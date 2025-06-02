SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals Which Actors Inspired His Lex Luthor As New Look At Villain Is Revealed

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals Which Actors Inspired His Lex Luthor As New Look At Villain Is Revealed

Superman star Nicholas Hoult has named two of the past Lex Luthor actors who inspired his approach to the iconic villain and explains why he's enjoying exploring darker roles at this stage of his career.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Empire Online

Spider-Man has the Green Goblin, Batman has The Joker, and Superman has Lex Luthor, a villain we've seen a lot of on screen over the years. In Superman, it's up to Nicholas Hoult to put a new spin on a character plenty of impressive actors have already made their mark on. 

Talking to Empire Online, the X-Men franchise star explained which of those portrayals inspired his approach to the LuthorCorp CEO.

"Gene’s one of my all-time faves, just as an actor in general. I went back and watched Gene [Hackman]," Hoult explained. "And Michael Rosenbaum, who was the first Lex I saw, growing up watching Smallville [on TV]."

"It’s interesting when you play a character that’s been played before — you’re working from a different script, but it’s fun to draw inspiration from all of those places," he added. 

While Hoult has played a superhero in Beast, it seems he's enjoying embracing darker roles at this stage of his career. "I’m gonna keep getting darker and stranger until people are like, 'No! Too far!'" he laughed. "I don’t have a master plan."

"[But] it seems like a lot of the performances that I grew up loving, or specifically when actors would go on runs of things, [it] seemed to be in their thirties and forties," the actor teased. "So I’ve always been excited about this period of my career."

Lex being a one-and-done villain in the DCU seems doubtful. When and where he'll show up after Superman remains to be seen, but the vast majority of fans are now eager to see the Man of Tomorrow take on the likes of Brainiac and Mongul (meaning Lex should probably take a backseat if we get a sequel).

A new look at Hoult's take on Lex Luthor in Superman can be seen in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]
Related:

SUPERGIRL Rumor Teases Big Change For Krypto; SUPERMAN Promo Art Reveals Lex Luthor's [SPOILER]
SUPERMAN: New Report Reveals How Much It Needs To Turn A Profit And What Failure Would Mean For DCU's Future
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: New Report Reveals How Much It Needs To Turn A Profit And What Failure Would Mean For DCU's Future

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BruceBanner100
BruceBanner100 - 6/2/2025, 4:17 PM
I think he’s gonna be a very good Lex Luthor. Yes, he does look kinda young… but the dude can act!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 4:19 PM
@BruceBanner100 - agreed

Plus while he may look kinda young , dude is 35 so it’s not that big of a deal imo
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/2/2025, 4:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - @BruceBanner100. Plus, like he's a dude, dudes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 4:31 PM
@SATW42 - true dude
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/2/2025, 4:36 PM
@SATW42 - What's the difference between him and most male characters?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/2/2025, 4:17 PM
Spot the difference:

Gene Hackman was fantastic at playing Gene Hackman in Superman: The Movie, Superman II, and Superman IV.

Michael Rosenbaum was fantastic at playing Lex Luthor in Smallville.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 4:57 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Leaving his personal life aside, and the overall reception of the film. I think Kevin Spacey did a great job as Lex
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/2/2025, 4:59 PM
@DarthOmega - To me, he was just doing Gene Hackman via Kevin Spacey. Like, there was some proto-Frank Underwood in there, but he was still doing the "land" scheme that was cool in 1978 but incredibly lame by 2006.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/2/2025, 4:59 PM
@DarthOmega - He was so good. The "WRONG!" scene is iconic. People just don't want to acknowledge it anymore.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 5:03 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I disagree. He didn't come off as Hackman at all. Also Bosworth a Lois wasn't like Kidder at all. Literally the only one who felt like the original was Rough who seemed to be doing more of a tribute than a rip off.

Spacey was pretty great in my opinion. Again, private life aside I think he's one of the greatest as far as acting goes.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 5:04 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I loved that scene. That movie is underrated. One of my favorite Superman time dilemmas was him trying to stop the fires from engulfing Metropolis.

Also the eye bullet scene is goated!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/2/2025, 5:05 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It's because the movie was underwhelming. It could've done with better editing than what John Ottman had to offer. He obviously wasn't going to tell Bryan Singer, "No."

Also, Kate Boswell was terribly miscast. Poor James Marsters was given nothing to do but get cucked by the miscast Lois Lane.

The only interesting thing in that entire movie was the idea of Superman having a son, but they sidelined it until the very end because they were so sure they'd get a sequel to explore it more detail.

Seriously though, Lex having nothing else better to do but rehash his land scheme was just... lackluster and lazy.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 5:05 PM
@DarthOmega - *Routh
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/2/2025, 4:23 PM
Good choice. Hackman was just so intense and charismatic as Luthor.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/2/2025, 4:28 PM
Seems like Lex will be in prison by the end of this. I hope not. I enjoy the little cat and mouse game played btw Superman and Lex.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 4:31 PM
@BlackStar25 - atleast he won’t be killed off

Lex should be a recurring presence.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/2/2025, 4:28 PM
He didn't mention his main inspiration...

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/2/2025, 4:34 PM
@Goldboink - Your link, to an image of Jesse Eisenberg, is not working.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/2/2025, 4:58 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/2/2025, 5:15 PM
@Goldboink - There he is.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 4:29 PM
Good inspiration.

Too bad this movie will have to tank.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 4:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - It's not gonna tank dude. I don't think it'll be the best Superman film, but that character is way too popular, and the film has enough buzz. Gunn isn't my favorite director, but he has enough fans who've followed him since the beginning, and enough cache from Guardians will put asses in seats.

I have my worries about it, but I'm mostly positive on it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 4:36 PM
I can definitely see the Rosenbaum inspiration given The line he had in the trailer in which he called Superman not a “he” but an “it” that was the constant focus of everyone’s attention in Lex’s mind..

Idk , the cadence and tone of his delivery felt very much like that version of Lex to me hence I could imagine him saying something like that.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to seeing Hoult’s take in full since I have liked what I’ve seen so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 4:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

I haven’t seen some Live action Lex’s on there but Rosenbaum & Cryer remain my favorite so far…

I liked Cudlitz’s Lex too even if he was a bit one more which made sense since he was so single minded in his need for revenge.

I enjoyed Hackman’s Luthor too even though he was a product of his time with Spacey’s version serving as a somewhat darker extension of that.

I didn’t really enjoy Jesse’s version much if at all in BVS but felt he was better in JL with the brief appearances he had.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/2/2025, 4:48 PM
Good choices, the GOATS will always be Clancy Brown, Michael Rosenbaum, and Gene Hackman in that order for me
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/2/2025, 5:22 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/2/2025, 5:04 PM
I wasn't a fan of Sons of Anarchy Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois, but once be became the real Lex, he was fantastic.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/2/2025, 5:08 PM
Also, Titans was trash but Titus Welliver killed it as Lex for what little screentime he had. This is the Lex Luthor I love. Intimidating, powerful, calm and calculated.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/2/2025, 5:08 PM
I want this movie to blow my mind. So far I feel it might be mid, but I hope to Odin I'm proven wrong. I want to see my guy fly high again. Let's hope Gunn has something cool up his sleeve.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/2/2025, 5:09 PM
Best live action Lex of all time.

Calling it now.

Phenomenal casting and portrayal.

Thank you, Hoult!

Thank you, Gunn!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder