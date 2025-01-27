SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Poses With WONDER WOMAN Fan Favorite Eiza González For New Boss The Scent Promo

Superman star David Corenswet and Bloodshot's Eiza González are the face of a new Boss The Scene campaign and it didn't take long for one fan to transform them into the Man of Steel and Wonder Woman...

By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman will likely be the movie that puts actor David Corenswet on the map, turning him into an A-List star in the process. His profile has already skyrocketed since being cast as the DCU's Man of Steel and he's now the face of Boss The Scent. 

The Twisters actor has been joined by Ambulance star Eiza González for the campaign, a fun coincidence seeing as many fans would love to see her play the DCU's Wonder Woman.

They look pretty great together, and it surely won't surprise you to see that it took almost no time at all for someone to transform them into Kal-El and Diana Prince. It works wonderfully (pun intended) and may well be a glimpse at what's to come when James Gunn finally casts the new Wonder Woman.

"We did a little bit of rehearsal on the first day to get some basic steps that we wanted to have," Corenswet said of the dance they had to perform for the aftershave's advertising campaign. "But then, luckily, we’re both kind of happy to go with the flow. While we were shooting it, we did plenty where it was just alright, go freestyle - do your thing."

"It does help that David is an incredible, good dancer," González noted. "It was like: OK, I have to step it up. I would consider myself more of a 'Happy Feet' dancer. [He's] more like a real dancer. But we did have an amazing choreographer that walked us through, and they had such a very specific vision of what they wanted. It was just capturing the freeness of the concept of the perfume. And we had a great time."

If those remarks are any indication, they clearly have plenty of chemistry! 

"The New 52" era of comic books explored a romance between Superman and Wonder Woman, though we wouldn't bank on that happening in the DCU as Gunn clearly wants to explore Clark Kent's dynamic with Lois Lane (and understandably so). However, the sooner Wonder Woman returns to our screens, the better. 

Do you think Corenswet and González look good together as Superman and Wonder Woman? As always, head to the comments section below to let us know your thoughts.


Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/27/2025, 11:37 AM
Man that picture of him is going to be used on most of these articles isn't it.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/27/2025, 11:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Yup. Nothing like inciting thread war. LOL
Cleander
Cleander - 1/27/2025, 11:38 AM
I hope there is an article of James Gunn defending the cross-eyed kryptonian lol!
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/27/2025, 12:09 PM
@Cleander - do these retards even know what cross-eyed means?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/27/2025, 11:41 AM
Stop using that flight picture or I'm calling he police
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 12:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i just wished Superman used legal channels or papers to enter América soil.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/27/2025, 11:41 AM
She can’t act
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/27/2025, 12:00 PM
@MisterBones - Neither can Megan Fox. They continue to get work for a reason.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 12:07 PM
@MisterBones - ITS for a female comicbook character
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/27/2025, 12:22 PM
@MisterBones - that didn't stop Gal from playing the role.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/27/2025, 11:43 AM
i like her alot as an actress and thinks shes great.. with that said... she is Not WW. Think shed be better as zatanna
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/27/2025, 12:44 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Agreed. I'd much prefer someone Adria Ajorna, who i think is a better actress too.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/27/2025, 11:47 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/27/2025, 12:04 PM
@MaxPaint - ?si=Y8Tg5fkNJLFA3Rbq
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/27/2025, 12:25 PM
@MaxPaint - David just can't get no respect.

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/27/2025, 11:51 AM
Lmao that pic 😅
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/27/2025, 11:52 AM
I never heard shes a fan favorite for WW. Same problem as Gal. She doesn't have the frame for it.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/27/2025, 11:54 AM
they clearly touched up his face for that flight scene. they need to go with his natural look for the flight scene vs that cgi brush up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 11:55 AM
@supermanrex - funnily enough…

https://x.com/DCFilmNews/status/1883907938815033656
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/27/2025, 12:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - then if no cgi is involved then maybe they need to add make his face not so clear and standing out by adding the effects of flight like a bit of shaky cam like snyder did for cavil flight scenes. other than that the flight is spectacular looking.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 11:54 AM
I like Eiza and from the work of hers I have seen , does well with the material she’s given so wouldn’t mind her as Diana even if not my first choice…

However I think she would be a better Jessica Cruz or Zatanna.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/27/2025, 11:57 AM
Why should she be built like a roided out tyranny when her strength is magic based?..
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:13 PM
@DaHULK2000 -
Don't be transphobic.

And not many want Diana like that.

There is a happy medium. No need to exaggerate.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/27/2025, 12:01 PM
I already saw some bs on how Gunn wants to pull MCU actors to the DCU to fill key characters. The example was Elisabeth Olsen as Wonder Woman. I call shenanigans before that rumor even gets too far.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 12:10 PM
@slickrickdesigns - i can see him pulling his Guardians of the Galaxy buddies but not the rest of the MCU
Forthas
Forthas - 1/27/2025, 12:07 PM
The clip of Cornswet's Superman flying is a pathetic joke. Superman has devolved from the excellence that was Man of Steel!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/27/2025, 12:10 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/27/2025, 12:52 PM
@Forthas - yeah I also felt like MOS gave us peak Superman flying and sky fighting. I wish they’d remake MOS as a Dragon Ball Z movie. The Superman vs Zod fight is what I’d like to see in a Goku vs Vegeta fight.. everything except the neck snap.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/27/2025, 12:59 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I think Man of Steel was the near perfect Superman origine film. They would have a billion dollar film if they made Man of Steel 2 and even more if they paired it with the Dark Knight films.

What was the problem with the neck snap?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/27/2025, 12:09 PM
Why does everyone want these Gal Gadot lites to be the new wonder woman?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:14 PM
@exaggerated.
Because they're eejits.

Too many people are eejits.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:15 PM
Diana is a tall beautiful blue eyed white woman.

Eiza doesn't qualify.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/27/2025, 12:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Irrelevant qualifications for character and story overall. This is a fan want, not in the interest of the character.
Biggums
Biggums - 1/27/2025, 12:21 PM
She owes her agent sum head. Big fn time!
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/27/2025, 12:25 PM
Based more on look:

Melissa Barrera-For me, she's got enough height and young enough to play the role for some years.

Katy O'Brian-I'd like a look that would differentiate from Gal's version, more bulkier and muscular would do that to me.

Elizabeth Debicki-Got the height in spades apparently, though she's thinner than I prefer.

Sofia Wylie-Height more than most of these options according to Google, enough of a sturdy physical look for me, and I think young enough to be able to pull off someone who ages not much for some years depending, with the downside being she might be too young for this and more suited to someone like Starfire with the other physical qualifications.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 1/27/2025, 12:40 PM
Gotta use a different pic when mentioning David. That is just embarassing, i know Gunn did him dirty but we don't need to continue that trend. I'm feeling sorry for the guy, he signed up to be the new Superman, and ended up with a frozen cgi face, lazy eyes and awfully small arms on that pic. James Gunn did him dirty, looks like a [frick]ing caricature.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 1/27/2025, 12:46 PM
Funny thing, he looks EXACTLY like Superman on that perfume ad, yet on the Superman trailers Gunn manages to make the guy look bad. It's sort of a Cavill situation, where he feels more like Superman whenever he's not onscreen. Those directors sure have some skill in destroying any aura the actors might have.

