SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Talks Hawkgirl's Role, Audition Details, David Corenswet, And New "Twist" On DCU

SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Talks Hawkgirl's Role, Audition Details, David Corenswet, And New &quot;Twist&quot; On DCU

Superman star Isabela Merced has shared new details about DC Studios' plans for Hawgirl in an interview which also sees her reflect on the audition process, working with David Corenswet, and more...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2024 09:08 AM EST
James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for Superman, including Alien: Romulus and Madame Web star Isabela Merced as Hawgirl. 

Based on what we've seen in set photos, the character will be a member of Maxwell Lord's Justice League International alongside Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Mister Terrific. Talking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced shared her excitement for the first DC Studios movie.

"I'm so excited for everyone to see [Nathan Fillion]. I think he's fantastic," she started. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming...at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but, God, I loved James."

"He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years," Merced continued. "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

The actress then went on to talk in detail about her audition; Gunn, who had already cast Fillion as Guy, realised Merced was right for the part very quickly but the process was still a stressful one for The Last of Us season 2 star. 

"They had a funny name for it. I'm sure if I pulled up the slides it would show up but it was a fake superhero name. I was aware that it was a superhero and the themes and conversations were quite similar to what ended up being in the end product. I had no idea and then I ended up meeting James and he seemed like such an entity as opposed to a person, so I was kind of nervous meeting him. He read me right away, I guess, and knew who I was and what I bring to the table."

"I did the self-tape, Zoom read, and then I went to LA and they told me I was going to be testing. You never know what that's going to be. There might be 6 or 7 girls there that look like you and 3 other girls that don't look like you and then you're like, 'Oh, I'm the odd one out and they're probably not going to go for me.'"

"I was super nervous but it was literally just me, Edi, and Nathan. Nathan had already been cast and [Jennifer Holland], James' wife, was reading for the role of Lois at the time which was really cool. I love her in Peacemaker. It was so thrilling. At that point, I was like, 'Oh God, it's mine to lose.' He told me that day. Later we did, hair, makeup, and wardrobe, and he told me later that same day I got it. I started crying. It was so embarrassing."

Merced was also asked about Superman's large ensemble and how Hawgirl fits into that. It's a concern many fans have expressed about the movie, particularly as the Man of Steel now has a lot of characters to share the spotlight with. 

While we'll have to wait and see how Gunn balances that side of things, the actress was happy with how Hawkgirl was served in the scenes she shot. 

"Yes, I think at least we know our place in this new universe that James is creating. I think I learned more about my character each day," Merced explains. "One of the days that was most eye-opening was seeing her bedroom. The room was super revealing as to who she was."

"I didn't even know how it was going to look. You have the comics to reference and maybe in the script it says, 'INT: Hawkgirl's Room.' That's it. Then you see it and it's super informative. James is trying to stay really loyal to the comics but add his own twist."

Finally, Merced shared high praise for the DCU's new Superman. "I think David [Corenswet] himself, in my opinion, is a very Superman-like person and has the patience of a Buddhist. He is super, super kind and talks to everyone. Babies and kids love him. I think he will be a wonderful Superman."

You can check out the full interview below. Superman opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Costume
Skestra
Skestra - 8/15/2024, 9:13 AM
I hate to be one of those guys but "Mmm Mmm Mmm"! 🥰
The1st
The1st - 8/15/2024, 9:23 AM
@Skestra - She does seem to literally be made of caramel in that interview...
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/15/2024, 10:09 AM
@Skestra -

User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/15/2024, 9:21 AM
Well it is my number one most anticipated movie next year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 9:40 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - honestly next year as a whole right now for CBMS looks real good

MCU has Captain America ,Thunderbolts & FF while DC has Superman

4 (maybe 5) next year is a good number
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/15/2024, 10:10 AM
@TheUnworthyThor -
There is a huge trove of untapped IP waiting there. I was never a big DC fan but sign me up for the good stuff. Surprise me with characters I'm not familiar with.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/15/2024, 9:29 AM
Still think she's younger for the character than I prefer.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/15/2024, 9:30 AM
I have all the faith in Superman! Can't wait to see how this site drags it through the mud like every DC property lol
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/15/2024, 10:10 AM
@bobevanz - I doubt they will, there's a lot of Gunn glazers here. 😅

I'm interested in how it performs.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/15/2024, 9:38 AM
I hope the film is top-notch, so joshie-poo can suffer.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/15/2024, 9:44 AM
She is really knocking it out the park right now. Superman, Last of Us and Aliens back2back. Can't wait for this film really excited.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:28 AM
@Steel86 - yeah , her star is really on the rise and well deserved from what I’ve seen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 9:58 AM
Looking forward to seeing her as Hawkgirl in this…

She’s younger than who would I would have imagined in the role but she has the talent to pull it off so best of luck to Isabela!!.

User Comment Image

I do wonder what direction we are going in with the character in that both she & Hawkman have an infamously muddled history that’s only recently tried to have been cleared up…

Will she be a reincarnation or will they go with the Thanagarian alien angle (maybe even a mix like Robert Venditti’s version with had her & Carter reincarnate throughout space & time)?.

Personally , I would prefer the reincarnation angle because I find it more unique and interesting but I think she will likely be an alien in order to better tie into the themes Gunn is going for with this about Clark trying to reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing as said in the synopsis.

