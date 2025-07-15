SUPERMAN Star Edi Gathegi Confirms Multi-Project Deal; Comments On Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Edi Gathegi has confirmed that he has signed a multi-project deal with DC Studios to return as Mr. Terrific in the DCU. The actor also comments on Superman's divisive post-credits scene...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

"I don't need your help... I'm goddamn Mr. Terrific."

Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) was introduced in James Gunn's Superman as a member of the corporatized super-team known as the Justice Gang along with Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and ended up emerging as the standout character of the group.

After Green Lantern and Hawkgirl refuse to help Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) break the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) out of Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) holding cell, Terrific decides to accompany her.

The super-smart hero gets his own action set-piece set to Noah and the Whale's "5 Years Time," is instrumental is preventing the black hole from consuming Metropolis, and even shows up alongside Kal-El in the movie's post-credits scene.

During an interview with Variety, Gathegi revealed that the stinger was originally a part of the movie.

"That was originally in the movie. I wasn’t there for the decision making, but to me, it’s exciting because that’s a promise. I don’t know if it’s a promise that DC is intending to make, but to have that moment at the very end of the movie, for me personally, is the full circle moment of me being unceremoniously killed before the big battle in X-Men: First Class to be kind of the last man standing."

He adds: "The day of the premiere, I got a text message from James saying, 'Heads up, just so you know, some things are different, and that scene is now the end.'"

We're not sure when or where we'll see Mr. Terrific again in the DCU, but Gathegi has confirmed that he did sign a multi-project deal when he joined the cast of Superman.

"I know that I have a multi-project deal, but the specifics of that are unknown to me. What James is driving home is the idea that they’re never going to rush into production with scripts that aren’t ready, so even whatever they do have planned for my characters is irrelevant until the draft comes in and it’s shootable. So I don’t count my chickens before they hatch. I want to be involved in this universe in a major way, and whether or not that comes to fruition is just a matter of time and faith and other people’s hard work." 

According to a recent report, a Mr. Terrific solo series is being considered, but even if that doesn't end up being developed, we're sure the character will return in the Superman sequel (whatever form that happens to take).

Superman also stars Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/15/2025, 9:28 AM
We need to spinoff of Jimmy Olsen
We need a spinoff of the girl he saved from the Kaiju
We need a spinoff of the Luthors Ex who got imprisoned,

Did I miss anyone?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2025, 9:30 AM
@AllsNotGood - The squirrel?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/15/2025, 9:58 AM
@AllsNotGood - Gary the robot
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/15/2025, 10:32 AM
@Forthas - yeah that could work
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/15/2025, 10:35 AM
@BrainySleep - why not all of them.... should be a modern take of married with children
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/15/2025, 9:28 AM
Gunn is collecting actors with a marvel gripe 😂

He was great and will be good to see a max series on mr terrific.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 10:35 AM
@vectorsigma - Fun thought experiment, who are the other actors with a Marvel gripe that he could pull from:

- Terrance Howard
- Ed Norton
- Dave Bautista


Likely others those are just top of mind.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2025, 9:29 AM
Terrific stole that movie.
Robby
Robby - 7/15/2025, 10:17 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Racist much?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 9:31 AM
Out of all the characters in the movie, this guy's is the most fitting for his own spin-off. I don't know if he's popular enough to carry his own movie, but a 6-8 HBO series is definitely doable. With that said, I don't expect any announcements to be made before Superman finishes its theatrical run, which won't be until September.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 9:34 AM
They all have multi project deals. if something does well they don't want to double their salary, if it goes bad they can just not make the next movie and end the contract. If you sign up for a franchise especially marvel or DC you are signing for a possible 3 projects at the least im guessing
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 9:36 AM
In his series is he going to get busy (or as the kids say today "hook up") with Power Girl like he did in the comics a few year ago?

User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/15/2025, 9:37 AM
Thank god he wasn’t killed off this time but that was already a given.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 9:46 AM
Sounds good!!.

Edi did great imo as this stoic , (mostly) calm , cool & collected version of the character…

His big fight scene was sweet too!!.

User Comment Image

I can see why they moved that scene to the end since it’s likely after Lex is arrested so it would have affected the pacing at the time to just stop and have a scene for that joke…

However I still think the Supergirl scene should have been at the end but considering it’s part of the sequence in which Clark now has his human parents then his biological ones videos in the fortress , it’s out the exclamation point on his arc so probably that might not have worked.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/15/2025, 9:47 AM
Mr. Terrific is one of the best parts and scenes in the entire film.

Approved.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/15/2025, 10:01 AM
Movie should be called Superfriends
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/15/2025, 10:06 AM
After having a few days to process this movie - he’s grown on me a bit. Which is odd because I thought he’d be the silliest part of the whole project.

Wouldn’t mind seeing more of him. Just wish they’d get a new writer and director. Gunn is absolutely terrible.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/15/2025, 10:13 AM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 10:14 AM
One of the few highlights of the film, although,a c/d list character in Mr.terrific stealing the limelight from the eponymous hero in a superman reboot is a disgrace

