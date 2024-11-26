SUPERMAN Star Frank Grillo Reveals Rick Flag Sr.'s Link To A.R.G.U.S. And What His DCU Future Looks Like

Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2 are all on the way over the next year and there's one character who will appear in each of them: Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

So far, we believe he'll lead Task Force M, help Ultraman apprehend the Man of Steel, and take his revenge on Christopher Smith for his role in Rick Flag Jr.'s death in The Suicide Squad. Creature Commandos' trailers have suggested Grillo's character works hand-in-hand with Amanda Waller, but what exactly is his role in the DCU?

Asked by Collider whether he's akin to the MCU's Agent Coulson, the actor replied, "I'll go a step further. I get a little bit of a Sam Jackson vibe. It's that kind of thing where he can swing through for a little bit, like in Superman, and have a critical, pivotal role, and then a bigger role, certainly, in Peacemaker, a very crucial role, and then is the leader of the team on Creature Commandos."

"So, yeah, I don't know what the future holds, but I think Rick Flag is kind of the head of ARGUS, like the MCU with Jackson," Grillo continued. "I mean, you never know. It's kind of endless."

Does this mean he's taken charge of A.R.G.U.S. after Waller's past actions were exposed in Peacemaker? We'd imagine she's still pulling the strings somehow but Flag Sr. is clearly going to be an important figure in the wider DCU beyond these three introductory projects.

As for whether the A.R.G.U.S. boss will be a friend or foe to this world's superheroes, Grillo added, "I think he's equally driven by an internal demon that is causing him to be on one side or the other, if that makes any sense, without saying too much. It's interesting because I think Rick is in two different parts of his professional career in Peacemaker and Superman, so it'll be interesting to see how that plays."

In one final tease, Grillo addressed his future in the DCU. "I mean, Rick isn't dead," he said, seemingly confirming the character survives the events of Peacemaker season 2. "So, I'm sure if there is a place for Rick in any other capacity, I'll get the call. You know what I mean? But it's been a gift. It's been just amazing to be in this situation and to be around so much high-level talent."

"It's just beautifully refreshing, and it's like being around your family. It really is. It's really easy to be here, which I really appreciate it."

Having made use of A.R.G.U.S. in DCEU projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season 1, it's clear Gunn plans to make the organisation a pivotal part of the stories told during Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters (remember, Waller is also on the way).

One thing we likely won't see is A.R.G.U.S. assembling its own superhero team as past comments have indicated that James Gunn wasn't a fan of Shazam! Fury of the Gods having them attempt to recruit Billy Batson to Black Adam's Justice Society team.

Are you excited to see Rick Flag Sr.'s story play out in the new DCU?