the new Wonder Woman.

"We did a little bit of rehearsal on the first day to get some basic steps that we wanted to have," Corenswet said of the dance they had to perform for the aftershave's advertising campaign. "But then, luckily, we’re both kind of happy to go with the flow. While we were shooting it, we did plenty where it was just alright, go freestyle - do your thing."

"It does help that David is an incredible, good dancer," González noted. "It was like: OK, I have to step it up. I would consider myself more of a 'Happy Feet' dancer. [He's] more like a real dancer. But we did have an amazing choreographer that walked us through, and they had such a very specific vision of what they wanted. It was just capturing the freeness of the concept of the perfume. And we had a great time."

If those remarks are any indication, they clearly have plenty of chemistry!

"The New 52" era of comic books explored a romance between Superman and Wonder Woman, though we wouldn't bank on that happening in the DCU as Gunn clearly wants to explore Clark Kent's dynamic with Lois Lane (and understandably so). However, the sooner Wonder Woman returns to our screens, the better.

Do you think Corenswet and González look good together as Superman and Wonder Woman? As always, head to the comments section below to let us know your thoughts.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.